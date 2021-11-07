 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports record for Nov. 7
0 Comments
agate

Sports record for Nov. 7

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Golf

Local

Couples Golf Association

Club at Indian Springs

Flight 1: 1. Tom and Debbie McClain & Tim and Janet Wright, 153; 2. John and Ann Darnaby & Mike and Becky Duvall, 156.

Flight 2: 1. Greg and Denna Braun & Gil and Donna Morris, 159; 2. Derek and Kate Cain & Pat and Debbie Donica, 165.

Cedar Ridge

Couples Glow Ball

Gross: 1. Brad & Roxanna McCrory 18, 2. Chip & Holly Meade 20

Net: 1. Ken & Tammy Kee 17.6, 2. Harley & Debra Thomas 19.3, 3. Mark & Linda Allert 19.5, 4. Mark & Sandy Nygren 20.4, 5. Rob & Renae Cass 20.5, 6. Barry & Rita Janssen 21.4

Shoots age or better

Shangri-La: Jack Moore, 86, shot 83

Patricia Island: Clark Andrew, 86, shot 79

Southern Hills: Dave Hentschel, 87, shot 87

Soccer

College: Women

Emporia State 3, Northeastern St. 0

MIAA Tournament

NSU;0;0;--;0

ESU;0;3;--;3

Tennis

College: Women

Hurricane Invite

TU results

Singles: Rozenkova (TU) def. Kurahashi (Wichita State), 7-5, 3-6, 6-4; Poppe (TU) def. Kong (WSU), 6-4, 6-3; Benedejcic (TU) def. Zheng (WSU), 1-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2; Berlanga (TU) def. Hamilton (WSU), 6-1, 7-6 (2); Naranjo (TU) def. Whitaker (WSU), 6-2, 1-6, 6-1; Hutchings (TU) def. Engback (Central Arkansas) 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles: Rozenkova/Berlanga (TU) def. Slisane/Gerits (Houston), 7-5; Dzemeshkevich/Giraldo (HOU) def. Hutchings/Naranjo Zheng (TU), 6-4; Poppe/Oliveira (TU) def. Hamanaga/Engback (UCA), 6-1.

Volleyball

College

Houston def. Tulsa 25-17, 28-26, 25-22

Records: Tulsa 12-11, 7-7; Houston 21-5, 11-3

Maggie Hembree had 9 kills and 3 blocks for TU

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Markus Eder completes the 'ultimate' skiing run

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News