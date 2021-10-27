 Skip to main content
Sports Record for Oct. 27
agate

Sports Record for Oct. 27

  Updated
GOLF

College: Men

East Lake Cup: Championship 

OU 3, OSU 2

Logan McAllister (OU) def. Brian Stark, 5&3

Jaxon Dowell (OU) def. Lopez-Chacarra, 19 holes

Chris Gotterup (OU) def. Hazen Newman, 4&3

Rayhan Thomas (OSU) def. Stephen Campbell Jr., 1-up

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (OSU) def. Drew Goodman, 2&1

College: Women

East Lake Cup: Championship 

OSU 3, DUKE 2

Maddison Hinson-Tolchard (OSU) def. Megan Furtney, 3&1

Isabella Fierro (OSU) def. Phoebe Brinker, 7&6

Erica Sheperd (DUKE) def. Rina Tatematsu, 2-up

Hailey Jones (OSU) def. Ryle Heflin, 2&1

Anne Chen (DUKE) def. Caley McGinty, 1-up

SOCCER

College: Men

TU 0, SMU 0

Tulsa;0;0;0;0;--;0

SMU;0;0;0;0;--;0

Goalkeeper saves: TU, Alex Lopez 2. SMU, Cole Johnson 7.

SOFTBALL

High school

3A-6 All-District Team

Coach of the Year: Austin Gramm — Kansas High School

Player of the year: Kelsie McCratic — Kansas High School

Offensive Player of the Year: Greenlee Wells — Vian High School

Pitcher of the Year: Harley Culie — Tahlequah Sequoyah

All-District selections: Baylee Davis, Kansas High School; Bailey Blair, Kansas High School; Josie Pollet, Kansas High School; Morgan Wright, Kansas High School; Ashlyn Guinn, Tahlequah Sequoyah; Rylee Bush, Tahlequah Sequoyah; Carri Folsom-Soap, Tahlequah Sequoyah; Annaston Brown, Tahlequah Sequoyah; Brynlie Delk, Sperry High School; Mattie Large, Sperry High School; Brooklyn Angielski, Sperry High School; Kadence Cochran, Vian High School; Maisie Wells, Vian High School; Lakaila Drew, Vian High School; Kadence Cochran, Vian High School; Kynlei Earnhart, Roland High School; Kaylin Upchurch, Spiro High School; Desirae Reed, Spiro High School; Kylie Stilwell, Keys High School; Jaedyn Scott, Keys High School.

4A-5 All-District Team

Coach of the Year: Brittany Robison, Bristow

Player of the Year: McKenna Ingram, Bristow

Pitcher of the Year: Tori Miller, Harrah

Offensive Player of the Year: Gabbi Everitt, Cushing

Defensive Player of the Year: Ava Yocham, Bristow

Pitcher: Cami McMullin, Berryhill; Katy Jones, Cushing; Macy Hutchinson, Inola

Catcher: Madison Alexander, Cushing; Gabby Stone, Harrah

First base: Abby Morgan, Bristow

Second base: Molly Gill, Bristow

Third base: Skyla McPhillips, Harrah

Shortstop: Kristen Mullendore, Harrah

Outfield: Kinzie Williams, Bristow; Kinley Green, Berryhill; Kamryn James, Cushing; Addie Coon, Berryhill; Macey Barton, Harrah

Utility: Mallory Warma, Catoosa; Andrea Kaffuer, Mannford; Allison McGowan, Inola; Kerik Brown, Cushing; Albaney Pritchard, Bristow; Kenzie Niehus, Berryhill; Kenzie Sessions, Harrah

Honorable mention: Cushing: Jolie Oliver; Bristow: Jazmyn George; Mannford: Nautica Gongloff and Sierra Woods; Inola: Lexi Wheeler and Avery Cosper; Catoosa: Megan Fultz, Baylee Wiginton, and Laci Stark; Harrah: Hunter Dabney, Hunter Jonas, and Jamie Thompson; Berryhill: Harley Smith, Cam Harland, Kylor Martin, and Roo Escoe.

