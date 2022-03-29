Sports Record for March 29

GOLF
College: Women
Holiday Inn Express Classic – Final Round
Teams: 1. Rogers State, 313-314-627; 2. Missouri Western State, 336-318-654; 3. Wayne State, 338-326-664
RSU: 2. Jessica Green, 73-78-151; 3. Lydia Sitorus, 80-76-156; 7. Marelda Ayal, 77-84-161; 12. Jaelynn Unger, 83-80-163; 14. Raquel Flores, 84-80-164
Georgia State Invitational – Final Round
Teams: 1. Xavier, 299-310-300-909; 6. Little Rock, 315-302-301-918; 7. Oral Roberts, 314-304-301-919
ORU: 2. Kiana Oshiro, 78-69-71-218; 15. Sarah Bell, 79-77-72-228; 35. Megan Lee, 81-76-78-235; 56. Cristina Riu, 76-84-80-240; 72. Isabella Caamal, 86-82-80-248
College: Men
NSIC Preview Invitational – Final Round
Teams: 1. Rogers State, 290-290-580; 2. Rockhurst, 308-289-597; 3. Drury, 297-301-598
RSU: 1. Luke Palmowski, 67-72-139; 4. Gonzalo Chaves, 73-72-145; 7. Aidan Gavey, 77-70-147; 19. Ty Nicar, 75-76-151; 29. Daniel Robles, 75-78-153
Craft Farms Intercollegiate – Final Round
Teams: 1. South Alabama, 277-279-289-842; T7. Eastern Michigan, 289-291-292-872; T7. Oral Roberts, 286-290-296-872; T7. Oakland, 295-293-284-872
ORU: T14. Dustin Hasley, 75-72-70-217; T14. Lane Wallace, 70-73-74-217; 28. Hunter Laughlin, 69-75-76-220; 32. Jackson Drake, 73-72-76-221; 53. Rocco Repetto-Taylor, 74-73-78-225
Local
ASMGA 4 Man Shamble/4 Net
Adams
A Flight: 1. Paul Taylor, Bob Lindblom, Jim Meyer, Charlie Driskill, 172; 2. Larry Thrash, Kevin Bates, Gary Loosen, Darrell Potts, 179; 3. Mike Tyndall, Jon Hargis, Craig Sarver, Lindsey Stubbs, 180; 4. Jim Jenkins, John Whitworth, Tom Brewington, Butch Young, 181; 5. Steve Seger, Marty Lowe, Eric Hsieh, Lee Stephens, 186; 6. Dave Harding, Dave Williams, Brian Richards, Johnny Vaughan, 188; 7. Randy Stayton, Dennis Reck, Don Noak, Tony Yeabower, 193; B Flight: 1. Don Englebert, Dean Robertson, Gerald Barnes, Kevin Sparks, 178; 2. Derek Griffin, Rick Martinez, Blake Davis, Rich Maley, 184; 3.David Flick, Ruben Anguiano, Stan Bennett, Steve Domann, 185; 4. Tom Bucher, John Simon Alan Brown, Ed Durkin, 186; 5. Ed John, Ray Stas, Mark Abbott, Mike Glades, 188; 6. Jim Sasaki, Rich Langston, Dave Holder, Randy Everett, 196; 7. Bill Bridendolph, Joe Bradley, Farrell Oldham, Del Piper, 202; C Flight: 1. Jason Peterman, Bob Bennett, J.D. Paige, Tom DeSalme, 179; 2. Benny Whitworth, Jim Brown Jim Anderson, Ben Neely, 182; 3. Gary Reheis, Dean Murphy, Tom Polk, Paul Vassar, 184; 3. Dave Ruckman, Frank Jordan, Bret Prideaux, Boyd Geary, 184; 5. Bob Wilson, Gregg Harder, Kim Shepherd, Steve Nett, 189; 6. Dave Ray, John Glick, Sid Roper, Bobb Oborny, 190; 6. Larry Slape, Dennis Cubbage, Bill Estes, Danny White, 190; Closest to Pin: 3. Durkin; 6. Dave Williams; 12. Sasaki; 16. Bon Bennett
Forest Ridge Senior Scramble
1. Fagin, Woods, Amacher, Griffith, 59 (scorecard playoff); 2. Risner, Graham, Hansen, 59; 3. Brown, Kuenning, Tyler, 65; 4. Gidley, Meyers, Howard, Buntt, 68; Closest to the Hole: 3. Gidley; 7. Meyers; 13. Howard; 15. Risner
