Sports Record for Nov. 4

GOLF
Local
Indian Springs
Retired Ole Boys
Flight 1: 1. Kirby Cozort, Ron MacLeod, Bob Garner, Gordon Graveline 61; 2. Greg Braun, John Darnaby, Leo Thomas, Tom Mills 61; 3. Wayne Thurston, Johnny Hamilton, Sid Hatfield, Hurley Ford 61.
Sapulpa Senior Scramble
1. Joe Bennett, Dave Heatherly, Keith Bacon, Herman Henderson 61; 2. Lee Benest, Craig Crowder 62; 3. Bill Erwin, Tom Henderson, Dean Wiehl, Analia Wilkerson 62; 4. Ray Martin, Bob Warner, Bud Musser, Ken Rentz 63; 5. Johnny Baker, Dave Block, Bob Phillipe, Bill Cruikshank 63; 6. Dennis Cavenah, Joe Strain, Doyle Williams, Bob Hunt, 63; 7. Harry Bailey, Lloyd Carroll, Jerry Bennett, Dave Shouse 65; 8. Randy Rice, George Mills, Mark Nelson, Jerry Lewis 66; 9. Steve Carlile, Ken Ingram, Paul Pearcy, Ken Kuge 66.
Hole in One
GOLF CLUB OF OKLAHOMA: Jim West, No. 15, 150 yards, 5 rescue
Shot Age or Better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 79, shot 74
BROKEN ARROW: Keith Steffen, 83, shot 81
BASKETBALL
College: Women
Oklahoma State 64, Southern Nazarene 40
SNU;9;6;;15;10;--;40
OSU;18;21;11;14;--;64
SNU: Niehues 0-0 1-2 1, Awatt 3-12 1-1 7, Soap 3-14 0-0 7, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Gillette 4-10 0-0 8, Coccoli 0-3 0-0 0, Reither 0-2 0-0 0, Monaghan 2-8 1-4 6, Jones 3-8 0-0 9, Adams 0-0 0-0 0, Serrano 1-1 0-0 2
OSU: De Lapp 3-5 1-2 7, Collins 3-11 3-5 9, Notoa 3-10 0-0 7, Boyd 1-3 0-0 2, Keys 5-13 3-5 16, Reeves 3-6 2-2 8, Winchester 1-5 0-0 2, Dennis 0-2 1-2 1, James 0-4 2-2 2, Rodrigues 2-4 1-2 5, Tori Garza 1-2 0-0 3, Udoumoh 1-1 0-0 2, Bershers 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0
3-point shooting: SNU 5-23 (Awatt 0-1, Soap 1-8, Gillette 0-3, Reither 0-1, Monaghan 1-4, Jones 3-6), OSU 5-20 (Notoa 1-5, Keys 3-8, Dennis 0-1, James 0-3, Rodrigues 0-1, Garza 1-2). Assists: SNU 7 (Reither 2), OSU 15 (Keys 6). Rebounds: SNU 31 (Monaghan 6), OSU 59 (Collins 12). Steals: SNU 12 (Gillette 5), OSU 11 (three with 3). Team fouls: SNU 15, OSU 13. Fouled out: None. A: 1,297
Oral Roberts 97, Rogers State 63
WEDNESDAY
RSU;18;9;23;13;--;63
ORU;24;20;24;29;--;97
RSU: Kliewer 5-11 1-1 12, Gajdosova 1-12 5-6 8, Luna 2-3 2-2 7, Christian 1-6 0-2 5, Bowin 1-4 1-1 2 Lewis 5-11 5-6 15, Day 2-3 2-2 6, Baker-Bruce 2-6 0-0 5, Kelley 1-2 0-0 3 Whiteley 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0
ORU: Scott 8-15 7-9 23, Moore 6-8 3-3 15, Lippe 3-8 5-6 12, Walker 3-7 3-3 9, Cooper 1-2 2-2 4, Moore 5-13 0-1 10, Nix 2-7 4-4 9, Paramore 2-5 4-6 8, Hill 2-5 0-0 4, Coleman 0-3 2-2 2, Schumacher 0-2 1-4 1, Taylor 0-2 0-0 0, Colemen 0-0 0-0 0, Giddey 0-0 0-0 0
3-point shooting: RSU: 5-23 (Kliewer 1-5, Gajdosova 1-6, Luna 1-1, Bakker-Bruce 1-5, Kelley 1-2), ORU 2-12 (Scott 0-1, Lippe 1-3, Walker 0-2, Cooper 0-1, Nix 1-3, Paramore 0-1, Taylor 0-1); Rebounds: RSU 35 (Kliewer 7), ORU 56 (Scott 7, Moore 7); Assists: RSU 12 (Gajdosova 3), ORU 15 (Cooper 8); Steals: RSU 8 (Gajdosova 4), ORU 11 (four with two); Team fouls: RSU 32, ORU 23. Fouled out: None. A: 465.
College: Men
Tulsa 84, Northeastern State 53
WEDNESDAY
NSU: Obukwelu 6-17 0-2 12, Arnold 4-10 0-0 9, Cook 2-9 2-2 6, Luster 1-3 0-0 2, Davis 0-7 0-0 0, Bailey 3-9 3-3 11, Perkins 2-5 2-4 6, Hartloff 2-4 0-0 5, Jones 1-2 0-1 2, McCoy 0-1 0-0 0, Breedlove 0-1 0-0 0, Byrd 0-0 0-0 0
TU: Griffin 7-12 2-2 19, Horne 5-9 2-2 15, Earley 4-8 0-2 8, Embery-Simpson 0-2 1-2 1, Haywood II 0-2 0-0 0, Idowu 3-4 3-5 9, Konstantynovsky 3-4 3-5 9, Draine 2-5 1-2 6, Dalger 2-5 1-2 6, Pritchard 1-3 2-2 4, Urbancic 1-3 0-0 2 Gaston-Chapman 0-0 1-2 1, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, Elkamil 0-2 0-0 0, Seals 0-0 0-0 0
Halftime: Tulsa 32, NSU 16. 3-point shooting: NSU 4-29 (Obukwelu 0-4, Arnold 1-6, Cook 0-2, Davis 0-5, Bailey 2-6, Hartloff 1-3, Jones 0-1, McCoy 0-1, Breedlove 0-1), TU 8-21 (Griffin 3-4, Horne 3-6, Embery-Simpson 0-1, Haywood II 0-2, Draine 1-3, Dalger 1-1, Pritchard 0-1, Urbancic 0-1, Elkamil 0-2). Rebounds: NSU 35 (Obukwelu 6), TU 52 (three with seven). Assists: NSU 10 (three with two), TU 13 (Haywood II 5). Steals; NSU 7 (Obukwelu 2, Cook 2), TU 7 (Embery-Simpson 2, Haywood II 2). Team fouls: NSU 15, TU 13. Fouled out: None. A: 2,543
DISC GOLF
Riverside Park Tournament
Pro Division: 1. Nick Roesle 44; T2. Jonathan Watters 46; T2. Beau Lemen 46; 4. Dustin Mays 47; 5. Damien Everette 51; 6. Colton Brown 55; 7. Matthew Treat 56; Advanced Division: 1. Dalton Warden 51; 2. David Goswich 52.