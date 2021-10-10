Sports record for Oct. 10

Golf
Local
MeadowBrook
Couples Club Championship: 1st — Jeff & Ashton Gunter; 1st Net — Greg and Becky Taylor
South Lakes
S.L.A.M. Individual Quota
Overall: 1. Harry Lowery +5, 2. Mike Boyd +5, 3. Billy Ray Young +1, 4. Greg McEntire +1, 5. Rodney Whitlatch +1, 6. Chris Jamison +1, 7. Scott Esmond 0, 8. Doc Brown 0
Back 9: 1. Rod Rist +2, 2. Clayton Halverson +1, 3. Sonny Davis +1, 4. Lloyd Conn +.5, 5. Mike Calvert +.5, 6. Gary Maledon +.5, 7. Terry Stalman 0, 8. Randall Padek 0
Front 9: 1. Mikes Donaldson +3, 2. David Hayes +3, 3. Larry Lunger +1.5, 4. Gabe Bonham +1, 5. Joe Tuttle 0, 6. Tom Lewis -.5, 7. Dan Duerson -.5, 8. Grady Whitaker -1
Shoots age or better
Club at Indian Springs (River Course): Kirby Cozort, 78, shot 75
Patricia Island: Ron Tipton, 75, shot 71
Tulsa CC: Paul Sisemore, 80, shot 79
College: Men
Motor City Invitational
and National Preview
Dearborn, Mich., First round
2. Rogers State (284): T3. Gonzalo Chaves, 68; T9. Daniel Robles, 71; T16. Aidan Gavey, 72; T22. Luke Palmoski, 73; T81. Carson Stookey, 84.
College: Women
NCAA-II Central Region Preview
Hot Springs, Ark.
T8. Rogers State (306): T3. Lydia Sitorus, 71; T24. Jessica Green, 76; T38. Kristin Gudmundsdottir, 76; Jaelynn Unger, 81; T78. Ellen Loving, 83.
Soccer
College: Men
UCF 3, No. 4 TULSA 2
At Orlando, Fla.
TU;0;2;--;2
UCF;0;3;--;3
Goals: UCF, Taylor (Villalobos, Franke), 50:22; UCF, Hadar (Taylor), 55:05; TU, Protzek (unassisted), 60:42; UCF, Dourado (Villalobos, Vivi), 75:22; TU, Henry-Scott (unassisted), 82:19
Records: Tulsa 9-1-0, 4-1-0; Central Florida 6-4-0, 4-1-0
College: Women
ORU 1, SOUTH DAKOTA ST. 1
At Case Soccer Complex
SDSU;0;1;0;0;--;1
ORU;1;0;0;0;--;1
Goals: ORU, Caballeros (Nash), 9:19; SDSU, Hansen (unassisted), 53:01
Records: SDSU 12-1-1, 3-0-1; Oral Roberts 4-7-2, 1-2-1
UCF 3, TULSA 0
At Orlando, Fla.
TU;0;0;--;0
UCF;1;2;--;3
Goals: UCF, Homann (Moreno, Scott), 00:51; UCF, Scott (Moreno, Rajaee), 58:00; UCF, Moreno (Martin), 67:56
Records: Tulsa 6-5-1, 1-4-0; Central Florida 6-5-1, 1-3-1
TCU 3, OSU 0
At Fort Worth, Texas
OSU;0;0;--;0
TCU;1;2;--;3
Goals: TCU, Brian (Collins), 17:57; TCU, Bright (Crews, Hubbard), 62:53; TCU, Collins (unassisted), 78:47
Records: OSU 6-5-2, 1-2-1; TCU 11-2-1, 3-1-1
WASHBURN 3, ROGERS ST. 1
RSU;1;0;--;1
WU;0;3;--;3
Goals: RSU, Watters, 34:22; WU, Lynch PK, 57:57; WU, Allen (Lynch), 74:50; WSU, Lynch, 86:53
Records: RSU 6-5-1, 1-4-0; Washburn 6-3-2, 2-2-1
Volleyball
College
Tulsa def. Memphis 18-25, 26-24, 25-16, 25-20
Records: Tulsa 9-6, 4-2; Memphis 8-10, 1-5
Note: Aysu Dalogullari had 15 kills and 11 digs for TU; Kayley Cassady had 13 kills, including the 500th of her career.
Softball
High school
Frisco Conference
All-Conference Teams
Champion: Olive. Runner-up: Mounds. Coach of the Year: Austin Riley, Olive. MVP: Kya Rusco, Olive. Offensive MVP: Anna Green, Mounds. Defensive MVP: Emily Moore, Depew.
All Conference: Tess Polm, Drumright; Kyle Carter, Olive; Madison Laffoon, Olive; Delilah Johnson, Liberty; Mayci Bethel, Olive; Ashley Burdick, Depew; Cassie Halterman, Depew; Adria Boydston, Mounds; Sophia Abbott, Mounds; Alexa Wilson, Mounds.
Honorable mention: Chloe Henshaw, Olive; Sam Peeler, Depew; Kady Rodman, Depew; Cooper Romo, Mounds; Hailey Smith, Olive.