Sapulpa Senior Scramble
Rock Creek
1. Ray Martin, Richard Stevens, Rob Jones, Analia Wilkerson, 60; 2. Harry Bailey, Charlie Hostetter, Mark Nelson, Dave Shouse, 60; 3. Steve Carlile, Mike Griffin, Ron Taber, Keith Bacon, 62; 4. Mike Hill, Paul Schreffler, Jim Herron, Ken Kuge, 63; 5. Ken Gaylor, Larry Van Winkle, Frank Wright, Hank Wright, 64; 6. James Olinger, Paul Lewis, Crag Crowder, Van Robinson, 64; 7. Jon Waggoner, Tom Henderson, Paul Pearcy, Jerry Lewis, Bailey Jackson, 65; 8. Lloyd Skinner, Dean Wiehl, Mel Gilbertson, Bob Hunt, 65; 9. Wayne Johnson, Finton Carpenter, Aaron Ross, Doyle Williams, 66; 10. John Baker, Dave Block, Bill Cruikshank, Bob Phillipe, 66; 11. Joe Bennett, George Mills, Millard Clowers, Ken Rentz, 66; 12. Lee Benest, Don Jones, Bill Summers, Tim Riggs, 66; 13. Jim Ellis, Jerry Bennett, Ron Warren, Ed Horton, 67; 14. Randy Rice, Terry Long, Ed Werre, Marlin Box, 68
SMGA Stroke Play
Battle Creek
1. Ben Overton, 71; T2. Richard Payton, 73; T2. Randy Gray, 73; 4. Phil King, 74; T5. Bob Eva, 75; T5. Wally Cummings, 75
Shoots Age or Better
LA FORTUNE PARK: Len Dielaberta, 91, shot 87
PRYOR CREEK: Bill Kannegiesser, 79, shot 78
SOUTH LAKES: John Gadd, 86, shot 81; Jim Ingram, 80, shot 70; Lew Wade, 83, shot 74; Phil Ware, 78, shot 77
WOODBINE: Joe Reeves, 85, shot 83
BASEBALL
College
Missouri Southern State 25, Rogers State 2
Rogers State;000;020;0;--;2;7;5
Missouri Southern State;431;(13)40;x;--;25-17;0
Riggio, Dickey (2), Blom (4), Grisham (4), Whisler (5), Davis (6) and Soto, Escalante; Gayman, Kennedy (5), Beiter (6), Lane (7), Baker (7) and Beck, Massey. W: Gayman (5-1). L: Riggio (0-2). HR: MSS, Miller (3).
Rogers State 15-15, Missouri Southern State 19-12.
High School
Salina 8, Coweta 0
Mannford 4, Woodland 3
Eufaula 6, Keys 4
Grove 14-16, Memorial 0-0
Kansas 8, Vinita 7
Tahlequah 4, Bixby 2
Barnsdall 15, Foyil 0
Bristow 6, Hilldale 5
Sand Springs 5, Broken Arrow 3
Enid 5, Booker T. Washington 0
Victory Christian 12, Henryetta 1
Pryor 7, Jay 2
Sapulpa 9, Midwest City 1
Mounds 22, Olive 3
Warner 15, Rejoice Christian 2
Verdigris 3, Cleveland 1
Summit Christian 17, Welch 2
Kiefer 9, Luther 8
Tahlequah 4, Bixby 2
Cascia Hall 2, Beggs 0
Cushing 17, Inola 5
Perry 8, Kellyville 5
Lincoln Christian 22, Tecumseh 12
Shawnee 15-13, Rogers 0-0
Bartlesville 10, Muskogee 0
Bishop Kelley 5, Glenpool 3
Collinsville 15-26, Hale 0-0
Depew 4, Paden 2
Morrison 2, Dewar 1
Fort Gibson 15, Sallisaw 0
Metro Christian 11, Jones 10
Wagoner 17, Locust Grove 7
Sperry 16, Morris 14
Adair 17, Tahlequah Sequoyah 6
Berryhill 3, Skiatook 2
Berryhill;000;001;2;--;3;4;1
Skiatook;000;010;1;--2;8;2
James and Barrington; Gee and Rimpley. W: James. L: Gee (3-2). HR: S, Gummere (1).
Owasso 17, Putnam City North 0
Putnam City North;000;00;--;0;1;3
Owasso;394;1X;--;17;11;2
Thornton, Shawareb (2), Richie (3) and Swart; J. Farrell and Corbin, Amberson. HR: O, B. Phillips.
