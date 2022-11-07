Sports Record for Nov. 7
GOLF
Local
CEDAR RIDGE
CGA Glow Ball
Front 9 Flight
Gross: 1. Rob and Renae Cass, 17. Net: 1. John and Sandi Bouchard, 17.8; 2. Gordy and Charlotte Guest, 18.6; 3. Jay and Dayna Krumme, 18.7
Back 9 Flight
Gross: 1. Paul and Karen Ramsey, 18. Net: 1. Barry and Rita Janssen, 18; 2. Mir Khezri and Paulie Poorman, 18.9; 3. Jeff and Kelley Loud, 19.6.
CHEROKEE HILLS
Jerry’s Gang Scramble: 1. Bob Carreiro, Ron Etheridge, O U Bob; 2. Don Ingram, Jack Beggs, Rick King, Mike Solo; 3. Delio Bustos, Mike Kaufman, Jim Rouse; 4. Joe Martin, Mike Collins, Mike McKinney; 5. Ron Acree, Danny McKee, Jim Marrujo, Fred Russell; 6. Stan Stanfield, Kucas Joyner, Mike Geubelle, Bill Harper.
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men’s Fellowship: 1. Dick Tullis 66; 2. Mel Hayes 70; 3. Bob Bell 71; 3. Darrell Wood 71; 3. Ron Cagle 71 3. Mark Clemons 71; 8. Gilbert York 72; 8. Frank Prentice 72; 8. Ron Wilson 72; 11. Ken Hayes 73; 11. Ed Hendrix 73; 11. Mike Hayes 73; 14. Don Liland 75; 14. Hank Prideaux 75; 16. Steve Wilson 76; 17. Mike Brannon 77; 17. James Young 77; 19. Gary Jones 78; 20. Bill Kusleika 79; 21. George Siler 84.
Shoots age or better
PAGE BELCHER: Dick Tullis, 82, shot 76; Gilbert York, 81, shot 78.
SOCCER
College: Men
Sunday
AAC Tournament
MEMPHIS 2, TULSA 1 (OT)
Memphis 0 1 1 — 2
Tulsa 1 0 0 — 1
Goals: TUL, Alex Meinhard (Mitchell Cashion), 21:59; MEM, Alberto Cruz PK, 49:32; MEM, Lineker Rodrigues dos Santos (Hayden Anderson, Emanuel Santos), 98:32. Saves: MEM 7, TUL 3.