Sports Record for Nov. 16

TULSA CC: Marc Delametter, No. 14, 136 yards, 8-iron.
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 80, shot 74.
Mike Gundy has always been influential on Cale, but never more importantly than the past three months since his younger brother lost his OU football job
Adepoju Adebawore and Cayden Green, two Kansas City-area stars, met with the Tulsa World this week to talk about OU's season, late flips and the message from Sooners coaches.
Voting ends at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Second-round games are scheduled Nov. 18.
Future of OSU's starting quarterback remains a mystery, leaving Cowboys' backup in an interesting position.
Before Friday, Beggs hadn’t attempted an onside kick all season and rarely had tried blitz pressure against opposing quarterbacks.
There was a 38-7 halftime lead and a 68-14 final score as the Trojans advanced to next week’s quarterfinal at Mustang.
It was like a quick pep rally as the Spartans football team, cheerleaders, band and students were included on the two-minute segment.
Nine weeks after its 70-16 loss to Rejoice Christian, Beggs shocked the No. 2 Eagles 48-28 in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs Friday night.
Crawford finished with 27 carries for 294 carries and six touchdowns in the win.
