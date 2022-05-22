Sports Record for May 22

GOLF
Local
Shoots age or better
LaFORTUNE: Richard Michie, 69, shot 69.
SHANGRI-LA: Jack Moore, 87, shot 83.
Hole-in-one
CHEROKEE HILLS: Doug Hill, No. 4, 169 yards, PW.
Tags
- John Gadd
- Vince Nerio
- Jim Ingram
- Eugene Blake
- Sport
- Athletics
- Robert Pringer
- Anna Mager
- Josh Sutton
- Dave Demuth
- Linguistics
- Golf
- Lake
- Wichita
- Jack Moore
- Better
- James Brock
- Ronan
- College
- Meteorology
- Team
- Men
- Caron
- Ray White
- Golf Club
- Brad Dalton
- Shoot
- University
- Botany
- Ed Fox
- Bob Nash
- Baseball
- Bristow
- Christianity
- Lincoln Christian
- Hole In One
- Local
- High School
- Hackman
- Fowler
- Mike Jones
- Hunting
- Lew Wade
- Park
- Bill Graham
- Lee Benest
- Nate Silkey Pryor
- Holland Hall
- Oologah
- Jay
- Connor O'sullivan
- Jaden Rose
- Lane
- Grove
- Rsu
- Dick Tullis
- Belcher
- Joe Reeves
- Stone
- Oliver
- Freeman
- Martin
- Hampton
- Mclean
- Jim Roberts
- Tulsa
- Campbell
- Hydrography
- Garcia
- Cherokee
- Doug Hill
- Richard Michie
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!