Sports Record for Nov. 2

GOLF
Local
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men's Fellowship: Three Scores
1. Dick Tullis 216; 2. Bill Kusleika 217; 3. Don Garrison 222; 4. George Siler 223; 5. Bob Bell 224; 5. Don Liland 224; 7. Mark Clemons 225; 8. Mel Hayes 226; 9. Craig Hobbs 230.
Hole-in-one
THE PATRIOT: Tim Hoagland, No. 13, 117 yards, PW.
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 80, shot 75; Lew Wade, 84, shot 79; Ray White, 86, shot 81.
BROKEN ARROW: Bill Shanks, 80, shot 75.
SOUTH LAKES: John Gadd, 86, shot 78.
BASKETBALL
College: Women
TUESDAY
Oklahoma State 91, Northeastern State 41 (exhibition)