BASKETBALL
High School
Pinnacle Conference Awards
Most Outstanding Player: Elise Hill, Holland Hall
All-Conference Team: Ellie Brueggemann, Lincoln Christian; Jessa Gilyard, Victory Christian; Ava Greer, Holland Hall; Cayden Mershon, Metro Christian; Kalayia Johnson, Holland Hall; Audrey Hopkins, Lincoln Christian; Adyson Roberts, Lincoln Christian; Bella Wakley, Victory Christian; Landry Hill, Cascia Hall; Lexi Henson, Rejoice Christian
Honorable Mention: Holland Hall – Sophia Regalado, Mia Fugate; Lincoln Christian – Chloe Ricke, Lexi Murphy, Gracie Talley; Regent Prep – Ellie Hoemann, Olivia Redman, Lydia Rice, Tatum Jackson, Mackenzie Mooberry; Cascia Hall – Maryn Rodgers, Emma Delong, Claire Woodard, Anna Gammill, Megan Lobato; Rejoice Christian – Sarah England, Layney Molini, Anna Callery, Lilli Cavanaugh; Metro Christian – Tatum Sanders, Abby Tull, Kyla Reed; Victory Christian – Bella Remy, Tessa Edwards, Katie Elliott
SOCCER
High School: Girls
Madill 2, Cleveland 0
Victory Christian 10, Heavener 0
Pryor 7, Regent Prep 0
Bishop Kelley 1, McAlester 0
Mannford 3, Commerce 0
Hilldale 1, East Central 0 (OT)
Bristow 7, Webster 0
Fort Gibson 10, Sallisaw 0
Holland Hall 3, Sapulpa 0
Oologah 5, Claremore 3
Sand Springs 1, Ponca City 0
Rejoice Christian 7, Claremore Sequoyah 1
Skiatook 3, Stilwell 0
Union 2, Booker T. Washington 1
Booker T. Washington;0;1;--;1
Union;0;2;--;2
Goals: BTW, Shadow; U, Jiles, Malham (PK).
Goalkeepers: BTW, Thomas; U, Bartmess.
Metro Christian 1, Collinsville 0 (PKs)
Metro Christian;0;0;1;--;1
Collinsville;0;0;0;--;0
Goals: None. Saves: MC, Sanders 6; Col, Thomas 9.
High School: Boys
Madill 7, Cleveland 1
Bixby 3, Bartlesville 2 (OT)
Bishop Kelley 4, McAlester 0
Claremore 2, Oologah 1
Bristow 7, Webster 1
East Central 1, Hilldale 0
Fort Gibson 9, Sallisaw 0
Pryor 7, Regent Prep 0
SOFTBALL
College
Oklahoma 10, Wichita State 1 (5)
Wichita State;100;00;--;1;3;0
Oklahoma;206;02;--;10;10;2
Bingham, McDonald (3) and Passwaters; Bahl and Hansen. W: Bahl (13-0). L: Bingham (7-2). HR: OU, Jennings, Lyons 3.
Wichita State 17-10, Oklahoma 30-0.
Game 1: Rogers State 4, Arkansas Tech 1
Rogers State;020;000;2;--;4;9;0
Arkansas Tech;000;000;1;--;1;1;1
Morales and Rogers, Yellin; Buffington and Snow. W: Morales (16-1). L: Buffington (7-5). HR: RSU, Bowman (1); AT, Riley (1).
Game 2: Arkansas Tech 2, Rogers State 1 (8)
Rogers State;000;010;00;--;1;2;1
Arkansas Tech;100;000;01;--;2;3;1
Hillman and Natera; Lasey, Cartwright (5) and Williams. W: Cartwright (2-0). L: Hillman (8-2). HR: None.
Rogers State 27-3, Arkansas Tech 21-14.
High School
Afton 3, Salina 2
Afton 5, Locust Grove 2
Salina 4, Locust Grove 2
Bristow 17, Sperry 5
Bristow 12, Owasso 10
Owasso 29, Sperry 2
Tahlequah 6, Fort Gibson 5
Red Oak 10, Tahlequah Sequoyah 2
Sand Springs 6, Berryhill 3
Woodland 14, Pawhuska 1
Stroud 18, Kellyville 7
Okmulgee 10, Liberty 2
Muldrow 18, Checotah 10
Oilton 13, Barnsdall 3
Oilton 14, Sasakwa 8
Barnsdall 8, Sasakwa 5
Broken Arrow 17, Muskogee 0
Dewar 10, Muldrow 0
Ketchum 10, Chelsea 2
Ketchum 26, Pryor 20
Cushing 17, Beggs 2
Heavener 14, Eufaula 11
Eufaula 13, Wilburton 5
Haskell 14, Union 9
Jenks 18, Haskell 17
Morrison 16-23, Davenport 3-9
Mounds 15, Depew 14
Stilwell 18, Sallisaw 8
Sallisaw 14, Vian 6
Stilwell 13, Vian 3
TENNIS
High School: Girls
Regent Prep 3, Edison 1
Singles: 1. Jenkins, Edison, def. Helton, Regent Prep, 6-1, 6-1; 2. Johnson, Regent Prep, def. Simpson, Edison, 5-7,6-1 (8).
Doubles: 1. Durham and Wright, Regent Prep, def. Morales and Owsley, Edison, 6-1, 6-0; 2. Lim and Conklin, Regent Prep, def. Mohn and Ross, Edison, 6-0, 6-1
High School: Boys
Regent Prep 4, Edison 0
Singles: 1. Bayless, Regent Prep, def. Fellows, Edison, 6-3, 6-3; 2. McNeill, Regent Prep, def. Thompson, Edison, 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. D. Boshoff and E. Boshoff, Regent Prep, def. Eckhardt and Stagg, Edison, 6-2, 6-0; 2. Stephens and Beitel, Regent Prep, def. Collier and Kester, Edison, 6-0, 6-0.