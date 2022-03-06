Sports record for March 6

Baseball
College
Tennessee 8, Oklahoma 0
UT;113;010;020;--;8;11;0
OU;000;000;000;--;0;5;1
Beam, Mabrey (6), McLaughlin (7), Joyce (8), Walsh (8) and Russell; Martinez, Sundloff (4), Campbell (5), Abram (6), Ramos (8), Miller (9) and Polk. W: Beam (2-0). L: Martinez (1-1).
Late Saturday
Oral Roberts 14, Pacific 2
Oral Roberts 15, Pacific 3
Records: ORU 9-2, Pacific 4-7,
Golf
College: Women
VyStar Gators Invitational
At Gainesville, Fla.
Final results
Team standings (Top 3): T1. Florida 285-285-281-851; T1. Michigan 287-288-276-851; 3. Oklahoma State 289-274-291-854.
OSU individuals: 2. Han-Hsuan Yu 69-66-69-204, T17. Maddison Hinson-Tolchard 74-68-74-216, T17. Clemence Martin 74-68-74-216, T38. Hailey Jones 72-72-77-221, T52. Lianna Bailey 76-75-74-225.
Softball
College
Oklahoma State 4, DePaul 0
DePaul;000;000;0;--;0;2;0
OSU;003;100;x;--;4;7;0
Hocker, Halvorson (5) and Wohlers; Day and Cottrll, Tuck. W: Day (2-1). L: Hocker (1-4). Note: Morgan Day had 16 strikeouts for OSU.
Tennis
College: Men
Tulsa 6, North Dakota 1
Singles: 1. #91 Kody Pearson (TLS) def. Gerhard Sullwald (UND) 6-4, 6-4; 2. #99 Ezequiel Santalla (TLS) def. Cian McDonnell (UND) 6-1, 6-1; 3. Stefan Hampe (TLS) def. Edmond Aynedjian (UND) 6-2, 6-2; 4. Adham Gaber (TLS) def. Riley Odell (UND) 6-2, 6-1; 5. Connor Di Marco (TLS) def. Nikita Snezhko (UND) 6-2, 7-6 (7-2); 6. Dylan Leeman (UND) def. Callum Gale (TLS) 3-6, 7-5, 1-0 (10-8)
Doubles: 2. Daniel Siddall/Tom Thelwall-Jones (TLS) def. Edmond Aynedjian/Cian McDonnell (UND) 6-1; 3. Ezequiel Santalla/Stefan Hampe (TLS) def. Riley Odell/Dylan Leeman (UND) 6-2
Tulsa 7, Oral Roberts 0
Singles: 1. #91 Kody Pearson (TLS) def. Volodymyr Zakharov (ORU) 6-2, 6-3; 2. #99 Ezequiel Santalla (TLS) def. Ezequiel Monferrer (ORU) 6-3, 6-3; 3. Stefan Hampe (TLS) def. Ignacio Vinas (ORU) 7-5, 7-5; 4. Adham Gaber (TLS) def. Jonathan Evans (ORU) 6-3, 6-0; 5. Connor Di Marco (TLS) def. Kyle Johnson (ORU) 6-3, 6-1; 6. Daniel Siddall (TLS) def. Aaron Brewer (ORU) 6-1, 6-2
Doubles: 2. Daniel Siddall/Tom Thelwall-Jones (TLS) def. Volodymyr Zakharov/Aaron Brewer (ORU) 6-4; 3. Ezequiel Santalla/Stefan Hampe (TLS) def. Kevin Leuenberger/Kyle Johnson (ORU) 6-2
Middle Tennessee St. 6, Oklahoma St. 1
Singles: 1. #80 Stijn Slump (MTSU) def. Tyler Zink (OSU) 6-3, 2-6, 6-4; 2. #115 Francisco Rocha (MTSU) def. Alex Garcia (OSU) 7-5, 3-6, 6-4; 3. Chris Edge (MTSU) def. Seb Nothhaft (OSU) 7-6 (7-2), 1-6, 7-5; 4. Stepan Holis (MTSU) def. Max Verboven (OSU) 6-2, 3-6, 6-3; 5. Oskar Brostrom (MTSU) def. Leighton Allen (OSU) 6-3, 7-6 (7-4); 6. Pavel Motl (MTSU) def. Fran Pini (OSU) 2-6, 6-0, 6-4
Doubles: 1. Seb Nothhaft/Tyler Zink (OSU) def. #23 Francisco Rocha/Oskar Brostrom (MTSU) 6-3; 2. Stijn Slump/Pavel Motl (MTSU) def. Alex Garcia/Max Verboven (OSU) 7-6 (7-5); 3. Leighton Allen/Fran Pini (OSU) def. Chris Edge/Stepan Holis (MTSU) 7-6 (8-6)