Sports Record for Nov. 26

GOLF
Local
Hole in One
BROKEN ARROW: Dillon Farrow, No. 6, 128 yards, wedge
Shot Age or Better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 79, shot 74; Ray White, 85, shot 81
TULSA COUNTRY CLUB: Tom Rains, 75, shot 73
TULSA GOLF: Joe Reeves, 85, shot 85 (Nov. 23-24)
BASKETBALL
College: Men
Northeastern State 99, Haskell 66
HINU: Island 15, Strom 10, Blackbear 9, Gaines 7, Rocha 6, King 6, Moran 6, Little Head 2, Soaring Eagle 2, Sekaquaptewa 2, Valencia 1
NSU: Obukwelu 18, Cook 16, Bailey 12, Perkins 11, Jones 11, Brad 9, Arnold 7, Agu 4, Watie 4, Hartloff 3, McCoy 2, Breedlove 2
VOLLEYBALL
College
Summit League Tournament
Semifinals
No. 1 Nebraska-Omaha d. No. 5 Oral Roberts 25-15, 25-20, 27-29, 25-15
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!