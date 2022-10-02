 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports Record for Oct. 2

GOLF

Local

SOUTHERN HILLS

2022 Rooster

Overall Champions: Jim Butler & Ronnie Smith

Couples Club Championship

Gross: 1. Blake & Jenni Martin 156, 2. Jeff & Connie Cope 166. Net: 1. Terry & Martha Barker 68; T2. Alan & Vicki Lewis 68; T2. Stephen & Gayle Allen 68. 

Holes in one

GOLF CLUB OF OKLAHOMA: Stephen Carney, No. 7, 196 yards, 5-iron.

PAGE BELCHER: Jeremy Dowdy, No. 8, 182 yards, 6-iron. 

Shoots age or better

BATTLE CREEK: Bob Thompson, 73, shot 73.

SOCCER

College: Women

ORAL ROBERTS 3, KANSAS CITY 1

UMKC;1;0;--;1

ORU;2;1;--;3

Goals: UMKC, Lily Stedman (Madison Page), 19:50; ORU, Samantha Guzman, 33:24; ORU, Alex Machado (Guzman), 40:21; ORU, Julia Thasaphong (Paige Venrick), 67:34. Saves: UMKC 6, ORU 1.

ROGERS ST. 1, MISSOURI ST. 1

MSSU;0;1;--;1

RSU;1;0;--;1

Goals: RSU, Andrea Egerer PK, 30:23; MSSU, Ashley Koepp (Jori Hays) 86:45. Saves: MSSU 9, RSU 0. 

TENNIS

College: Women

ITA Intercollegiate Championships

At San Diego

Final

Sofia Rojas, OSU d. No. 7 Claudia de las Heras, University of San Diego 7-5, 2-6, 6-3

