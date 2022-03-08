 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Sports Record for March 8

  • Updated
  • 0

GOLF

College: Women

Trinity Forest Invitational

Final round

Teams: 1. Texas Tech, 309-289-288-886; 2. Tulsa, 313-296-292-900; 3. New Mexico, 314-292-295-901

TU individuals: 1. Lovisa Gunnar, 72-70-74-216; 6. Haley Greb, 75-75-71-221; 24. Lilly Thomas, 79-79-70-228; 51. Lorena Tseng, 86-73-77-236; 76. Tita Loudtragulngam, 87-78-78-244

Diffee Ford Lincoln Invitational

Final round

Teams: 4. Northeastern State, 297-302-599

NSU individuals: 8. Kaylee Petersen, 73-74-147; T13. Nina Lee, 75-74-149; T13. Yasmin Hang, 73-79-149; 18. Aitana Hernandez, 76-78-154; 22. Marybeth Bellnap, 76-79-155

College: Men

Warrior Invitational

People are also reading…

Final round

Teams: 1. Northeastern State, 307-291-598

NSU individuals: 3. Carlos Gomez, 74-70-144; 12. Brayden Strickland, 77-74-151; 34. Brett Wilcoxen, 80-74-154; T40. Gabe Replogle, 76-79-155; T40. Kaden Armstrong, 82-72-155

Local

SAPULPA

Senior Scramble

1. Ray Martin, Mike Griffin, Mel Gilbertson, Ken Kuge, Bill Summers, 61; 2. Dave Henderson, Tom Henderson, Paul Sheffler, Jerry Reed, George Mills, 63; 3. Johnny Baker, Dave Block, Bailey Jackson, Lee Benest, 64; 4. Harry Bailey, Charlie Hostettler, Frank Wright, David Shouse, 65; 5. Randy Rice, Ed Lortz, Paul Pearcy, Bill Cruikshank, 66

Shoots age or better

BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 80, shot 74; Ray White, 86, shot 83

BASEBALL

College

WICHITA STATE 6, ORAL ROBERTS 4

Oral Roberts;000;100;300;--;4;8;2

Wichita State;040;011;00x;--;6;14;1

Roach, Hall (5), Gregory (6), Denton (6), McCullough (8) and Jones; Bye, McDonough (4), Gifford (7), Jones (8), Holden (9) and Cadena. W: McDonough (2-1). L: Roach (0-1). S: Holden (4). HR: WS, Tolle (1).

Oral Roberts 9-3, Wichita State 6-7.

OKLAHOMA STATE 5, MISSOURI STATE 1

Missouri State;000;010;000;--;1;3;0

Oklahoma State;002;001;11x;--;5;11;0

Lang, Rodriguez (6), Ziegenbein (8) and Baldwin; Marsh, Ure (5), Root (7), Bogusz (8), McLean (9) and Chase, Daugherty. W: Marsh (1-0). L: Lang (0-1). HR: MSU, Kotowski (7); OSU, Martin (2).

Missouri State 5-7, Oklahoma State 7-5.

OKLAHOMA 8, DALLAS BAPTIST 7

Dallas Baptist;001;004;110;--;7;6;2

Oklahoma;000;070;10x;--;8;10;2

Johnson, Sherlin (3), Russell (3), Schott (5), Heaton (5), Baker (5), Pleasants (6), Rich (8) and Rombach; Michael, Carmichael (6), Abram (6), Atwood (7), Miller (8), Godman (8) and Crooks. W: Michael (1-0). L: Heaton (0-1). S: Godman (2). HR: DB, Specht (4).

Dallas Baptist 6-6, Oklahoma 6-5.

High School

Owasso 2, Sand Springs 0

Union 8, Bartlesville 0

REGENT PREP 15, OLIVE 3 (4)

Monday

Olive;030;0;--;3;2;5

Regent Prep;(12)03;X;15;7;2

Rector and Martin; Gold and Pohl. W: Gold. L: Rector.

BASKETBALL

Frisco Conference Awards

Co-champions: Depew, Liberty

Co-MVPs: Macey Wilkerson, Depew and Jennikka Boone, Liberty; Co-Offensive MVPs: Miranda Cagle, Riverfield and Trinity Garnatz, Summit Christian; Co-Defensive MVPs: Kady Rodman, Depew and Lia Estrada, Liberty; Coach of the Year: Jacob Russell, Depew

All-Conference: Lauren Carrie, Depew; Lillian Thatcher, Drumright; Emily Bryant, Drumright; Deliyah Johnson, Liberty; Jadida Cargil, Liberty; Lyndsey Elummer, Liberty; Anna Green, Mounds; Kylee Helms, Mounds; Hailee Smith, Olive; Emma Shockley, Summit Christian; Valeriea Hill, Summit Christian

Honorable Mention: Katrina Ash, Depew; Kirsten Pierce, Drumright; Maddie Carner, Mounds; Adria Boydston, Mounds; Kaylee Gibson, Summit Christian

High School: Boys

Frisco Conference Awards

Champion: Riverfield; Runners-up: Liberty, Drumright; Junior High Champion: Liberty; Junior High Runner-up: Summit Christian

MVP: Braeden Clinton, Riverfield; Offensive Co-MVPs: Daveion Clinton, Riverfield and Joseph Bray, Drumright; Defensive Co-MVPs: Caden Kesselring, Riverfield and Trent Thompson, Liberty

All-Conference: Tyler Burdick, Depew; Trendon McDonald, Mounds; Bryer Hutchinson, Olive; Bryson Kelley, Drumright; Jonathan Chavez, Drumright; Jaxon Bolton, Drumright; Tucker Morris, Summit Christian; Nick Baker, Summit Christian; Isaac Byrd, Liberty; Philip Rogers, Mounds; James Carson, Riverfield; Kamden Snell, Riverfield

Honorable Mention: Jack Thomas, Riverfield; Jayce Wheeler, Liberty; Addison Luelf, Riverfield; Gabe Cox, Summit Christian; Brandon Aguayo, Liberty; Anthony Wind, Mounds; Justin Cooper, Mounds; Jathan Clay, Mounds

SOCCER

High School: Girls

Sapulpa 5, Will Rogers 0

Owasso 3, Bentonville West (Ark.) 2

Broken Arrow 2, Jenks 1 (PKs)

UNION 7, HERITAGE (Ark.) 0

Heritage;0;0;--;0

Union;3;4;--;7

Goals: U, Green (Jiles), Bendict (Trevino), Trevino (PK), Trevino (Jiles), Green (Jiles), Jiles (PK), Jiles (Cussens).

Keepers: U, Bartmess; HA, Dornan

METRO CHRISTIAN 6, CASCIA HALL 0

Cascia Hall;0;0;--;0

Metro Christian;2;4;--;6

Goals: MC, Combs 3, Maddox 2, Frie.

Saves: CH, Miers and Zenthoefer 7; MC, Sanders 4.

INOLA 2, PORTER 1

Inola;0;2;--;2

Porter;0;1;--;1

Goals: I, Hibbard 2; P, Lindell.

Saves: I, Massey 15; P, Allison 11.

High School: Boys

Union 4, Heritage (Ark.) 0

SOFTBALL

College

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 9, TULSA 1

Central Arkansas;110;007;--;9;10;2

Tulsa;000;100;--;1;2;3

Beaver and Vernon; Pochop, Nash (1) and Keith. W: Beaver (7-1). L: Nash (1-2). HR: CA, Engelkes (1).

Central Arkansas 11-7, Tulsa 6-12.

High School

Broken Arrow 26-17, Sallisaw 0-4

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Paralympic torch bearer gets bionic arm to carry Olympic icon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert