 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Sports Record for March 31

  • Updated
  • 0

BASEBALL

High School

Okemah 5, Drumright 3

Cushing 10, Rogers 1

Bishop Kelley 5, Cascia Hall 1

Mounds 17, Depew 2

Haskell 4, Kellyville 1

Frontier 8, Summit Christian 0

Caney Valley 10, Barnsdall 2

Collinsville 9, Perry 8

Jenks 8, Mannford 0

Ponca City 5, Southmoore 4

Pryor 10, Tahlequah 2

Drumright 7, Prague 4

Lincoln Christian 9, Holland Hall 3

Joe Fowler Gumbo Classic Invitational

At Dewar

People are also reading…

Morris 7, Allen 6

Allen 6, Henryetta 5

Dewar 12, Wetumka 0

Eufaula 10, Regent Prep 1

Gladys Winters Tournament

At Enid

Bixby 5, Edmond Deer Creek 4

Edmond Memorial 5, Mustang 2

Union 5, Edmond Santa Fe 3

Enid 10, Edmond North 7

Stillwater 11, Yukon 2

Fort Gibson/Hilldale Tournament

Hilldale 10, Jay 2

McAlester 8, Inola 0

Oktaha 15, Skiatook 4

Fort Gibson 4, Oklahoma Christian 2

Sperry 7, Sallisaw 5

Verdigris 15, McAlester 4

Victory Christian Tournament

Victory Christian 2, Crossings Christian 0

Victory Christian 14, Nowata 2

Gumbo Classic

Allen 6, Henryetta 5

Morris 7, Allen 6

Dewar 12, Wetumka 0

Owasso 9, Bartlesville 1

Bartlesville;100;00;--;1;2;3

Owasso;313;2X;--;9;8;1

Johnson, Henry (4) and Olenberger; J. Davis and B. Corbin. W: Davis. L: Johnson.

SOFTBALL

High School

Cushing 21, Chandler 16

Pryor 17-13, Welch 5-1

Morris 18-3, Davenport 9-13

Hominy 15, Kellyville 12

BA/Union Classic

Moore 4, Bartlesville 1

Broken Arrow 15, Berryhill 0

Southmoore 21, Broken Arrow 16

Broken Arrow 18, Tecumseh 16

Moore 12, Owasso 10

Tecumseh 12, Muskogee 2

Southmoore 20, Muskogee 7

Owasso 7, Choctaw 6

Union 7, Berryhill 3

Union 15, Memorial 0

Choctaw 9, Union 5

Berryhill 11, Memorial 0

Haskell Tournament

Bixby 13, Tahlequah 0

Bixby 20, Holdenville 6

Bixby 12, Chelsea 0

Bixby 8, Oktaha 5

Tahlequah 12, Chelsea 0

Oktaha 9, Chelsea 3

Fort Gibson 13, Sand Springs 5

Haskell 11, Fort Gibson 1

Jenks 11, Fort Gibson 8

Fort Gibson 8, McAlester 4

Haskell 14, McAlester 2

Holdenville 15, Chelsea 2

Tahlequah 16, Holdenville 9

Oktaha 14, Holdenville 1

Sand Springs 7, Jenks 5 (OT)

Oktaha 4, Tahlequah 0

Dewar Tournament

Dewar 7, Okemah 3

Dewar 7, Okmulgee 2

Hulbert 5, Meeker 4

Checotah 10, Hulbert 0

Checotah 6, Meeker 0

Okemah 8, Okmulgee 7

Hulbert 11, Okemah 10

SOCCER

High School: Boys

Broken Arrow JV 1, Victory Christian 0

Summit Christian 5, Locust Grove 0

Claremore Sequoyah 6, Wright Christian 3

Verdigris 1, Westville 0 (OT)

