Sports record for Nov. 7

Golf
Local
Couples Golf Association
Club at Indian Springs
Flight 1: 1. Tom and Debbie McClain & Tim and Janet Wright, 153; 2. John and Ann Darnaby & Mike and Becky Duvall, 156.
Flight 2: 1. Greg and Denna Braun & Gil and Donna Morris, 159; 2. Derek and Kate Cain & Pat and Debbie Donica, 165.
Cedar Ridge
Couples Glow Ball
Gross: 1. Brad & Roxanna McCrory 18, 2. Chip & Holly Meade 20
Net: 1. Ken & Tammy Kee 17.6, 2. Harley & Debra Thomas 19.3, 3. Mark & Linda Allert 19.5, 4. Mark & Sandy Nygren 20.4, 5. Rob & Renae Cass 20.5, 6. Barry & Rita Janssen 21.4
Shoots age or better
Shangri-La: Jack Moore, 86, shot 83
Patricia Island: Clark Andrew, 86, shot 79
Southern Hills: Dave Hentschel, 87, shot 87
Soccer
College: Women
Emporia State 3, Northeastern St. 0
MIAA Tournament
NSU;0;0;--;0
ESU;0;3;--;3
Tennis
College: Women
Hurricane Invite
TU results
Singles: Rozenkova (TU) def. Kurahashi (Wichita State), 7-5, 3-6, 6-4; Poppe (TU) def. Kong (WSU), 6-4, 6-3; Benedejcic (TU) def. Zheng (WSU), 1-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2; Berlanga (TU) def. Hamilton (WSU), 6-1, 7-6 (2); Naranjo (TU) def. Whitaker (WSU), 6-2, 1-6, 6-1; Hutchings (TU) def. Engback (Central Arkansas) 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Rozenkova/Berlanga (TU) def. Slisane/Gerits (Houston), 7-5; Dzemeshkevich/Giraldo (HOU) def. Hutchings/Naranjo Zheng (TU), 6-4; Poppe/Oliveira (TU) def. Hamanaga/Engback (UCA), 6-1.
Volleyball
College
Houston def. Tulsa 25-17, 28-26, 25-22
Records: Tulsa 12-11, 7-7; Houston 21-5, 11-3
Maggie Hembree had 9 kills and 3 blocks for TU