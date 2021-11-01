Sports Record for Nov. 1

Basketball
College: Men
OKLAHOMA 106, ROGERS ST. 57
Exhibition
At Norman
Rogers State: Dean 6-10 3-5 16, Pullum 4-11 0-0 10, Coblin 2-4 3-4 7, Saracco 1-6 0-0 2, Peacock 1-4 0-0 2, Lawrence 3-4 0-0 8, Obineke 3-8 0-0 6, Jackson 1-3 1-2 4, Starks 0-2 2-2 2, Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Price 0-0 0-0 0, Gessert 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-52 9-13 57.
Oklahoma: Gibson 7-8 1-1 19, Harkless 4-6 3-3 13, Hill 4-7 0-0 9, Goldwire 2-3 1-2 5, T. Groves 1-3 0-2 2, J. Groves 7-7 0-0 20, Noland 4-6 2-2 13, Mason 2-3 0-0 6, Cortes 3-4 0-1 6, Chargois 3-4 0-0 6, Issanza 1-1 3-3 5, Mawein 1-2 0-0 2, Seacat 0-2 0-0 0, Moser 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 39-56 10-14 106.
Halftime: OU 53, RSU 32. 3-point shooting: RSU 6-20 (Pullum 2-7, Lawrence 2-2, Dean 1-4, Jackson 1-3, Obineke 0-3, Peacock 0-1), OU 18-27 (J. Groves 6-6, Gibson 4-4, Noland 3-4, Harkless 2-4, Mason 2-2, Hill 1-2, Goldwire 0-1, T. Groves 0-1, Chargois 0-1, Mawein 0-1, Seacat 0-1. Rebounds: RSU 20 (Saracco 6), OU 33 (Chargois, Issanza 6). Assists: RSU 5 (Obineke 2), OU 25 (Chargois 5). Steals: RSU 6 (Coblin 2), OU 7 (Gibson, Goldwire 2). Team fouls: RSU 20, OU 13. Fouled out: RSU, Peacock. A: 5,948.
GOLF
Local
Forest Ridge
Broken Arrow Public Schools Foundation Fundraiser
1. Justin Focht, Dean Torgler, Samantha Stephenson, Brett Harrison, 54; 2. Joe Hoffman, Bo Brown, Justin Kinslow, Lane Loper, 57; 3. Steve Jaggers, Trae Hibbard, Jared Anderson, Chris Rector, 58; 4. Dave Bennett, Crandell Holmes, Larry Walters, Frank Genzer, 60; 5. Chester Ullrich, Mike Curtsinger, Dennis Steele, 60
Page Belcher
Christian Men's Fellowship
1. Johnny Sawyer, 70; 2. Frank Prentice, 71; T3. Mel Hayes, 73; T3. Darrell Wood, 73; T3. Gilbert York, 73; T3. Bob Bell, 73; T3. Bill Kusleika, 73; 8. Dick Tullis, 74; 9. B.J. Barnhart, 75; T10. Mike Hayes, 76; T10. Hank Prideaux, 76; T12. Dave Hohensee, 77; T12. Gary Lee, 77; 14. Duane Dunham, 79; 15. Ken Hayes, 80; 16. George Siler, 82
Shoots Age or Better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 79, shot 75
WOODBINE: Joe Reeves, 85, shot 82
VOLLEYBALL
High School
Frontier Valley Conference Awards
Conference Champions: Jenks; Most Valuable Player: Mikiah Perdue, Jenks; Offensive Player of the Year: Mia Otten, Bartlesville; Defensive Player of the Year: Megan Salyer, Jenks; Coach of the Year: Tanna Smith, Jenks
First Team All-Conference: Sydney Collins, Bartlesville; Olivia Vance, Bixby; Sydney Thompson, Booker T. Washington; Hailee Alexander, Broken Arrow; Mackenzie McGuire, Broken Arrow; Brynn Roberts, Jenks; Ellie Smith, Jenks; Kiya Colvin, Owasso; Kiersten Harper, Owasso; Rylee Martin, Owasso; Stailee Heard, Sapulpa; Tierney Jackson, Union
Second Team All-Conference: Kelsey Ward, Bartlesville; Karson Pirtle, Bixby; Taya Vinyard, Bixby; Emma Pappas, Booker T. Washington; Avery Jones, Broken Arrow; Noelle Prideaux, Jenks; Carley Butler, Owasso; Tehya Johnson, Sand Springs; Layla Lenex, Sand Springs; Ryann Hoey, Sapulpa; Maddie LaPointe, Union; Mia Martin, Union
Honorable Mention: Ried Foust, Bartlesville; Katy Lauritsen, Bartlesville; Kara Stotts, Bartlesville; Claire Walker, Bartlesville; Molly Clagg, Bixby; Chloe Hay, Bixby; Taylor McClure, Bixby; Raegan Vernon, Bixby; Taryn McIntosh, Booker T. Washington; Shea Brown, Broken Arrow; Chloe Day, Broken Arrow; Mycah Miller, Broken Arrow; KeAnna Murray, Broken Arrow; Julianna Borchers, Jenks; Kyndal Carolina, Jenks; Maggie Crissup, Jenks; Kynli Kirkendoll, Jenks; Caroline Wood, Jenks; Audrey Wright, Jenks; Raegan Essex, Muskogee; Jazmine Henry, Muskogee; Olivia Ainbinder, Owasso; Jada Bishop, Owasso; Lauryn Walters, Owasso; Olivia Dewitt, Sand Springs; Chaley Fahland, Sand Springs; Kasidy Holland, Sand Springs; Payton Robbins, Sand Springs; Jacelyn Smith, Sand Springs; Tyla Heard, Sapulpa; Jessica Thompson, Sapulpa; Raquel Fanelli, Union; Amiyah Norwood, Union; Sidney Smith, Union
Green Country All-Conference Teams
First Team: Logan Hamilton, Verdigris; Abby Barnes, Verdigris; Morgan Borgstadt, Verdigris; Brooke Walker, Inola; Macey Eaves, Inola; Macie Wayne, Catoosa; Kahli O’Neal, Catoosa; Amy Kohler, Oologah; Lanie Brown, Wagoner; Ady Johnson, Claremore Sequoyah
Second Team: Emily Stout, Verdigris; Saige Day, Inola; Cameryn Barclay, Catoosa; Kenly Dixon, Oologah; Shelly Hurt, Claremore Sequoyah