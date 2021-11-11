Sports Record for Nov. 11

GOLF
LaFortune Park
WGA Turket Shoot
Championship Flight: Pat Monroe; A Flight: Pat Stevens; B Flight: Lisa Booker; C Flight: Judy Wahrmund; D Flight: Leslie Day
Sapulpa Senior Scramble
1. Joe Bennett, Dave Heatherly, George Mills and Millard Clowers, 61; 2. Harry Bailey, Steve Carlile, Dave Shouse and Craig Crowder, 61; 3. Dave McCarty, Tony Tobias, Dean Wiehl and Bob Phillipe, 62; 4. Johnny Baker, Aaron Baker, Tom Tunin and Keith Bacon, 63; 5. Dave Henderson, Tom Henderson, Bud Musser and Bill Cruikshank, 63; 6. Bill Erwin, Bob Warner, Brad Warner, Herman Henderson and Bob Henshaw, 65; Will Cleveland, Jerry Bennett, Ed Horton and Lee Benest, 66
Hole in One
TULSA COUNTRY CLUB: Buddy Kupke, No. 17, 95 yards, 6 hybrid
Shot Age or Better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 79, shot 71; Ray White, 85, shot 78
MEADOWBROOK: Jim Heath, 84, shot 84
BASKETBALL
College: Women
Colorado 55, Oklahoma State 45
CU;15;17;9;14;--;55
OSU;6;14;10;15;--;45
CU: Tuitele 2-3 2-2 7, Sherrod 2-7 4-6 9, Formann 2-7 1-2 6, Finau 0-1 0-0 0, Holingshed 3-9 7-10 15, Miller 4-7 1-2 9, Jones 3-6 0-0 6, Sadler 0-4 1-2 1, Wetta 1-3 0-0 2, Singer 0-0 0-0 0
OSU: De Lapp 1-1 0-2 2, Collins 2-9 0-0 4, Boyd 0-7 2-2 2, Keys 6-12 0-0 16, Fields 7-11 3-5 17, Dennis 0-0 0-0 0, Notoa 0-2 0-0 0, Reeves 1-7 0-0 0, Mayer 0-2 1-2 1, Winchester 0-0 1-2 1, Rodrigues 0-3 0-0 0
3-point shooting: CU 5-16 (Tuitele 1-1, Sherrod 1-2, Formann 1-4, Finau 0-1, Holingshed 2-4, Jones 0-2, Sadler 0-1, Wetta 0-1), OSU 4-16 (Keys 4-7, Fields 0-4, Notoa 0-1, Reeves 0-1, Mayer 0-1, Rodrigues 0-2). Assists: CU 13 (Sherrod 6), OSU 9 (three with 2). Rebounds: CU 41 (Tuitele 8), OSU 31 (Reeves 7). Steals: CU 8 (Wetta 3), OSU 11 (three with 3). Team Fouls: CU 16, OSU 18. Fouled Out: None. A: 1,575
Nevada-Las Vegas 85, Oral Roberts 81
UNLV; 27;10;21;27;--;85
ORU; 21;18;20;22;--;81
UNLV: Booker 7-18 6-8 21, Young 6-13 5-6 18, Rooks 5-7 2-6 14, Ethridge 5-10 1-2 12, Thomas 3-7 1-2 8, Jackson 3-5 0-2 6, Obiazor 2-2 0-2 4, Brown 1-1 0-0 2, Wilfred 0-1 0-0 0, Durazo-Frescas 0-0 0-0 0
ORU: Lippe 8-12 4-5 21, Walker 4-8 2-2 12, Cooper 3-9 4-4 10, Moore, Ti. 4-8 1-4 9, Scott 0-2 0-0 0, Nix 4-8 0-0 10, Schumacher 3-4 0-0 7, Moore, Tr. 3-9 1-2 7, Paramore 2-4 0-0 5, Hill 0-1 0-0 0, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0
3-point shooting: UNLV 6-13 (Booker 1-3, Young 1-1, Rooks 2-2, Ethridge 1-3, Thomas 1-3, Jackson 0-1), ORU 7-16 (Lippe 1-2, Walker 2-5, Cooper 0-1, Nix 2-5, Schumacher 1-1, Paramore 1-2). Assists: UNLV 13 (Rooks 6), ORU 11 (Lippe 3). Rebounds: UNLV 32 (Young 10), ORU 40 (Moore, Tr. 9). Steals: UNLV 11 (Two with 3), ORU 7 (Two with 3). Team Fouls: UNLV 13, ORU 25. Fouled Out: None. A: 389
Tulsa 77, Duquesne 62
TU;18;21;19;19;--;77
DU;16;6;19;21;--;62
DU: Myers 5-8 3-4 17, Johnson 2-3 6-6 12, McConnell 2-5 2-4 7, Bazelak 2-9 3-4 7, Pouye 0-5 4-4 4, Hamilton 2-7 0-0 5, Serafimoska 2-4 1-2 5, Sole 1-3 1-2 3, Sekulovska 1-4 0-0 2, Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Lekeuneu 0-0 0-0 0
TU: Mayberry, M. 7-16 1-2 20, Bittle 4-7 0-0 9, Mayberry, W. 3-10 1-2 7, Crawford 2-4 3-3 7, Evans 1-3 0-0 3, Poindexter 8-14 5-5 23, Lescay 4- 0-0 8, Washington 0-3 0-0 0, Foutch 0-0 0-0 0
3-pointers: DU 8-17 (Myers 4-5, Johnosn 2-2, McConnell 1-3, Bazelak 0-2, Hamilton 1-3, Sekulovska 0-2), TU 9-29 (Mayberry, M. 5-11, Bittle 1-2, Mayberry, W. 0-3, Crawford 0-2, Evans 1-2, Poindexter 2-7, Washington 0-2). Assists: DU 9 (McConnell 5), TU 16 (Bittle 4). Rebounds: DU 34 (Bazerlak 6), TU 34 (Mayberry, W. 6). Steals: DU 6 (McConnell 3), TU 9 (Bittle 4). Team Fouls: DU 18, TU 24. Fouled Out: None. A: 838
SOCCER
College: Men
Oral Roberts 2, Nebraska-Omaha 1
Summit League Championship
Semifinal
At Macomb, Ill.
ORU;1;1;--;2
UNO;0;1;--;1
Goals: ORU Arias 2 ( Medina 1), UNO Dem (Hammer)
Saves: ORU Motakef 6, UNO Sallah 4
*ORU will face Denver in the Summit title match at 1 p.m. Saturday. The winner earns the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
Volleyball
College
Oral Roberts d. Western Illinois 25-14, 28-26, 25-17
Records: ORU 16-8, 10-5; WIU 4-23, 3-13
Sakira LaCour had 12 kills and Jaxie Wakley added 10 for ORU