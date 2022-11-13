Sports Record for Nov. 13

VOLLEYBALL
College: Women
Tulsa d. Tulane 3-2 (15-25, 18-25, 25-23, 28-26, 15-13)
Future of OSU's starting quarterback remains a mystery, leaving Cowboys' backup in an interesting position.
Losing recruits isn't new – even OU’s best teams had players switch allegiances late – but this is the first time in years that team production may play a factor.
Second-round games are scheduled Nov. 18.
Voting ends at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Barry Lewis and Dean Ruhl select state title winners in classes 6A through 2A. Dean and Barry pick their favorites, the contenders, the sleepe…
In a meeting with the Oklahoma State offense before the Kansas game, offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn asked the starters to stand up.
Collinsville defeated McAlester 42-35 in last year's 5A final. Sapulpa faces a top running back for the second time in three weeks. Verdigris edged Berryhill in the 2020 playoffs.
Back in Norman on the Cleveland Browns' bye week, former Tulsa Memorial and Oklahoma star Isaiah Thomas caught up with the Tulsa World on his debut season in the NFL.
