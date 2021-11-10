 Skip to main content
Sports record for Nov. 10
Sports record for Nov. 10

GOLF

Local

PAGE BELCHER

Christian Men's Fellowship

Captain's Game

1. Bill Kusleika, Gilbert York, Mel Hayes-16 points; 2. Darrell Wood, Gary Lee, George Siler-11.5 points; 3. Dick Tullis, Don Liland, Frank Prentice 10.5 points; 4. Craig Hobbs, Hank Prideaux, Ron Wilson-4 points; 5. Bob Bell, Duane Dunham, Fred Prentice-1 point.

Shoots Age or Better

BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 79, shot 74; Ray White, 85, shot 78.

VOLLEYBALL

College

Wichita State d. TU, 25-14, 25-14, 22-25, 23-25, 16-14

Records: TU 12-12, 7-8; Wichita State 16-8, 10-5 

