Sports Record for May 1

BASEBALL
College
KANSAS ST. 8, OKLAHOMA 7
KSU 100 010 240 — 8 10 0
OU 120 012 010 — 7 13 1
Adams, Corsentino (6), Phillips (9) and Mitchell, Pelletier (8); Horton, Ramos (3), Martinez (3), Michael (6) and Crooks. W: Corsentino (3-4). L: Michael (3-1). HR: KSU, D. Johnson (8), Nicoloff (6); OU, Nicklaus (6), Squires (4).
OKLAHOMA ST. 10, TEXAS 8
OSU 000 000 (10)00 — 10 7 1
UT 140 020 010 — 8 8 1
Mederos, Martin (2), Bogusz (3), Root (6), Phansalkar (6), Davis (8), McLean (9) and Daugherty, Adkison (7); Gordon, Morehouse (7), Cobb (7), Southard (7), Harrison (7), Olivarez (9) and Ardoin. W: Phansalkar (4-2). L: Cobb (2-1). HR: OSU, Doersching; UT, Ardoin, Messinger, Campbell, Faltine.
ORAL ROBERTS 11, N. COLORADO 1
ORU 202 310 3 — 11 13 0
NCU 000 100 0 — 1 7 3
Coffey and Jones, Gibson (7); Day, Mansur (4), Salim (7), Chase (7) and Kenny, Allen (7). W: Coffey (4-5). L: Day, (1-7). HR: NCU, Turner.
SOFTBALL
College
OKLAHOMA 9, KANSAS 1
OU 000 331 2 — 9 10 1
KU 000 001 0 — 1 4 2
May, Trautwein (4), Bahl (6) and Hansen, Nugent (6); Hamilton and Moore, Richards (7). W: May (12-0). L: Hamilton (7-16). HR: OU, Jennings (21), Brito (13).