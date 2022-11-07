 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports Record for Nov. 7

GOLF

Local

CEDAR RIDGE

CGA Glow Ball

Front 9 Flight

Gross: 1. Rob and Renae Cass, 17. Net: 1. John and Sandi Bouchard, 17.8; 2. Gordy and Charlotte Guest, 18.6; 3. Jay and Dayna Krumme, 18.7

Back 9 Flight

Gross: 1. Paul and Karen Ramsey, 18. Net: 1. Barry and Rita Janssen, 18; 2. Mir Khezri and Paulie Poorman, 18.9; 3. Jeff and Kelley Loud, 19.6.

CHEROKEE HILLS

Jerry’s Gang Scramble: 1. Bob Carreiro, Ron Etheridge, O U Bob; 2. Don Ingram, Jack Beggs, Rick King, Mike Solo; 3. Delio Bustos, Mike Kaufman, Jim Rouse; 4. Joe Martin, Mike Collins, Mike McKinney; 5. Ron Acree, Danny McKee, Jim Marrujo, Fred Russell; 6. Stan Stanfield, Kucas Joyner, Mike Geubelle, Bill Harper.

PAGE BELCHER

Christian Men’s Fellowship: 1. Dick Tullis 66; 2. Mel Hayes 70; 3. Bob Bell 71; 3. Darrell Wood 71; 3. Ron Cagle 71 3. Mark Clemons 71; 8. Gilbert York 72; 8. Frank Prentice 72; 8. Ron Wilson 72; 11. Ken Hayes 73; 11. Ed Hendrix 73; 11. Mike Hayes 73; 14. Don Liland 75; 14. Hank Prideaux 75; 16. Steve Wilson 76; 17. Mike Brannon 77; 17. James Young 77; 19. Gary Jones 78; 20. Bill Kusleika 79; 21. George Siler 84.

Shoots age or better

PAGE BELCHER: Dick Tullis, 82, shot 76; Gilbert York, 81, shot 78.

SOCCER

College: Men

Sunday

AAC Tournament

MEMPHIS 2, TULSA 1 (OT)

Memphis 0 1 1 — 2

Tulsa 1 0 0 — 1

Goals: TUL, Alex Meinhard (Mitchell Cashion), 21:59; MEM, Alberto Cruz PK, 49:32; MEM, Lineker Rodrigues dos Santos (Hayden Anderson, Emanuel Santos), 98:32. Saves: MEM 7, TUL 3.

