Sports Record for Oct. 27

GOLF
College: Men
East Lake Cup: Championship
OU 3, OSU 2
Logan McAllister (OU) def. Brian Stark, 5&3
Jaxon Dowell (OU) def. Lopez-Chacarra, 19 holes
Chris Gotterup (OU) def. Hazen Newman, 4&3
Rayhan Thomas (OSU) def. Stephen Campbell Jr., 1-up
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (OSU) def. Drew Goodman, 2&1
College: Women
East Lake Cup: Championship
OSU 3, DUKE 2
Maddison Hinson-Tolchard (OSU) def. Megan Furtney, 3&1
Isabella Fierro (OSU) def. Phoebe Brinker, 7&6
Erica Sheperd (DUKE) def. Rina Tatematsu, 2-up
Hailey Jones (OSU) def. Ryle Heflin, 2&1
Anne Chen (DUKE) def. Caley McGinty, 1-up
SOCCER
College: Men
TU 0, SMU 0
Tulsa;0;0;0;0;--;0
SMU;0;0;0;0;--;0
Goalkeeper saves: TU, Alex Lopez 2. SMU, Cole Johnson 7.
SOFTBALL
High school
3A-6 All-District Team
Coach of the Year: Austin Gramm — Kansas High School
Player of the year: Kelsie McCratic — Kansas High School
Offensive Player of the Year: Greenlee Wells — Vian High School
Pitcher of the Year: Harley Culie — Tahlequah Sequoyah
All-District selections: Baylee Davis, Kansas High School; Bailey Blair, Kansas High School; Josie Pollet, Kansas High School; Morgan Wright, Kansas High School; Ashlyn Guinn, Tahlequah Sequoyah; Rylee Bush, Tahlequah Sequoyah; Carri Folsom-Soap, Tahlequah Sequoyah; Annaston Brown, Tahlequah Sequoyah; Brynlie Delk, Sperry High School; Mattie Large, Sperry High School; Brooklyn Angielski, Sperry High School; Kadence Cochran, Vian High School; Maisie Wells, Vian High School; Lakaila Drew, Vian High School; Kadence Cochran, Vian High School; Kynlei Earnhart, Roland High School; Kaylin Upchurch, Spiro High School; Desirae Reed, Spiro High School; Kylie Stilwell, Keys High School; Jaedyn Scott, Keys High School.
4A-5 All-District Team
Coach of the Year: Brittany Robison, Bristow
Player of the Year: McKenna Ingram, Bristow
Pitcher of the Year: Tori Miller, Harrah
Offensive Player of the Year: Gabbi Everitt, Cushing
Defensive Player of the Year: Ava Yocham, Bristow
Pitcher: Cami McMullin, Berryhill; Katy Jones, Cushing; Macy Hutchinson, Inola
Catcher: Madison Alexander, Cushing; Gabby Stone, Harrah
First base: Abby Morgan, Bristow
Second base: Molly Gill, Bristow
Third base: Skyla McPhillips, Harrah
Shortstop: Kristen Mullendore, Harrah
Outfield: Kinzie Williams, Bristow; Kinley Green, Berryhill; Kamryn James, Cushing; Addie Coon, Berryhill; Macey Barton, Harrah
Utility: Mallory Warma, Catoosa; Andrea Kaffuer, Mannford; Allison McGowan, Inola; Kerik Brown, Cushing; Albaney Pritchard, Bristow; Kenzie Niehus, Berryhill; Kenzie Sessions, Harrah
Honorable mention: Cushing: Jolie Oliver; Bristow: Jazmyn George; Mannford: Nautica Gongloff and Sierra Woods; Inola: Lexi Wheeler and Avery Cosper; Catoosa: Megan Fultz, Baylee Wiginton, and Laci Stark; Harrah: Hunter Dabney, Hunter Jonas, and Jamie Thompson; Berryhill: Harley Smith, Cam Harland, Kylor Martin, and Roo Escoe.