Sports Record for Nov. 5

Basketball
College: Men
Oklahoma State 76, Central Oklahoma 68
UCO: Wade 5-17 7-9 18, Givens 7-13 1-1 15, Haydon 4-10 3-3 11, Wells 4-10 0-0 9, Richardson 1-4 1-1 2, Aymond 2-5, 0-0 5, Ca. Calavan 1-4 0-0 3, Dawsey 1-1 1-1 3, Hurd 1-1 0-0 2, Turner 0-0 0-0 0, Co. Calavan 0-0 0-0 0, Streich 0-0 0-0 0.
OSU: Anderson III 4-9 4-4 14, Cisse 5-9 4-7 14, Walker 5-9 1-2 13, Likekele 2-4 0-0 4, Williams 1-5 0-0 3, Thompson 4-11 2-2 11, Moncrieffe 4-8 1-3 9, Ke. Boone 2-4 0-0 6, Kouma 1-1 0-0 2, Newton 0-5 0-0 2, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Sager 0-0 0-0 0, Church 0-0 0-0 0
Halftime: OSU 39, UCO 38. 3-point shooting: UCO 4-17 (Wade 1-3, Givens 0-1, Haydon 0-1, Wells 1-6, Richardson 0-1, Aymond 1-4, Ca. Calavan 1-1), OSU 8-23 (Anderson III 2-6, Walker 2-6, Likekele 0-1, Williams 1-3, Thompson 1-2, Ke. Boone 2-2, Newton 0-3). Rebounds: UCO 44 (Wade 11), OSU 38 (Moncrieffe 6). Assists: UCO 10 (Wade 3), OSU 17 (Likekele 6). Steals: UCO 8 (Richardson 2, Ca. Calavan 2), OSU 12 (Anderson III 3, Walker 3). Team Fouls: UCO 17, OSU 16. Fouled Out: None. A: 8,368
Golf
Local
Page Belcher
Christian Men’s Fellowship
T1. George Siler 71; T1. Mel Hayes 71; T3. Bill Kusleika 72; T3. Darrell Wood 72; 5. Mark Clemons 73; 6. Gilbert York 74; T7. Bob Bell 75; T7. Frank Prentice 75; T9. Dick Tullis 76; T9. Ken Hayes 76; T11. Gary Lee 77; T11. Tyrone Gilyard 77; T11. Ron Wilson 77; 14. Craig Hobbs 78; 15. Johnny Sawyer 81; 16. James Young 84.
Hole in One
MEADOWBROOK: Kevin Wilson, No. 17, 165 yards, hybrid
Shot Age or Better
BATTLE CREEK: Eugene Blake, 85, shot 79; Jim Ingram 79, shot 73
PAGE BELCHER: Gilber York, 80, shot 78
PATRICIA ISLAND: Rick Miller, 73, shot 72
TULSA COUNTRY CLUB: Jim Metcalf, 94, shot 88
Soccer
College: Women
Tulsa 2, Central Florida 1
UCF;1;0;--;1
Tulsa;0;2;--;2
Goals: UCF, Dourado (Taylor); TU, Zinnhardt (Protezek), Zach
Saves: UCF, Brandao 2; TU, Team 1
Tennis
College
Hurricane Invite
Day One
Singles: Rozenkova, Tulsa, def. Silsane, Houston, 6-1, 6-4; Poppe, TU, def. Gerits, UH, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5; Benedejcic, TU, def. Giraldo, UH, 6-0, 2-6, 7-5; Berlanga, TU, def. Dzemeshkevich, UH, 6-3, 7-6, 6-4; Hutchings, TU, def. Trencheva, UH, 7-5, 6-2; Oliveira, TU, def. Reddy, UH, 6-2, 6-3; Naranjo, TU, def. Ishimura, UH, 6-1, 6-1
Doubles Xin and Nonoyama, Central Arkansas, def. Rozenkova and Berlanga, TU, 7-6; Hutchings and Naranjo, TU, def. Vasupongchai and Ishimura, UCA, 6-4; Poppe and Benjejcic, TU, def. Lee and Gledic, UCA, 6-1
Volleyball
College
Tulane def. Tulsa 26-24, 25-19, 25-19