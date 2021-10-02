 Skip to main content
Sports record for Oct. 2
  Updated
Golf

Local

MeadowBrook 

Mixed Couples Championship

1st Gross: Brian Cook/Tita McCoy 66; 1st Net: Scott Gasaway/Corinne Bangs 66

Oaks Country Club

Senior Stampede

Yellow Flight: 1. Dave Miley, Mike Westbrock +14; 2. Dan Hunt, Kreg Callery +1; 3. Chuck McKinney, Spencer Yeager E; 4. Curtis Craig, Mark Allert -3

Purple Flight: 1. Chad Lafevers, Denton Lafevers +8; 2. Bill Bacon, Ron Weese +2; 3. Scott Blosser, Rick Blosser E; 4. Cameron Cummins, Nevyle Cable -1

Green Flight: 1. Jeff Allen, Joe Starrett +11; 2. Bob Bush, Jeff Bush +8; 3. Lamar Miller, Greg Burns +8; 4. Nate Lovelle, Mark Abbott +5

Red Flight: 1. Bryan Nunneley, David Nunneley +5; 2. Bruce Walker, Mike Rodriguez +1; 3. Randy Roberts, Mark Worth +1; 4. Fred Berckefeldt, Brad Berckefeldt -2

LaFortune Park (Par-3)

Tulsa Golf Association

Par-3 Four Man Tournament

A Flight: 1. Brian Bennefeld, Jim Langlois, Scott McGhee, Kent Schlesselman; 2. Aaron Calhoun, Jeffery Cox, Earl Jacks, Patrick West

B Flight: 1. Andy Pickle, Jason Staurovsky, Bill Wrona, Walt Wrona; 2. Jared Andersen, Seth Bingham, Stephen Jaggers, Kevin Joyce

C Flight: 1. Nick Cooper, Jeff Enkelmann, Bryan Pasek, TJ Swain; 2. Stephen Evans, Nick Hahn, Bradley Nelligan, David Nickloy

D Flight: 1. Greg Jamison, Greg McIntire, Dan Pease, Azlex Shearer; 2. Shawn Pumphrey, Dustin Pumphrey, Kyle Pumphrey, Nate Pumphrey

Closest to the Pin: Hole #2 - Kevin Joyce; Hole #9 - Chris Jamison; Hole #14 - Brian Bennefeld

Hole in one

MeadowBrook: Paula Robinson, No. 4, 115 yards, 6-hybrid

LaFortune (par-3 course): Mike Kent, No. 9, 90 yards, 7-iron

Shoots age or better

Club at Indian Springs (River): Jim Gaynor, 75, shot 74

Patricia Island: Clark Andrew, 86, shot 78; Ron Tipton, 75, shot 74

Battle Creek: Wesley Paulson, 83, shot 82

Football

College

Central Missouri 41, Northeastern State 10

CM;13;7;14;7;--;41

NSU;7;3;0;0;--;10

Records: Central Missouri 1-4, 1-4; Northeastern State 2-3, 2-3

Langston 30, Lyon 0

Langston;3;6;7;14;--;30

Lyon:0;0;0;0;--;0

Records: Langston 5-0, 4-0; Lyon 0-5, 0-1

Scores

Central Oklahoma 69, Lincoln (Mo.) 28

Arkansas Tech 51, S. Nazarene 41

Ouachita Baptist 64, NW Oklahoma 17

Soccer

College: Men

ORU 3, St. Thomas (Minn.) 0

At St. Paul, Minn.

ORU;1;2;--;3

ST;0;0;--;0

Goals: ORU, Bosqueiro (Bellone), 14:29; Brigida (Medina), 67:53; Medina (Arias), 88:10.

Records: Oral Roberts 6-1-1, 1-0-1; St. Thomaas 0-9-2, 0-2-0

Tennis

College: Women

HEB Invitational (Waco, Texas)

Tulsa results

Singles: L. Conde Monfort (Tulsa) def. Ziouti (Arizona) 6-2, 7-6 (9-7); Fry (Arizona) def. Rozenkova (Tulsa) 6-2, 6-1; M. Berlanga Bandera (Tulsa) def. Prelle (Arizona) 5-7, 6-2, 1-0 (10-8); Benedejcic (Tulsa) def. Meraz (Arizona) 6-1, 6-1; Martinez (Tulsa) def. Armistead (Arizona) 6-4, 4-6, 1-0 (10-4); Nevenhoven (Arizona) def. Hutchings (Tulsa) 6-4, 0-6, 1-0 (12-10)

Doubles: Rozenkova/Bandera (Tulsa) def. McBryde/Mireles (Texas A&M) 7-6 (7-3); Hutchings/Martinez (Tulsa) def. Gownder/Pittman (Texas A&M) 6-3; Monfort/De Olveira (Tulsa) def. Di Laura/Robbins (Texas A&M) 6-4; Prelle/Ziouti (Arizona) def. Rozenkova/Bandera (Tulsa) 7-6 (7-5); Hutchings/Martinez (Tulsa) def. Iglupas/Nevenhoven (Arizona) 6-4; Meraz/Armistead (Arizona) def. Monfort/De Olveira (Tulsa) 6-4

College: Men

ITA All-American Championship

Case Tennis Center

Singles (Tulsa results): Chen Dong (Georgia Tech) def. Tom Thelwall-Jones (TU), 6-0, 6-2; Alan Sau (UT-Arlington) def. Matthan Tharakan (TU), 6-4, 6-3

Volleyball

College

Oral Roberts def. South Dakota State 25-18, 19-25, 13-25, 25-15, 15-11

Rowing

College: Women

Head of the Oklahoma Regatta

North Canadian River (OKC)

Open 2x: 1. OKC HP Center – 15:53.60; 2. OKC HP Center – 16:08.65; 3. Oklahoma City – 16:49.90; 5. Tulsa – 17:12.58

Collegiate 4+: 1. Gonzaga – 15:12.94; 2. Alabama – 15:18.41; 3. Tulsa ‘A’ – 15:26.57; 4. Tulsa ‘B’ – 15:38.00; 9. Tulsa ‘C’ – 16:03.63; 11. Tulsa ‘D’ – 16:10.17

