Sports Record for March 7

GOLF
High School: Girls
Skiatook Invitational
Team Standings: 1. Wagoner, 366; 2. Jenks JV, 380; 3. Henryetta, 389; 4. Fort Gibson, 401; 5. Bartlesville JV, 418; 6. Cascia Hall, 434; 7. Claremore, 438; 8. Collinsville, 455; 9. Holland Hall, 467; 10. Glenpool, 508
Individual leaders: 1. Layne Ailshie, Fort Gibson, 78; 2. Rylie Spaulding, Wagoner, 84; 3. Amanda Lee, Collinsville, 86; 4. Gracyn Rains, Pryor, 86; 5. Emily Vang, Catoosa, 87; 6. Mechelle Vermillion, Wagoner, 88; 7. Llian Chambers, Hulbert, 90; 8. Riley Beeler, Holland Hall, 90; 9. Layne Harmon, Bartlesville JV, 91; 10. Skylar Smallwood, Henryetta, 92
Local
Page Belcher
Christian Men's Fellowship
1. Dick Tullis, 67; 2. Don Garrison, 72; 3. Darrell Wood, 74; 4. Bob Bell, 78
Hole in One
FOREST RIDGE: Gary Woods, No. 15, 132 yards, 9-iron – Friday
BASEBALL
College
Gonzaga 2, Oklahoma State 1
Gonzaga;002;000;000;--;2;7;1
Oklahoma State;000;010;000;--;1;6;0
Vrieling, Mullan (6), Wild (6) and Rando; Osmond, Davis (5), Martin (8) and Adkison. W: Vrieling (1-1). L: Osmond (0-1). S: Wild (1). HR: None.
Records: Gonzaga 9-2, Oklahoma State 6-5.
High School
Broken Arrow 3, Southmoore 0
Collinsville 8, NOAH 4
Bishop Kelley 12-10, Will Rogers 0-0
Bixby 6, Muskogee 4
Jenks 10, Putnam City North 2
Owasso 5, Sand Springs 0
Owasso;010;003;1;--;5;7;1
Sand Springs;000;000;0;-;0;2;1
Phillips and Corbin; Seabolt, Campbell (5), Buxton (6), Keim (7) and Ornelas. W: Phillips. L: Seabolt. HR: None.
BASKETBALL
High School: Boys
Metro Lakes All-Conference
Coach of the Year: Todd Anderson, Collinsville; Most Valuable Player: Jacob Scyrkels, Collinsville; Offensive Player of the Year: Hayden Smith, Tahlequah; Defensive Player of the Year: Mason Ford, Coweta
First Team All-Conference: Ty Lair, Coweta; Cooper McDowell, Collinsville; Hagen Hackar, Grove; Mike McHugh, Claremore; Ty Holdman, Coweta; Second Team All-Conference: Grayden Baker, Glenpool; Corbin Beal, Grove; Tyler Joice, Tahlequah; Chayse Schlomann, Collinsville; Oscar Hammond, Collinsville; Honorable Mention: Claremore: Tanner Steidley, Keith Watson, Kort Seidel; Collinsville: Cameron Himebaugh, Brad Meachem, Kobe Bailey, Zac Brown; Grove: A.J. Newbarry, Ian Pace; Pryor: Josh Gore, Bret Elza; Skiatook: Kyle Coper, Austin Thomas, Drew Henderson, Waylen Conlay, Jace White, Josh Rimpley, Ben Jeffries; Tahlequah: Cale Matlock, Braylon McDowell, Brycen Smith
SOCCER
High School: Girls
Union 2, Searcy (Ark.) 1 – Saturday
Union;0;2;--;2
Searcy;1;0;--;1
Goals: U, Trevino, Green; S, Bryant.
Keepers: U, Bartmess; S, Roldan, Keller.
Bentonville West (Ark.) 2, Union 1 – Saturday
Union;0;1;--;1
Bentonville West;1;1;--;2
Goals: U, Trevino; BW, Jones, Carter.
Keepers: U, Bartmess; BW, Colleur, Willis.
SOFTBALL
College
Oklahoma 9, Minnesota 1 (5)
Minnesota;010;00;--;1;4;1
Oklahoma;133;2x;--;9;8;0
Pease, Leavitt (4) and Kinch; Bahl, May (4) and Hansen, Nugent. W: Bahl (7-0). L: Pease (5-4). HR: None.
Minnesota 11-8, Oklahoma 16-0.