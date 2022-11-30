Sports Record for Nov. 30

BASKETBALL
High school: Boys
Tuesday
Liberty 55, Warner 27
Bishop Kelley 76, Rogers 48
Glenpool 65, Skiatook 55
Mannford 47, Berryhill 46
Paden 61, Okemah 46
Okmulgee 51, Morris 48
Webster 90, ASTEC Charter 14
Caney Valley 63, Barnsdall 18
Cascia Hall 71, Riverfield Country Day 64
Catoosa 72, Vinita 53
Coweta 78, Pryor 47
Frontier 70, Pawnee 34
Woodland 59, Prue 32
Westville 69, Sallisaw 42
Sapulpa 60, Sand Springs 51
Comm. Christian School 66, Tulsa Crossover Prep 36
High school: Girls
Tuesday
Verdigris 46, Oologah 42
Glenpool 64, Skiatook 28
Adair 49, Chouteau-Mazie 32
Afton 56, Ketchum 44
Webster 48, ASTEC Charter 11
Caney Valley 59, Barnsdall 21
Mannford 67, Berryhill 36
Rogers 43, Bishop Kelley 27
Cascia Hall 67, Riverfield Country Day 14
Vinita 55, Catoosa 31
Pryor 53, Coweta 36
Jenks 67, Edison 17
Muldrow 53, Eufaula 35
McAlester 69, Hugo 54
Jay 32, Miami 25
Salina 53, Kansas 46
Morris 80, Okmulgee 22
Woodland 53, Prue 35
JENKS 67, EDISON 17
Edison;0;2;4;11;--;17
Jenks;22;17;9;19;--;67
Edison: Phillips 6, Davis 5, Chatman 3, Brown 3,
Jenks: Twiehaus 26, Dodder 8, Williams 7, Forgione 7, White 5, Langley 4, Graves 2, Vhang 2, Haveir 2, Bacon 2, Simpson 2.
FOOTBALL
High schools
DISTRICT 5A-4 HONORS
MVP: Emmanuel Crawford, Grove; Offensive MVP: Carson Trimble, Grove; Defensive MVP: Blake Gilkey, Collinsville; Special Teams MVP: Hudson Knight, Bishop Kelley. Special recognition: Brunk Gray, Pryor; Coach of the year: Ron Culwell, Grove.
Players of the year by position
QB: Kaden Rush, Collinsville. RB: Austin Munson, Bishop Kelley. H-B: Zach Stein, Collinsville. WR: Hagen Hacker, Grove. OL: Jesse Arnall, Coda Morgan and Cooper Edwards, Grove; Camden Compton, Bishop Kelley; Blake Raglin, Pryor.
CB: Jeremiah Lazenby, Edison. Safety: AJ Forte, Rogers. ILB: Brayden Casey, Grove. OLB: Emmon Simpkins, Rogers. DT: Servhant Counsellor, Rogers. DE: Seth Bell, Claremore, and EJ Grant, Pryor. K: Cory Martin, Grove.
All-District
Grove: Landon Davis, Gavin Stone, Caden Gain, Zane Malone, Kameron Dunaway.
Collinsville: Adlei Campbell, Dylan Flechs, DJ Whittley, Landon Appleburg.
Bishop Kelley: Austin Hieger, Max Priest, Braxton Goodwin, Sawyer McGraw.
Claremore: Dawson Coppinger, Tate Hepler.
Rogers: Adison Code.
Edison: Luke Parish, DK Spears.
Pryor: Brody Ward, Aden Parker, Si Collins, Beau Raymond.
Hale: Fernando Botello, Cody Collins, Devon Hadnot.
Honorable mention
Collinsville: Blake Lemasters.
Bishop Kelley: Ian McKenzie, Bryce Gray, Braden Goodwin, Nick Leslie.
Claremore: Sam Cotner.
Rogers: Que Cherry, Edriece Anderson, Karveon Garland.
Edison: Quan Minor, Devon Capron.
Pryor: Parker Rose.
GOLF
Local
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 80, shot 74.
MOHAWK (Woodbine): Joe Reeves, 86, shot 85.