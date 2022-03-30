Sports Record for March 30

BASEBALL
College
Late Tuesday
OKLAHOMA 7, OKLAHOMA STATE 6
Oklahoma State;040;010;010;--;6;8;1
Oklahoma;030;002;002;--;7;8;0
Stone, Davis (4), Root (6), Phansalkar (7), McLean (8), Martin (9) and Adkison; Carmichael, Ramos (3), Campbell (5), Allen (8), Horton (9) and Crooks. W: Horton (1-0). L: Martin (1-1). HR: OSU, Mendham (3).
ORAL ROBERTS 11, ARK.-PINE BLUFF 0
Ark.-Pine Bluff;001;000;0;--;1;5;4
Oral Roberts;330;041;X;--;11;13;1
Duran, Perez (4), Greene (5) and Jutze, DeLaCruz; Wolf, Roach (2), Widener (6), Rainwater (7) and Gibson. W: Roach (1-2). L: Duran (1-4).
BASKETBALL
High school: Boys
ALL-FRONTIER CONFERENCE
MVP: Aaron Potter, B.T. Washington
Coach of the year: Eli K. Brown III, B.T. Washington
First team: Anthony Allen, Broken Arrow; Ben Averitt, Jenks; David Castillo, Bartlesville; Parker Friedrichsen, Bixby; Caden Fry, Owasso.
Second team: JaVontae Campbell, Muskogee; Connor Dow, Broken Arrow; Chase Martin, Jenks; Kam Parker, BTW; Trent Pierce, Union.
Third team: Dalen Fuller, Union; Kent Girard, Bartlesville; Ijai Johnson, BTW; Caleb Leslie, Owasso; Chris Mason. Union.