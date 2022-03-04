 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Sports Record for March 4

  • Updated
  • 0

GOLF

High School: Boys

2022 Olive Wildcats Golf Classic

Rock Creek, Sapulpa

Team Standings: 1. Jenks “A”, 313; 2. Metro Christian, 324; 3. Jenks “B”, 326; 4. Bishop Kelley JV, 336; 5. Perkins-Tryon, 350; 6. Sand Springs, 354; 7. Bixby “A”, 363; 8. Bixby “B”, 369; 9. Metro Christian JV, 385; 10. Olive, Nowata, 398.

Top individuals: (first-place tie decided by playoff) 1. Wesley Burns, Metro Christian 76; 2. Fisher Reed, Davenport 76; 3. Gunnar Thrash, Perkins-Tryon, 77; 4. Tannen Reed, Metro Christian, 78; 5. Maddox Bullen, Nowata, 79; T6. Spencer Bullen, Nowata, 80; T6. Cooper Mix, Jenks “A”, 80; T6. Josh Bray, Jenks “A”, 80; T6. Connor Paul, Jenks “A”, 80; T10. Mason Ward, Sand Springs, 81; T10. Jackson Wallace, Henryetta, 81

Local

Page Belcher

Christian Men's Fellowship

1. Mel Hayes, 67; 2. David Hayes, 68; 3. Bill Kusleika, 69; 4. James Young, 72; T5. Hank Prideaux, 73; T5. Ken Hayes, 73; T5. Jim Laster, 73; 8. Johnny Sawyer, 74; T9. Don Garrison, 75; T9. Darrell Wood, 75; T9. Dick Tullis, 75; T9. Frank Prentice, 75; T9. Darrell Hathcock, 75; T9. Larry Rader, 75; 15. Mark Clemons, 76; T16. Bob Bell, 79; T16. George Siler, 79; 18. Mike Hayes, 83

Holes in One

CEDAR RIDGE: Jack Kueser, No. 6, 161 yards, 6-iron

SOUTH LAKES: James Griffith, No. 17, 153 yards, 9-iron

Shoots Age or Better

BATTLE CREEK: Eugene Blake, 85, shot 81; Jim Ingram, 80, shot 74; Ray White, 86, shot 82

GOLF CLUB OF OKLAHOMA: David Miller, 74, shot 74

LA FORTUNE PARK: John Bayliss, 79, shot 77

WOODBINE: Joe Reeves, 85, shot 84

BASEBALL

College

Rogers State 10, Central Oklahoma 9

Oral Roberts 7, Pacific 0

Pacific;000;000;000;--;0;4;0

Oral Roberts;001;005;10x;--;7;6;1

Birdsong, Stout (6), Swanson (6), Duke (8) and Weiss; Coffey, McCullough (7) and Jones, Gibson. W: Coffey (2-1). L: Birdsong (1-2). HR: ORU, Denny (1).

Pacific 4-5, Oral Roberts 7-2.

Gonzaga 4, Oklahoma State 3

Gonzaga;100;200;100;--;4;10;0

Oklahoma State;010;000;200;--;3;5;0

Hughes, Spellacy (8) and Rando; Stone, Davis (6), Martin (9) and Chase, Daugherty. W: Hughes (2-0). L: Davis (0-1). S: Spellacy (2). HR: OSU, McLean (3).

High School

Inola 14, Claremore Sequoyah 6

Bixby 11, Glenpool 3

BASKETBALL

College: Men

Northwest Missouri 72, Rogers State 50 – Thursday

High School: Girls

Class 2A Area at Skiatook

Fairland 21, Preston 16

3A Area at Stroud

Kiefer 48, Roland 40

3A Area at Verdigris

Tahlequah Sequoyah 38, Morris 22

Lincoln Christian 51, Kansas 38

4A Area at Checotah

Fort Gibson 67, Byng 31

4A Area at Sapulpa

Stilwell 51, Inola 49

Holland Hall 55, Verdigris 35

High School: Boys

Class 2A Area at Chickasha

Okemah 51, Tishomingo 47

3A Area at Stride Bank Center, Enid

Community Christian 53, Claremore Sequoyah 47

3A Area at Verdigris

Vinita 53, Morris 49

4A Area at Sapulpa

Hilldale 43, Victory Christian 40 (OT)

4A Area at Stride Bank Center, Enid

OKC Douglass 79, Central 74

6A Area at Ponca City

Edmond Santa Fe 66, Owasso 64

4A Area at Sapulpa

Holland Hall 61, Stilwell 45

Stilwell;17;8;7;13;--;45

Holland Hall;18;16;6;21;--;61

Stilwell: Lee 12, Petree 10, Teehee 7, Ramirez 6, Fourkiller 4, Kimble 4, Wolfe 2.

Holland Hall: Benton 24, Cool 13, Tarver 13, Mullendor 6, Roush 5.

SOCCER

High School: Girls

Madill 2, Bristow 1

Bentonville (Ark.) 3, Union 2

Union;0;2;--;2

Bentonville;2;1;--;3

Goals: U, Main (Jiles), Kornegay (Jiles); B, Armstrong, Smith, Chesshir.

Keepers: U, Bartmess; B, Switzer, Rivera.

High School: Boys

Madill 6, Bristow 3

SOFTBALL

College

Rogers State 1, Drury 0

Rogers State 6, William Jewel 0

Game 1: Oklahoma State 6, Stanford 1

Stanford;001;000;0;--;1;4;0

Oklahoma State;012;201;x;--;6;7;1

Krause, Chung (3), Boyd (4) and Kaneshiro; Maxwell and Tuck. W: Maxwell (6-0). L: Krause (5-1). HR: OSU, Cottrill 2 (5).

Stanford 15-3, Oklahoma State 11-4.

Game 2: Stanford 5, Oklahoma State 1

Stanford;100;002;2;--;5;9;0

Oklahoma State;000;010;1;--;1;6;0

Vawter and Kaneshiro; Elish, Day (7) and Cottrill. W: Vawter (8-2). L: Elish (3-4). HR: S, Huff (1), Gindlesperge (1).

Stanford 16-3, Oklahoma State 11-5.

TENNIS

College: Men

Oklahoma State 6, Nebraska-Omaha 1

Singles: 1. Tyler Zink, OSU, def. Matt Hulme, N-O, 6-2, 6-2; 2. Alex Garcia, OSU, def. Mikhail Korkunov, N-O, 6-3, 6-1; 3. Todd Chen, N-O, def. Seb Nothhaft, OSU, 6-3, 6-3; 4. Max Verboven, OSU, def. Hugo Piles Ballester, N-O, 6-1, 6-1; 5. Leighton Allen, OSU, def. Yaswanth Mylavarapu, N-O, 6-1, 6-3; 6. Fran Pini, OSU, def. Alvaro Quintana, N-O, 6-2, 6-0

Doubles: 1. Seb Nothhaft and Tyler Zink, OSU vs. Matt Hulme and Mikhail Kornukov, N-O, 5-5, unfinished; 2. Max Verboven and Alex Garcia, OSU, def. Todd Chen and Hugo Piles Ballester, N-O, 6-4; 3. Leighton Allen and Fran Pini, OSU, def. Ethan Henry and Jacob Weber, N-O, 6-1

