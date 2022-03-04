Sports Record for March 4

GOLF
High School: Boys
2022 Olive Wildcats Golf Classic
Rock Creek, Sapulpa
Team Standings: 1. Jenks “A”, 313; 2. Metro Christian, 324; 3. Jenks “B”, 326; 4. Bishop Kelley JV, 336; 5. Perkins-Tryon, 350; 6. Sand Springs, 354; 7. Bixby “A”, 363; 8. Bixby “B”, 369; 9. Metro Christian JV, 385; 10. Olive, Nowata, 398.
Top individuals: (first-place tie decided by playoff) 1. Wesley Burns, Metro Christian 76; 2. Fisher Reed, Davenport 76; 3. Gunnar Thrash, Perkins-Tryon, 77; 4. Tannen Reed, Metro Christian, 78; 5. Maddox Bullen, Nowata, 79; T6. Spencer Bullen, Nowata, 80; T6. Cooper Mix, Jenks “A”, 80; T6. Josh Bray, Jenks “A”, 80; T6. Connor Paul, Jenks “A”, 80; T10. Mason Ward, Sand Springs, 81; T10. Jackson Wallace, Henryetta, 81
Local
Page Belcher
Christian Men's Fellowship
1. Mel Hayes, 67; 2. David Hayes, 68; 3. Bill Kusleika, 69; 4. James Young, 72; T5. Hank Prideaux, 73; T5. Ken Hayes, 73; T5. Jim Laster, 73; 8. Johnny Sawyer, 74; T9. Don Garrison, 75; T9. Darrell Wood, 75; T9. Dick Tullis, 75; T9. Frank Prentice, 75; T9. Darrell Hathcock, 75; T9. Larry Rader, 75; 15. Mark Clemons, 76; T16. Bob Bell, 79; T16. George Siler, 79; 18. Mike Hayes, 83
Holes in One
CEDAR RIDGE: Jack Kueser, No. 6, 161 yards, 6-iron
SOUTH LAKES: James Griffith, No. 17, 153 yards, 9-iron
Shoots Age or Better
BATTLE CREEK: Eugene Blake, 85, shot 81; Jim Ingram, 80, shot 74; Ray White, 86, shot 82
GOLF CLUB OF OKLAHOMA: David Miller, 74, shot 74
LA FORTUNE PARK: John Bayliss, 79, shot 77
WOODBINE: Joe Reeves, 85, shot 84
BASEBALL
College
Rogers State 10, Central Oklahoma 9
Oral Roberts 7, Pacific 0
Pacific;000;000;000;--;0;4;0
Oral Roberts;001;005;10x;--;7;6;1
Birdsong, Stout (6), Swanson (6), Duke (8) and Weiss; Coffey, McCullough (7) and Jones, Gibson. W: Coffey (2-1). L: Birdsong (1-2). HR: ORU, Denny (1).
Pacific 4-5, Oral Roberts 7-2.
Gonzaga 4, Oklahoma State 3
Gonzaga;100;200;100;--;4;10;0
Oklahoma State;010;000;200;--;3;5;0
Hughes, Spellacy (8) and Rando; Stone, Davis (6), Martin (9) and Chase, Daugherty. W: Hughes (2-0). L: Davis (0-1). S: Spellacy (2). HR: OSU, McLean (3).
High School
Inola 14, Claremore Sequoyah 6
Bixby 11, Glenpool 3
BASKETBALL
College: Men
Northwest Missouri 72, Rogers State 50 – Thursday
High School: Girls
Class 2A Area at Skiatook
Fairland 21, Preston 16
3A Area at Stroud
Kiefer 48, Roland 40
3A Area at Verdigris
Tahlequah Sequoyah 38, Morris 22
Lincoln Christian 51, Kansas 38
4A Area at Checotah
Fort Gibson 67, Byng 31
4A Area at Sapulpa
Stilwell 51, Inola 49
Holland Hall 55, Verdigris 35
High School: Boys
Class 2A Area at Chickasha
Okemah 51, Tishomingo 47
3A Area at Stride Bank Center, Enid
Community Christian 53, Claremore Sequoyah 47
3A Area at Verdigris
Vinita 53, Morris 49
4A Area at Sapulpa
Hilldale 43, Victory Christian 40 (OT)
4A Area at Stride Bank Center, Enid
OKC Douglass 79, Central 74
6A Area at Ponca City
Edmond Santa Fe 66, Owasso 64
4A Area at Sapulpa
Holland Hall 61, Stilwell 45
Stilwell;17;8;7;13;--;45
Holland Hall;18;16;6;21;--;61
Stilwell: Lee 12, Petree 10, Teehee 7, Ramirez 6, Fourkiller 4, Kimble 4, Wolfe 2.
Holland Hall: Benton 24, Cool 13, Tarver 13, Mullendor 6, Roush 5.
SOCCER
High School: Girls
Madill 2, Bristow 1
Bentonville (Ark.) 3, Union 2
Union;0;2;--;2
Bentonville;2;1;--;3
Goals: U, Main (Jiles), Kornegay (Jiles); B, Armstrong, Smith, Chesshir.
Keepers: U, Bartmess; B, Switzer, Rivera.
High School: Boys
Madill 6, Bristow 3
SOFTBALL
College
Rogers State 1, Drury 0
Rogers State 6, William Jewel 0
Game 1: Oklahoma State 6, Stanford 1
Stanford;001;000;0;--;1;4;0
Oklahoma State;012;201;x;--;6;7;1
Krause, Chung (3), Boyd (4) and Kaneshiro; Maxwell and Tuck. W: Maxwell (6-0). L: Krause (5-1). HR: OSU, Cottrill 2 (5).
Stanford 15-3, Oklahoma State 11-4.
Game 2: Stanford 5, Oklahoma State 1
Stanford;100;002;2;--;5;9;0
Oklahoma State;000;010;1;--;1;6;0
Vawter and Kaneshiro; Elish, Day (7) and Cottrill. W: Vawter (8-2). L: Elish (3-4). HR: S, Huff (1), Gindlesperge (1).
Stanford 16-3, Oklahoma State 11-5.
TENNIS
College: Men
Oklahoma State 6, Nebraska-Omaha 1
Singles: 1. Tyler Zink, OSU, def. Matt Hulme, N-O, 6-2, 6-2; 2. Alex Garcia, OSU, def. Mikhail Korkunov, N-O, 6-3, 6-1; 3. Todd Chen, N-O, def. Seb Nothhaft, OSU, 6-3, 6-3; 4. Max Verboven, OSU, def. Hugo Piles Ballester, N-O, 6-1, 6-1; 5. Leighton Allen, OSU, def. Yaswanth Mylavarapu, N-O, 6-1, 6-3; 6. Fran Pini, OSU, def. Alvaro Quintana, N-O, 6-2, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Seb Nothhaft and Tyler Zink, OSU vs. Matt Hulme and Mikhail Kornukov, N-O, 5-5, unfinished; 2. Max Verboven and Alex Garcia, OSU, def. Todd Chen and Hugo Piles Ballester, N-O, 6-4; 3. Leighton Allen and Fran Pini, OSU, def. Ethan Henry and Jacob Weber, N-O, 6-1