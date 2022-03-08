Sports Record for March 8

GOLF
College: Women
Trinity Forest Invitational
Final round
Teams: 1. Texas Tech, 309-289-288-886; 2. Tulsa, 313-296-292-900; 3. New Mexico, 314-292-295-901
TU individuals: 1. Lovisa Gunnar, 72-70-74-216; 6. Haley Greb, 75-75-71-221; 24. Lilly Thomas, 79-79-70-228; 51. Lorena Tseng, 86-73-77-236; 76. Tita Loudtragulngam, 87-78-78-244
Diffee Ford Lincoln Invitational
Final round
Teams: 4. Northeastern State, 297-302-599
NSU individuals: 8. Kaylee Petersen, 73-74-147; T13. Nina Lee, 75-74-149; T13. Yasmin Hang, 73-79-149; 18. Aitana Hernandez, 76-78-154; 22. Marybeth Bellnap, 76-79-155
College: Men
Warrior Invitational
Final round
Teams: 1. Northeastern State, 307-291-598
NSU individuals: 3. Carlos Gomez, 74-70-144; 12. Brayden Strickland, 77-74-151; 34. Brett Wilcoxen, 80-74-154; T40. Gabe Replogle, 76-79-155; T40. Kaden Armstrong, 82-72-155
Local
SAPULPA
Senior Scramble
1. Ray Martin, Mike Griffin, Mel Gilbertson, Ken Kuge, Bill Summers, 61; 2. Dave Henderson, Tom Henderson, Paul Sheffler, Jerry Reed, George Mills, 63; 3. Johnny Baker, Dave Block, Bailey Jackson, Lee Benest, 64; 4. Harry Bailey, Charlie Hostettler, Frank Wright, David Shouse, 65; 5. Randy Rice, Ed Lortz, Paul Pearcy, Bill Cruikshank, 66
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 80, shot 74; Ray White, 86, shot 83
BASEBALL
College
WICHITA STATE 6, ORAL ROBERTS 4
Oral Roberts;000;100;300;--;4;8;2
Wichita State;040;011;00x;--;6;14;1
Roach, Hall (5), Gregory (6), Denton (6), McCullough (8) and Jones; Bye, McDonough (4), Gifford (7), Jones (8), Holden (9) and Cadena. W: McDonough (2-1). L: Roach (0-1). S: Holden (4). HR: WS, Tolle (1).
Oral Roberts 9-3, Wichita State 6-7.
OKLAHOMA STATE 5, MISSOURI STATE 1
Missouri State;000;010;000;--;1;3;0
Oklahoma State;002;001;11x;--;5;11;0
Lang, Rodriguez (6), Ziegenbein (8) and Baldwin; Marsh, Ure (5), Root (7), Bogusz (8), McLean (9) and Chase, Daugherty. W: Marsh (1-0). L: Lang (0-1). HR: MSU, Kotowski (7); OSU, Martin (2).
Missouri State 5-7, Oklahoma State 7-5.
OKLAHOMA 8, DALLAS BAPTIST 7
Dallas Baptist;001;004;110;--;7;6;2
Oklahoma;000;070;10x;--;8;10;2
Johnson, Sherlin (3), Russell (3), Schott (5), Heaton (5), Baker (5), Pleasants (6), Rich (8) and Rombach; Michael, Carmichael (6), Abram (6), Atwood (7), Miller (8), Godman (8) and Crooks. W: Michael (1-0). L: Heaton (0-1). S: Godman (2). HR: DB, Specht (4).
Dallas Baptist 6-6, Oklahoma 6-5.
High School
Owasso 2, Sand Springs 0
Union 8, Bartlesville 0
REGENT PREP 15, OLIVE 3 (4)
Monday
Olive;030;0;--;3;2;5
Regent Prep;(12)03;X;15;7;2
Rector and Martin; Gold and Pohl. W: Gold. L: Rector.
BASKETBALL
Frisco Conference Awards
Co-champions: Depew, Liberty
Co-MVPs: Macey Wilkerson, Depew and Jennikka Boone, Liberty; Co-Offensive MVPs: Miranda Cagle, Riverfield and Trinity Garnatz, Summit Christian; Co-Defensive MVPs: Kady Rodman, Depew and Lia Estrada, Liberty; Coach of the Year: Jacob Russell, Depew
All-Conference: Lauren Carrie, Depew; Lillian Thatcher, Drumright; Emily Bryant, Drumright; Deliyah Johnson, Liberty; Jadida Cargil, Liberty; Lyndsey Elummer, Liberty; Anna Green, Mounds; Kylee Helms, Mounds; Hailee Smith, Olive; Emma Shockley, Summit Christian; Valeriea Hill, Summit Christian
Honorable Mention: Katrina Ash, Depew; Kirsten Pierce, Drumright; Maddie Carner, Mounds; Adria Boydston, Mounds; Kaylee Gibson, Summit Christian
High School: Boys
Frisco Conference Awards
Champion: Riverfield; Runners-up: Liberty, Drumright; Junior High Champion: Liberty; Junior High Runner-up: Summit Christian
MVP: Braeden Clinton, Riverfield; Offensive Co-MVPs: Daveion Clinton, Riverfield and Joseph Bray, Drumright; Defensive Co-MVPs: Caden Kesselring, Riverfield and Trent Thompson, Liberty
All-Conference: Tyler Burdick, Depew; Trendon McDonald, Mounds; Bryer Hutchinson, Olive; Bryson Kelley, Drumright; Jonathan Chavez, Drumright; Jaxon Bolton, Drumright; Tucker Morris, Summit Christian; Nick Baker, Summit Christian; Isaac Byrd, Liberty; Philip Rogers, Mounds; James Carson, Riverfield; Kamden Snell, Riverfield
Honorable Mention: Jack Thomas, Riverfield; Jayce Wheeler, Liberty; Addison Luelf, Riverfield; Gabe Cox, Summit Christian; Brandon Aguayo, Liberty; Anthony Wind, Mounds; Justin Cooper, Mounds; Jathan Clay, Mounds
SOCCER
High School: Girls
Sapulpa 5, Will Rogers 0
Owasso 3, Bentonville West (Ark.) 2
Broken Arrow 2, Jenks 1 (PKs)
UNION 7, HERITAGE (Ark.) 0
Heritage;0;0;--;0
Union;3;4;--;7
Goals: U, Green (Jiles), Bendict (Trevino), Trevino (PK), Trevino (Jiles), Green (Jiles), Jiles (PK), Jiles (Cussens).
Keepers: U, Bartmess; HA, Dornan
METRO CHRISTIAN 6, CASCIA HALL 0
Cascia Hall;0;0;--;0
Metro Christian;2;4;--;6
Goals: MC, Combs 3, Maddox 2, Frie.
Saves: CH, Miers and Zenthoefer 7; MC, Sanders 4.
INOLA 2, PORTER 1
Inola;0;2;--;2
Porter;0;1;--;1
Goals: I, Hibbard 2; P, Lindell.
Saves: I, Massey 15; P, Allison 11.
High School: Boys
Union 4, Heritage (Ark.) 0
SOFTBALL
College
CENTRAL ARKANSAS 9, TULSA 1
Central Arkansas;110;007;--;9;10;2
Tulsa;000;100;--;1;2;3
Beaver and Vernon; Pochop, Nash (1) and Keith. W: Beaver (7-1). L: Nash (1-2). HR: CA, Engelkes (1).
Central Arkansas 11-7, Tulsa 6-12.
High School
Broken Arrow 26-17, Sallisaw 0-4