Sports Record for May 15

BASEBALL
College
OKLAHOMA 17, WEST VIRGINIA 7
WVU;101;410;0;--;7;12;2
OU;030;552;2;--;17;15;2
Major, Ottinger (4), Smith (4), Sleeper (5), Short (6), Kilker (7), Abernathy (7) and Holbrook; Horton, Abram (4), Michael (4) and Crooks. W: Michael (4-1). L: Ottinger (2-2). HR: OU, Tredaway (5), Squires (5).
ORAL ROBERTS 9, OMAHA 0
ORU;100;005;120;--;9;14;0
UNO;000;000;000;--;0;3;1
Coffey, McCullough (9) and Jones, Gibson (6); Bell, Howe (6), Sellers (7), Blunt (8), Smith (9) and Rosario, Baughn (8). W: Coffey (6-5). L: Bell (4-5). HR: ORU, McMurray.
TEXAS TECH 6, OKLAHOMA ST. 4
TTU;110;031;000;--;6;12;0
OSU;001;000;120;--;4;10;0
Hampton, Molina (6), Sanders (7) Becker (8) and White; Martin, Morrill (3), Stone (5), Bogusz (5), Phansalkar (6), McLean (9) and Adkison. W: Hampton (4-3). L: Martin (3-3). HR: TTU, Jung (13).
Friday
ORAL ROBERTS 2, OMAHA 0 (11)
ORU;000;000;000;02;--;2;7;0
UNO;000;000;000;00;--;0;4;0
Smith, Denton (8) and Jones, Gibson (5); Timmons, Machado (7) and Rosario, Baughn (10). W: Denton (4-0). L: Machado (4-5).
GOLF
Local
CEDAR RIDGE
CGA May PGA Championship
Gross: 1. Mark & Linda Allert, 119; T2. Ken & Tammy Kee, 123; T2. Bob & Dana Hurley, 123.
Net: 1. Greg & Wendy Brooks, 100; 2. Jim & Melissa Consedine, 102; T3. Barry & Rita Janssen, 104; T3. Mark & Sandy Nygren, 104; 5. Marty & Deb Thalken, 106; 6. John & Stephanie Cole, 107; T7. Dick Ocepek & Diane Bays, 108; T7. Dan & Tammy Fairchild, 108.
Hole in One
BATTLE CREEK: Russell Gale, No. 11, 131 yards, PW.
Shoots Age or Better
SHANGRI-LA: Jack Moore, 87, shot 85.