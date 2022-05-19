 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Sports Record for May 19

  • Updated
  • 0

BASEBALL

College

ORAL ROBERTS 12, S. DAKOTA ST. 11

ORU;051;211;200;--;12;15;2

SDSU;112;322;000;--;11;13;3

Roach, Hall (3), McCullough (4), Fowler (6), Denton (8) and Jones, Gibson (8); McCay, Husak (3), Clemons (5), Bourassa (7) and Hackman. W: Fowler (1-0). L: Bourassa (2-3). HR: ORU, Denny, Loftin, Breeze, Cox; SDSU, George, McDonald, Hackman.

NCAA Division II Central Regional

Henderson St. 11, Northeastern St. 6 

SOFTBALL

College

NCAA Division II Central Super Regional

ROGERS ST. 3, CENTRAL OKLAHOMA 1

UCO;100;000;0;--;1;3;0

RSU;020;001;X;--;3;7;1

Lynch, McKittrick (6) and Huggins; Morales and Rogers, Natera (7). W: Morales (33-4). L: Lynch (26-5).

GOLF

College: Men

NCAA Division II National Championship

At TPC Michigan, Detroit

Match Play

Quarterfinals

Central Missouri d. Arkansas Tech, 3-2-0

Georgia Southwestern d. Colorado St.-Pueblo, 4-1-0

Lee d. Barry 4-1-0

Oklahoma Christian d. Missouri-St. Louis, 4-0-1 

Semifinals

Lee d. Georgia Southwestern 3-2-0

Oklahoma Christian d. Central Missouri, 3-1-1

Local

SAPULPA

Senior Scramble: 1. Lee Benest, George Mills, Will Cleveland, Van Robinson, 60; 2. Joe Strain, Ed Lortz, Ed Werre, Herman Henderson, 62; 3. Bob Warner, Braden Warner, Jim Herron, Albert Young, 63; 4. Harry Bailey, Paul Schreffler, Mark Nelson, David Shouse, 63; 5. Ken Ingram, Steve Hines, Harold Umholtz, Bob Hunt, 63; 6. Ray Martin, Aaron Ross, Terry Long, Keith Bacon, 63; 7. Lloyd Skinner, Finton Carpenter, Ken Kuge, Bill Cruikshank, Doyle Williams, 64; 8. Johnny Baker, Dave Block Gary Moutray, Ken Rentz, 64; 9. Dennis Morris, Dean Wiehl, Bud Musser, Gail Musser, 66; 10. Dave Henderson, Tom Henderson, Tommy Henderson, Glen Dane, 67; 11. Joe Bennett, Dave Heatherly, Bill Summers, Jerry Lewis, 68; 12. Steve Carlile, Tony Lawson, Paul Pearcy, Bob Phillipe, 68; 13. Ken Gaylor, Ron Taber, Frank Wright, Hank Wright, 69; 14. Mike Griffin, Jerry Bennett, Ron Warren, Ed Horton, Michael Weymer, 69. 

SOUTH LAKES

LaFortune/South Lakes Play Day

Champion Flight: Tita McCoy, Joanne Ames.

A Flight: Marie Roberts, Pat Stevens.

B Flight: Saundra Hartmann Diane Schmidt.

C Flight: Sharon Spillman, Belle Furr.

D Flight: Leslie Day, Kay Hays.

Shoots age or better

BATTLE CREEK: Mike Jones, 73, shot 73; Lew Wade, 83, shot 78; Ray White, 86, shot 78.

LAFORTUNE PARK: Dave Demuth, 83, shot 82; Bill Graham, 80, shot 79.

SHANGRI-LA: Jack Moore, 87, shot 77.

Hole-in-one

CEDAR RIDGE: Gail Reedy, No. 2, 95 yards, PW.

DISC GOLF

Local

RIVERSIDE PARK

Pro division: Nick Roesle 47, Joey Miles 47, Justin Rainwater 47.

Intermediate: Jacob Grannan 48, Chris Ladd 51, Justin Wilkins 54.

Recreational: Matt Castro 60.

