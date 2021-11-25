 Skip to main content
Sports record for Nov. 25
Golf

Local

Page Belcher

Christian Men's Fellowship

1. Craig Hobbs 68; 2. Mark Clemons 70; 3. Frank Prentice 71; 4. Johnny Sawyer 72; 4. Gilbert York 72; 4. Darrell Wood 72; 7. Ron Wilson 73; 7. Bill Kusleika 73; 9. Dick Tullis 74; 9. Mel Hayes 74; 11. Don Garrison 80; 12. James Young 81; 13. Bob Bell 83.

Shoots age or better

Page Belcher: Gilbert York, 80, shot 77

Battle Creek: Jim Ingram, 79, shot 73; Lew Wade, 83, shot 77; Ray White, 85, shot 83

Volleyball

College

Summit League Championship

Quarterfinals

No. 5 Oral Roberts def. No. 4 Kansas City 18-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-14

ORU will play Omaha at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the semifinals

From Wednesday

Memphis def. Tulsa 25-18, 17-25, 22-25, 27-25, 15-11

