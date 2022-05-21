Sports Record for May 21

BASEBALL
College
NCAA Division II Central Regional
Henderson St. 11, Northeastern St. 10
OKLAHOMA ST. 9, BAYLOR 5 (8 innings)
OSU;001;010;34;--;9;15;1
BU;300;000;02;--;5;7;1
Martin, Stone (2), Phansalkar (8), McLean (8) and Adkison; Helton, Needham (3), Stasio (5), Oliver (6), Voelker (7), Muirhead (8), Freeman (8). W: Stone (2-0). L: Voelker (4-7). HR: OSU, Erhard (3); BU, Pineda (7).
SOUTH DAKOTA ST. 7, ORAL ROBERTS 3
ORU;001;000;020;--;3;9;3
SDSU;050;001;10X;--;7-8-0
Kowalski, Weber (3), Ronan (6), Fowler (6), Archambo (7) and Gibson, Jones (7); Carlson, Arbogast (6), Hawkins (7), Barnett (8) and McDonald. W: Carlson (7-5). L: Kowalski (5-3). HR: ORU, McMurray.
TEXAS TECH 10, OKLAHOMA 2
OU;200;000;000;--;2;9;0
TTU;500;301;10X;--;10;12;0
Horton, Campbell (4), Godman (6), Calhoun (7), Ramos (8) and Crooks; Hampton, Molina (7), Becker (9) and White. W: Hampton (5-3). L: Horton (2-2). HR: TTU, Jung (13), Kelly (10).
Friday
OKLAHOMA 9, TEXAS TECH 6
OU;311;130;000;--;9;11;0
TTU;011;003;100;--;6;11;1
Sandlin, Martinez (6), Atwood (7), Michael (8) and Crooks; Birdsell, Bridges (5), Beckel (6), Devine (9) and Stilwell. W: Sandlin (6-3). L: Birdsell (8-3). HR: OU, Robertson (4); TTU, Stilwell (9).
Friday
OKLAHOMA ST. 11, BAYLOR 5
OSU;100;041;113;--;11;15;1
BU;100;040;000;--;5;10;1
Campbell, Davis (6), McLean (9) and Adkison; Golomb, Marriott (5), C. Caley (8), Garcia (9) and H. Caley. W: Campbell (8-2). L: Marriott (2-3). HR: OSU, Erhard (2), Thompson (13), Mendham (9), Brown (4); BU, Pineda (6).
GOLF
Local
Shoots age or better
TULSA COUNTRY CLUB: Jim Roberts, 84, shot 84.