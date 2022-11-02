 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports Record for Nov. 2

GOLF

Local

PAGE BELCHER

Christian Men's Fellowship: Three Scores

1. Dick Tullis 216; 2. Bill Kusleika 217; 3. Don Garrison 222; 4. George Siler 223; 5. Bob Bell 224; 5. Don Liland 224; 7. Mark Clemons 225; 8. Mel Hayes 226; 9. Craig Hobbs 230.

Hole-in-one

THE PATRIOT: Tim Hoagland, No. 13, 117 yards, PW.

Shoots age or better

BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 80, shot 75; Lew Wade, 84, shot 79; Ray White, 86, shot 81.

BROKEN ARROW: Bill Shanks, 80, shot 75.

SOUTH LAKES: John Gadd, 86, shot 78.

BASKETBALL

College: Women

TUESDAY

Oklahoma State 91, Northeastern State 41 (exhibition)

