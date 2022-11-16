 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports Record for Nov. 16

GOLF

Hole in one

TULSA CC: Marc Delametter, No. 14, 136 yards, 8-iron.

Shoots age or better

BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 80, shot 74.

