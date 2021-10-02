Sports record for Oct. 2

Golf
Local
MeadowBrook
Mixed Couples Championship
1st Gross: Brian Cook/Tita McCoy 66; 1st Net: Scott Gasaway/Corinne Bangs 66
Oaks Country Club
Senior Stampede
Yellow Flight: 1. Dave Miley, Mike Westbrock +14; 2. Dan Hunt, Kreg Callery +1; 3. Chuck McKinney, Spencer Yeager E; 4. Curtis Craig, Mark Allert -3
Purple Flight: 1. Chad Lafevers, Denton Lafevers +8; 2. Bill Bacon, Ron Weese +2; 3. Scott Blosser, Rick Blosser E; 4. Cameron Cummins, Nevyle Cable -1
Green Flight: 1. Jeff Allen, Joe Starrett +11; 2. Bob Bush, Jeff Bush +8; 3. Lamar Miller, Greg Burns +8; 4. Nate Lovelle, Mark Abbott +5
Red Flight: 1. Bryan Nunneley, David Nunneley +5; 2. Bruce Walker, Mike Rodriguez +1; 3. Randy Roberts, Mark Worth +1; 4. Fred Berckefeldt, Brad Berckefeldt -2
LaFortune Park (Par-3)
Tulsa Golf Association
Par-3 Four Man Tournament
A Flight: 1. Brian Bennefeld, Jim Langlois, Scott McGhee, Kent Schlesselman; 2. Aaron Calhoun, Jeffery Cox, Earl Jacks, Patrick West
B Flight: 1. Andy Pickle, Jason Staurovsky, Bill Wrona, Walt Wrona; 2. Jared Andersen, Seth Bingham, Stephen Jaggers, Kevin Joyce
C Flight: 1. Nick Cooper, Jeff Enkelmann, Bryan Pasek, TJ Swain; 2. Stephen Evans, Nick Hahn, Bradley Nelligan, David Nickloy
D Flight: 1. Greg Jamison, Greg McIntire, Dan Pease, Azlex Shearer; 2. Shawn Pumphrey, Dustin Pumphrey, Kyle Pumphrey, Nate Pumphrey
Closest to the Pin: Hole #2 - Kevin Joyce; Hole #9 - Chris Jamison; Hole #14 - Brian Bennefeld
Hole in one
MeadowBrook: Paula Robinson, No. 4, 115 yards, 6-hybrid
LaFortune (par-3 course): Mike Kent, No. 9, 90 yards, 7-iron
Shoots age or better
Club at Indian Springs (River): Jim Gaynor, 75, shot 74
Patricia Island: Clark Andrew, 86, shot 78; Ron Tipton, 75, shot 74
Battle Creek: Wesley Paulson, 83, shot 82
Football
College
Central Missouri 41, Northeastern State 10
CM;13;7;14;7;--;41
NSU;7;3;0;0;--;10
Records: Central Missouri 1-4, 1-4; Northeastern State 2-3, 2-3
Langston 30, Lyon 0
Langston;3;6;7;14;--;30
Lyon:0;0;0;0;--;0
Records: Langston 5-0, 4-0; Lyon 0-5, 0-1
Scores
Central Oklahoma 69, Lincoln (Mo.) 28
Arkansas Tech 51, S. Nazarene 41
Ouachita Baptist 64, NW Oklahoma 17
Soccer
College: Men
ORU 3, St. Thomas (Minn.) 0
At St. Paul, Minn.
ORU;1;2;--;3
ST;0;0;--;0
Goals: ORU, Bosqueiro (Bellone), 14:29; Brigida (Medina), 67:53; Medina (Arias), 88:10.
Records: Oral Roberts 6-1-1, 1-0-1; St. Thomaas 0-9-2, 0-2-0
Tennis
College: Women
HEB Invitational (Waco, Texas)
Tulsa results
Singles: L. Conde Monfort (Tulsa) def. Ziouti (Arizona) 6-2, 7-6 (9-7); Fry (Arizona) def. Rozenkova (Tulsa) 6-2, 6-1; M. Berlanga Bandera (Tulsa) def. Prelle (Arizona) 5-7, 6-2, 1-0 (10-8); Benedejcic (Tulsa) def. Meraz (Arizona) 6-1, 6-1; Martinez (Tulsa) def. Armistead (Arizona) 6-4, 4-6, 1-0 (10-4); Nevenhoven (Arizona) def. Hutchings (Tulsa) 6-4, 0-6, 1-0 (12-10)
Doubles: Rozenkova/Bandera (Tulsa) def. McBryde/Mireles (Texas A&M) 7-6 (7-3); Hutchings/Martinez (Tulsa) def. Gownder/Pittman (Texas A&M) 6-3; Monfort/De Olveira (Tulsa) def. Di Laura/Robbins (Texas A&M) 6-4; Prelle/Ziouti (Arizona) def. Rozenkova/Bandera (Tulsa) 7-6 (7-5); Hutchings/Martinez (Tulsa) def. Iglupas/Nevenhoven (Arizona) 6-4; Meraz/Armistead (Arizona) def. Monfort/De Olveira (Tulsa) 6-4
College: Men
ITA All-American Championship
Case Tennis Center
Singles (Tulsa results): Chen Dong (Georgia Tech) def. Tom Thelwall-Jones (TU), 6-0, 6-2; Alan Sau (UT-Arlington) def. Matthan Tharakan (TU), 6-4, 6-3
Volleyball
College
Oral Roberts def. South Dakota State 25-18, 19-25, 13-25, 25-15, 15-11
Rowing
College: Women
Head of the Oklahoma Regatta
North Canadian River (OKC)
Open 2x: 1. OKC HP Center – 15:53.60; 2. OKC HP Center – 16:08.65; 3. Oklahoma City – 16:49.90; 5. Tulsa – 17:12.58
Collegiate 4+: 1. Gonzaga – 15:12.94; 2. Alabama – 15:18.41; 3. Tulsa ‘A’ – 15:26.57; 4. Tulsa ‘B’ – 15:38.00; 9. Tulsa ‘C’ – 16:03.63; 11. Tulsa ‘D’ – 16:10.17