Sports Record for May 5

BASEBALL

High school

4A Regionals

At Elk City

Elk City 10, Mount St. Mary’s 0

Lone Grove 4, Byng 3 

GOLF

Local: Hole in one

ADAMS (BARTLESVILLE): Steve Hawkins, No. 6, 150 yards, 6-iron.

SOCCER

High school: Girls

Metro Christian 1, Fort Gibson 0, (PK 3-1)

Metro Christian;0;0; 0;--;1

Fort Gibson;0;0;0;--;0

Saves: Sanders 4; Hayes 1.

