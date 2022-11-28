Sports Record for Nov. 28

GOLF
Local
CHEROKEE HILLS
Jerry’s Gang Scramble
1. Delio Bustos, Jim Marrujo, Allen Russell, OU Bob, Mike McKinney; 2. Fred Russell, Stand Standfield, Ron Acree, Rick King, Jack Beggs; 3. Dan Mckee, Mike Geubelle, Joe Martin, Mike Kaufman, Mike Solo
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men’s Fellowship
T1. Bill Kusleika, 68; T1. Steve Wilson, 68; 3. Ron Cagle, 71; 4. Bill French, 72; T5. Bob Bell, 74; T5. Ron Wilson, 74; T5. Hank Prideaux, 74; T5. Bill Hawkins, 74; T9. Don Garrison, 75; T9. Duane Dunham, 75; T11. Mark Clemons, 76; T11. Ken Hayes, 76; T13. Gilbert York, 77; T13. Dick Tullis, 77; 15. Ed Hendrix, 78; T16. Mel Hayes, 81; T16. Mike Hayes, 81; 18. James Young, 82; 19. B.J. Barnhart, 84
Shoots Age or Better
BATTLE CREEK: Eugene Blake, 87, shot 80; Jim Ingram, 80, shot 72; Ray White, 86, shot 79
SOUTH LAKES: Gary Sharp, 76, shot 74
FOOTBALL
High School
District 3A-4 All-District Team
Co-MVPs: Cooper Lai, Cascia Hall; Caden Parnell, Verdigris; Offensive Player of the Year: Mason Mittasch, Verdigris; Defensive Player of the Year: Reese Roller, Verdigris; Offensive Skill Position of the Year: Jayce Ward, Cascia Hall; Offensive Linemen of the Year: Yale Gray, Verdigris; Jagger Jackson, Jay; Defensive Lineman of the Year: Vincent Peters, Cascia Hall; Defensive Skill Position of the Year: Tripp Fuller, Verdigris; Purple Heart Award: Charles Ware, Verdigris; Owen Pazzo, Cascia Hall; Comeback Players of the Year: Dylan White, Verdigris; Jalen Thompson, Holland Hall; Co-Coaches of the Year: Travis East, Verdigris; Brett Jones, Bristow
First-Team Offense: QB: Dylan White, Verdigris; Cooper Lai, Cascia Hall; RB: Mason Mittasch, Verdigris; Jayce Ward, Cascia Hall; WR: Dalton Person, Verdigris; Bill Shaw, Central; C.J. Livingston, Central; Colby Miller, Dewey; Logan Hayes, Inola; TE: Louie Carlson, Verdigris; OL: Yale Gray, Verdigris; Mason Young, Verdigris; Jagger Jackson, Jay; William Franden, Holland Hall; Vincent Peters, Cascia Hall; Harry Bollinger, Cascia Hall
First-Team Defense: DL: Reese Roller, Verdigris; Hayden Henson, Verdigris; Radley Keener, Inola; Jordan Gurney, Central; Jed Hampton, Jay; LB: Tripp Fuller, Verdigris; Drache Marveggio, Verdigris; Tray Johnson, Central; Kaleb Young, Holland Hall; Parker Jenney, Holland Hall; Ethan Clark, Cascia Hall; DB: Tyler Mitchell, Verdigris; Caden Parnell, Verdigris; Freddie Brown, Central; Jalen Thompson, Holland Hall; Trent Muninger, Dewey
First-Team Special Teams: Ryder Goodwin, Bristow; Max Weller, Cascia Hall; Baxter Robertson, Cascia Hall