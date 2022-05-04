Sports Record for May 5

BASEBALL
High school
4A Regionals
At Elk City
Elk City 10, Mount St. Mary’s 0
Lone Grove 4, Byng 3
GOLF
Local: Hole in one
ADAMS (BARTLESVILLE): Steve Hawkins, No. 6, 150 yards, 6-iron.
SOCCER
High school: Girls
Metro Christian 1, Fort Gibson 0, (PK 3-1)
Metro Christian;0;0; 0;--;1
Fort Gibson;0;0;0;--;0
Saves: Sanders 4; Hayes 1.
Tags
- Oklahoma
- Scramble
- Golf
- Sport
- Ethnology
- Botany
- Florida
- Kick-off
- Fort
- Ridge
- University
- Hassall
- Kansas
- Sanford
- Castro
- Baseball
- Texas
- Linguistics
- Missouri
- Brown
- Nash
- Keith
- College
- Elam
- Hydrography
- Hr
- Union
- Edmond Deer Creek
- Dale Starling
- Team
- Broken Arrow
- Qualifier
- Lake
- Mathematics
- James Brock
- Savanna
- Oklahoma Christian School
- Natalie Choate
- Carl Albert
- Ada
- Seminole
- Crook
- Carmichael
- Allen
- Campbell
- Lode
- Christian
- Holland Hall
- First Round
- Playoff
- Ossaa
- High School
- Grove
- Cascia Hall
- Heritage
- Regional
- Molly Andrews
- Olive
- Pitcher
- Abbey Rogers
- Outfield
- Softball
- Washburn
- Chloe Bohuslavicky
- Andrea Morales
- School
- Girl
- Tennis
- Tournament
- Golf Course
- Politics
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!