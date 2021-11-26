 Skip to main content
Sports Record for Nov. 26
GOLF

Local

Hole in One

BROKEN ARROW: Dillon Farrow, No. 6, 128 yards, wedge

Shot Age or Better

BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 79, shot 74; Ray White, 85, shot 81

TULSA COUNTRY CLUB: Tom Rains, 75, shot 73

TULSA GOLF: Joe Reeves, 85, shot 85 (Nov. 23-24)

BASKETBALL

College: Men

Northeastern State 99, Haskell 66

HINU: Island 15, Strom 10, Blackbear 9, Gaines 7, Rocha 6, King 6, Moran 6, Little Head 2, Soaring Eagle 2, Sekaquaptewa 2, Valencia 1

NSU: Obukwelu 18, Cook 16, Bailey 12, Perkins 11, Jones 11, Brad 9, Arnold 7, Agu 4, Watie 4, Hartloff 3, McCoy 2, Breedlove 2

VOLLEYBALL

College

Summit League Tournament

Semifinals

No. 1 Nebraska-Omaha d. No. 5 Oral Roberts 25-15, 25-20, 27-29, 25-15

