Sports Record for March 30

BASEBALL

College

Late Tuesday

OKLAHOMA 7, OKLAHOMA STATE 6

Oklahoma State;040;010;010;--;6;8;1

Oklahoma;030;002;002;--;7;8;0

Stone, Davis (4), Root (6), Phansalkar (7), McLean (8), Martin (9) and Adkison; Carmichael, Ramos (3), Campbell (5), Allen (8), Horton (9) and Crooks. W: Horton (1-0). L: Martin (1-1). HR: OSU, Mendham (3). 

ORAL ROBERTS 11, ARK.-PINE BLUFF 0

Ark.-Pine Bluff;001;000;0;--;1;5;4

Oral Roberts;330;041;X;--;11;13;1

Duran, Perez (4), Greene (5) and Jutze, DeLaCruz; Wolf, Roach (2), Widener (6), Rainwater (7) and Gibson. W: Roach (1-2). L: Duran (1-4).

BASKETBALL

High school: Boys

ALL-FRONTIER CONFERENCE

MVP: Aaron Potter, B.T. Washington

Coach of the year: Eli K. Brown III, B.T. Washington

First team: Anthony Allen, Broken Arrow; Ben Averitt, Jenks; David Castillo, Bartlesville; Parker Friedrichsen, Bixby; Caden Fry, Owasso.

Second team: JaVontae Campbell, Muskogee; Connor Dow, Broken Arrow; Chase Martin, Jenks; Kam Parker, BTW; Trent Pierce, Union.

Third team: Dalen Fuller, Union; Kent Girard, Bartlesville; Ijai Johnson, BTW; Caleb Leslie, Owasso; Chris Mason. Union.