Gulf Shores Southern Coast Cup

Bixby 1, Germantown Houston TN 0

High School: Girls

Victory Christian 6, Inola 0

Jenks 2, Bishop Kelley 0

Commerce 8, Central 0

Newkirk 2, Cushing 0

Verdigris 5, Westville 1

Summit Christian 2, Locust Grove 1 (OT)

Gulf Shores Southern Coast Cup

Fort Gibson 3, Loganville, GA 0

BASKETBALL

High School: Girls

ALL-FRONTIER VALLEY CONFERENCE

Player of the year and Defensive POY: TK Pitts, Union

Coach of the year: Josh Berry, Sand Springs

Offensive POY: Stailee Heard, Sapulpa

Newcomer of the year: Marcayla Johnson, B.T. Washington

First team: Meredith Mayes and Gracy Wernli, Bixby; Journey Armstead, Sand Springs; Taleyah Jones, Broken Arrow; Stailee Heard, Sapulpa.

Second team: Marcayla Johnson and Aunisty Smith, B.T. Washington; Hailey Jackson, Sand Springs; Sydni Smith, Union; McKenzie Mathurin, Broken Arrow.

Third team: Tyla Heard, Sapulpa; Jill Twiehaus, Jenks; Mackenzie Malham, Union; Gentry Baldwin and Alyssa Nielsen, Bixby.

GOLF

Local

Hole-on-one

CEDAR RIDGE: Marc McKee, No. 6, 163 yards, 7-iron

STONE CREEK: Jim Shelley, No. 2, 121 yards, 9-iron

TENNIS

College: Men

AIR FORCE 6, ORAL ROBERTS 1

Singles: 1. Robert Baylon (AF) def. Ezequiel Monferrer 6-1, 6-1. 2. Jonathan Mascagni (AF) def. Ignacio Vinas 6-2, 6-2. 3. Nick Vroman (AF) def. Jonathan Evans 6-3, 6-2. 4. Arjun Kersten (AF) def. Kyle Johnson 7-6, 6-2. 5. Justin Waldman (AF) def. Aaron Brewer 6-0, 6-3. 6. Kevin Leuenberger (ORUM) def. Brian Garcia 7-6, 4-6, 1-0 (10-3).

Doubles: 1. Jordan Azuma/Robert Baylon (AF) def. Ezequiel Monferrer/Ignacio Vinas 6-2. 2. Jonathan Mascagni/Arjun Kersten (AF) def. Kevin Leuenberger/Kyle Johnson 6-3. 3. Nick Vroman/Justin Waldman (AF) vs. Volodymyr Zakharov/Aaron Brewer 4-3, unfinished.

College: Women

TULSA 7, ORAL ROBERTS 0

Singles: 1. Laia Conde Monfort (TU) def. Oleksandra Nahurska 6-3, 6-3. 2. Shura Poppe (TU) def. Aliksandra Lebedeva 6-4, 6-4. 3. Maria Berlanga (TU) def. Reagan Miley 6-1, 6-0. 4. Valeriya Rozenkova (TU) def. Arina Sorokina 6-2, 6-1. 5. Lily Hutchings (TU) def. Luna Morini 6-3, 6-0. 6. Lian Benedejcic (TU) def. Zere Iskakova 6-0, 6-2.

Doubles: 1. Valeriya Rozenkova/Maria Berlanga (TU) def. Aliksandra Lebedeva/Reagan Miley 6-2 2. Arina Sorokina/Luna Morini (ORUW) vs. Laia Conde Monfort/Shura Poppe 3-4, unfinished. 3. Lily Hutchings/Ana Naranjo Martinez (TU) def. Oleksandra Nahurska/Flavia Gutierrez 6-1.

DISC GOLF

AT RIVERSIDE PARK

Pro Division: Mark Dunn 48, Nick Roesle 50, Justin Rainwater 50

Advanced: Alan Statum 54

Intermediate: Ralph Lough 54, Brett Brooks 55, Dalton Warden 55

Recreational: Cody Barnes 55, Steve Nolan 58

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

LGBTQ+ groups concerned over Qatar World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert