Sports Record for May 22

GOLF

Local

Shoots age or better

LaFORTUNE: Richard Michie, 69, shot 69.

SHANGRI-LA: Jack Moore, 87, shot 83.

Hole-in-one

CHEROKEE HILLS: Doug Hill, No. 4, 169 yards, PW.

