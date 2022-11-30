 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports Record for Nov. 30

BASKETBALL

High school: Boys

Tuesday

Liberty 55, Warner 27

Bishop Kelley 76, Rogers 48

Glenpool 65, Skiatook 55

Mannford 47, Berryhill 46

Paden 61, Okemah 46

Okmulgee 51, Morris 48

Webster 90, ASTEC Charter 14

Caney Valley 63, Barnsdall 18

Cascia Hall 71, Riverfield Country Day 64

Catoosa 72, Vinita 53

Coweta 78, Pryor 47

Frontier 70, Pawnee 34

Woodland 59, Prue 32

Westville 69, Sallisaw 42

Sapulpa 60, Sand Springs 51

Comm. Christian School 66, Tulsa Crossover Prep 36

High school: Girls

Tuesday

Verdigris 46, Oologah 42

Glenpool 64, Skiatook 28

Adair 49, Chouteau-Mazie 32

Afton 56, Ketchum 44

Webster 48, ASTEC Charter 11

Caney Valley 59, Barnsdall 21

Mannford 67, Berryhill 36

Rogers 43, Bishop Kelley 27

Cascia Hall 67, Riverfield Country Day 14

Vinita 55, Catoosa 31

Pryor 53, Coweta 36

Jenks 67, Edison 17

Muldrow 53, Eufaula 35

McAlester 69, Hugo 54

Jay 32, Miami 25

Salina 53, Kansas 46

Morris 80, Okmulgee 22

Woodland 53, Prue 35

JENKS 67, EDISON 17

Edison;0;2;4;11;--;17

Jenks;22;17;9;19;--;67

Edison: Phillips 6, Davis 5, Chatman 3, Brown 3,

Jenks: Twiehaus 26, Dodder 8, Williams 7, Forgione 7, White 5, Langley 4, Graves 2, Vhang 2, Haveir 2, Bacon 2, Simpson 2.

FOOTBALL

High schools

DISTRICT 5A-4 HONORS

MVP: Emmanuel Crawford, Grove; Offensive MVP: Carson Trimble, Grove; Defensive MVP: Blake Gilkey, Collinsville; Special Teams MVP: Hudson Knight, Bishop Kelley. Special recognition: Brunk Gray, Pryor; Coach of the year: Ron Culwell, Grove.

Players of the year by position

QB: Kaden Rush, Collinsville. RB: Austin Munson, Bishop Kelley. H-B: Zach Stein, Collinsville. WR: Hagen Hacker, Grove. OL: Jesse Arnall, Coda Morgan and Cooper Edwards, Grove; Camden Compton, Bishop Kelley; Blake Raglin, Pryor.

CB: Jeremiah Lazenby, Edison. Safety: AJ Forte, Rogers. ILB: Brayden Casey, Grove. OLB: Emmon Simpkins, Rogers. DT: Servhant Counsellor, Rogers. DE: Seth Bell, Claremore, and EJ Grant, Pryor. K: Cory Martin, Grove.

All-District

Grove: Landon Davis, Gavin Stone, Caden Gain, Zane Malone, Kameron Dunaway.

Collinsville: Adlei Campbell, Dylan Flechs, DJ Whittley, Landon Appleburg.

Bishop Kelley: Austin Hieger, Max Priest, Braxton Goodwin, Sawyer McGraw.

Claremore: Dawson Coppinger, Tate Hepler.

Rogers: Adison Code.

Edison: Luke Parish, DK Spears.

Pryor: Brody Ward, Aden Parker, Si Collins, Beau Raymond.

Hale: Fernando Botello, Cody Collins, Devon Hadnot.

Honorable mention

Collinsville: Blake Lemasters.

Bishop Kelley: Ian McKenzie, Bryce Gray, Braden Goodwin, Nick Leslie.

Claremore: Sam Cotner.

Rogers: Que Cherry, Edriece Anderson, Karveon Garland.

Edison: Quan Minor, Devon Capron.

Pryor: Parker Rose.

GOLF

Local

Shoots age or better

BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 80, shot 74.

MOHAWK (Woodbine): Joe Reeves, 86, shot 85.

