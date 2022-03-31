Sports Record for March 31

BASEBALL
High School
Okemah 5, Drumright 3
Cushing 10, Rogers 1
Bishop Kelley 5, Cascia Hall 1
Mounds 17, Depew 2
Haskell 4, Kellyville 1
Frontier 8, Summit Christian 0
Caney Valley 10, Barnsdall 2
Collinsville 9, Perry 8
Jenks 8, Mannford 0
Ponca City 5, Southmoore 4
Pryor 10, Tahlequah 2
Drumright 7, Prague 4
Lincoln Christian 9, Holland Hall 3
Joe Fowler Gumbo Classic Invitational
At Dewar
Morris 7, Allen 6
Allen 6, Henryetta 5
Dewar 12, Wetumka 0
Eufaula 10, Regent Prep 1
Gladys Winters Tournament
At Enid
Bixby 5, Edmond Deer Creek 4
Edmond Memorial 5, Mustang 2
Union 5, Edmond Santa Fe 3
Enid 10, Edmond North 7
Stillwater 11, Yukon 2
Fort Gibson/Hilldale Tournament
Hilldale 10, Jay 2
McAlester 8, Inola 0
Oktaha 15, Skiatook 4
Fort Gibson 4, Oklahoma Christian 2
Sperry 7, Sallisaw 5
Verdigris 15, McAlester 4
Victory Christian Tournament
Victory Christian 2, Crossings Christian 0
Victory Christian 14, Nowata 2
Owasso 9, Bartlesville 1
Bartlesville;100;00;--;1;2;3
Owasso;313;2X;--;9;8;1
Johnson, Henry (4) and Olenberger; J. Davis and B. Corbin. W: Davis. L: Johnson.
SOFTBALL
High School
Cushing 21, Chandler 16
Pryor 17-13, Welch 5-1
Morris 18-3, Davenport 9-13
Hominy 15, Kellyville 12
BA/Union Classic
Moore 4, Bartlesville 1
Broken Arrow 15, Berryhill 0
Southmoore 21, Broken Arrow 16
Broken Arrow 18, Tecumseh 16
Moore 12, Owasso 10
Tecumseh 12, Muskogee 2
Southmoore 20, Muskogee 7
Owasso 7, Choctaw 6
Union 7, Berryhill 3
Union 15, Memorial 0
Choctaw 9, Union 5
Berryhill 11, Memorial 0
Haskell Tournament
Bixby 13, Tahlequah 0
Bixby 20, Holdenville 6
Bixby 12, Chelsea 0
Bixby 8, Oktaha 5
Tahlequah 12, Chelsea 0
Oktaha 9, Chelsea 3
Fort Gibson 13, Sand Springs 5
Haskell 11, Fort Gibson 1
Jenks 11, Fort Gibson 8
Fort Gibson 8, McAlester 4
Haskell 14, McAlester 2
Holdenville 15, Chelsea 2
Tahlequah 16, Holdenville 9
Oktaha 14, Holdenville 1
Sand Springs 7, Jenks 5 (OT)
Oktaha 4, Tahlequah 0
Dewar Tournament
Dewar 7, Okemah 3
Dewar 7, Okmulgee 2
Hulbert 5, Meeker 4
Checotah 10, Hulbert 0
Checotah 6, Meeker 0
Okemah 8, Okmulgee 7
Hulbert 11, Okemah 10
SOCCER
High School: Boys
Broken Arrow JV 1, Victory Christian 0
Summit Christian 5, Locust Grove 0
Claremore Sequoyah 6, Wright Christian 3
Verdigris 1, Westville 0 (OT)
Gulf Shores Southern Coast Cup
Bixby 1, Germantown Houston TN 0
High School: Girls
Victory Christian 6, Inola 0
Jenks 2, Bishop Kelley 0
Commerce 8, Central 0
Newkirk 2, Cushing 0
Verdigris 5, Westville 1
Summit Christian 2, Locust Grove 1 (OT)
Gulf Shores Southern Coast Cup
Fort Gibson 3, Loganville, GA 0
BASKETBALL
High School: Girls
ALL-FRONTIER VALLEY CONFERENCE
Player of the year and Defensive POY: TK Pitts, Union
Coach of the year: Josh Berry, Sand Springs
Offensive POY: Stailee Heard, Sapulpa
Newcomer of the year: Marcayla Johnson, B.T. Washington
First team: Meredith Mayes and Gracy Wernli, Bixby; Journey Armstead, Sand Springs; Taleyah Jones, Broken Arrow; Stailee Heard, Sapulpa.
Second team: Marcayla Johnson and Aunisty Smith, B.T. Washington; Hailey Jackson, Sand Springs; Sydni Smith, Union; McKenzie Mathurin, Broken Arrow.
Third team: Tyla Heard, Sapulpa; Jill Twiehaus, Jenks; Mackenzie Malham, Union; Gentry Baldwin and Alyssa Nielsen, Bixby.
GOLF
Local
Hole-on-one
CEDAR RIDGE: Marc McKee, No. 6, 163 yards, 7-iron
STONE CREEK: Jim Shelley, No. 2, 121 yards, 9-iron
TENNIS
College: Men
AIR FORCE 6, ORAL ROBERTS 1
Singles: 1. Robert Baylon (AF) def. Ezequiel Monferrer 6-1, 6-1. 2. Jonathan Mascagni (AF) def. Ignacio Vinas 6-2, 6-2. 3. Nick Vroman (AF) def. Jonathan Evans 6-3, 6-2. 4. Arjun Kersten (AF) def. Kyle Johnson 7-6, 6-2. 5. Justin Waldman (AF) def. Aaron Brewer 6-0, 6-3. 6. Kevin Leuenberger (ORUM) def. Brian Garcia 7-6, 4-6, 1-0 (10-3).
Doubles: 1. Jordan Azuma/Robert Baylon (AF) def. Ezequiel Monferrer/Ignacio Vinas 6-2. 2. Jonathan Mascagni/Arjun Kersten (AF) def. Kevin Leuenberger/Kyle Johnson 6-3. 3. Nick Vroman/Justin Waldman (AF) vs. Volodymyr Zakharov/Aaron Brewer 4-3, unfinished.
College: Women
TULSA 7, ORAL ROBERTS 0
Singles: 1. Laia Conde Monfort (TU) def. Oleksandra Nahurska 6-3, 6-3. 2. Shura Poppe (TU) def. Aliksandra Lebedeva 6-4, 6-4. 3. Maria Berlanga (TU) def. Reagan Miley 6-1, 6-0. 4. Valeriya Rozenkova (TU) def. Arina Sorokina 6-2, 6-1. 5. Lily Hutchings (TU) def. Luna Morini 6-3, 6-0. 6. Lian Benedejcic (TU) def. Zere Iskakova 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Valeriya Rozenkova/Maria Berlanga (TU) def. Aliksandra Lebedeva/Reagan Miley 6-2 2. Arina Sorokina/Luna Morini (ORUW) vs. Laia Conde Monfort/Shura Poppe 3-4, unfinished. 3. Lily Hutchings/Ana Naranjo Martinez (TU) def. Oleksandra Nahurska/Flavia Gutierrez 6-1.
DISC GOLF
AT RIVERSIDE PARK
Pro Division: Mark Dunn 48, Nick Roesle 50, Justin Rainwater 50
Advanced: Alan Statum 54
Intermediate: Ralph Lough 54, Brett Brooks 55, Dalton Warden 55
Recreational: Cody Barnes 55, Steve Nolan 58