Sports Record for March 25

GOLF
High School: Girls
Lady Sandite Tournament
Teams: 1. Wagoner, 377; 2. Bartlesville JV, 412; 3. Inola, 438; 4. Muskogee, 446
Individuals: 1. Cierra Tunley, Union, 85; 2. Mechelle Vermillion, Wagoner, 86; 3. Calli Proctor, Bartlesville JV, 93; 4. Rylie Spaulding, Wagoner, 95; 5. Brekka Watkings, Wagoner, 95; 6. Layne Harmon, Bartlesville JV, 97; 7. Philly Hall, Wagoner, 101; 8. Keaton Ellis, Inola, 101; 9. Daphnye Shell, Broken Arrow JV, 103; 10. Gina Foster, Sand Springs, 103
Local
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men's Fellowship
Match Play Tournament finals: Don Garrison def. Gary Lee for first place.
Low Net: Don Garrison, 68; 2. Dick Tullis, 70; 3. Darrell Wood, 71; T4. Bill French, 73; T4. Bill Kusleika, 73; T4. Mel Hayes, 73; 7. Ken Hayes, 74; T8. Gary Lee, 75; T8. Don Liland, 75; T8. Frank Prentice, 75; 11. Mark Clemons, 76; T12. B.J. Barnhart, 79; T12. Hank Prideaux, 79; 14. Larry Rader, 80; 15. Bob Bell, 82; 16. Mike Hayes, 83; 17. Tyrone Gilyard, 86.
Shoots Age or Better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 80, shot 72; Lew Wade, 83, shot 78
THE CANYONS AT BLACKJACK RIDGE: Jim Taur, 82, shot 78
SOUTH LAKES: John Bayliss, 79, shot 77
BASEBALL
College
OKLAHOMA STATE 4, KANSAS 2
Kansas;020;000;000;--;2;3;0
Oklahoma State;030;010;00x;--;4;5;0
Hegarty, Andrews (6), Shepherd (7), Dougan (8) and Metcalf; Campbell and Adkison. W: Campbell (3-1). L: Hegarty (2-2). HR: KU, Upshaw (3); OSU, Adkison (4).
Kansas 8-12, Oklahoma State 16-6.
CENTRAL MISSOURI 13, ROGERS STATE 5
Rogers State;010;120;010;--;5;9;1
Central Missouri;401;007;01x;--;13;11;3
Chase, McGlynn (5), Dickey (6), Blom (6) and Soto; Jones, Little (6), Peterson (7), Clark (8), Senn (9) and Pani. W: Jones (5-0). L: Chase (1-2). HR: CM, VanBreusegen (1), Prudhom (1).
Rogers State 15-12, Central Missouri 20-3.
High School
Victory Christian 14, Adair 4
Grove 7, Edison 2
Eufaula 19, Okmulgee 7
Kansas 4, Vian 3
Vian 9, Stilwell 1
Kansas 12, Jay 7
Lucky Seven Conference Tournament
Welch 18, Afton 6
Ketchum 13, Wyandotte 1
Bartlesville Bruin Classic
Bartlesville 10, Sapulpa 2
Collinsville 6, Sapulpa 5
Collinsville 8, Ponca City 4
Longhorn Invitational at Inola
Berryhill 13, Vinita 1
Salina 7, Wagoner 2
Metro Christian 10, Locust Grove 1
Miami 13, Rogers 3
Inola 8, Catoosa 0
Private School Festival
Bishop Kelley 4, OKC McGuinness 3
Holland Hall 3, OKC Mt. St. Mary 2
Choctaw Festival at Shawnee
Bixby 4, Edmond Memorial 3
Choctaw 9, Midwest City Carl Albert 4
St. Laurence (IL) 11, MWC Carl Albert 6
Piedmont 4, Oklahoma Christian 2
Shidler Tournament
Blackwell 7, Prue 6
Shidler 10, Prue 0
Shidler 9, Blackwell 0
Tiger/Zebra Classic
Booker T. Washington 7, McAlester 5
Oktaha 4, Claremore 0
Sallisaw 8, Glenpool 2
Tahlequah 3, Poteau 1
Red Oak 8, Tahlequah 2
Kiefer Trojan Classic
Bristow 12, Glenpool JV 0
Bristow 13, Jenks JV 1
Barnsdall Tournament
Hominy 3, Barnsdall 2
Okay Tournament
Mounds 8, Indianola 4
Indianola 7, Summit Christian 6 (OT)
Warner 6, Okay 0
Summit Christian 10, Hulbert 1
Beggs Festival
Bixby JV 8, Morris 0
Alva 9, Checotah 8
Beggs 4, Alva 3
Broken Arrow/Jenks Festival
Union 14, Lincoln Christian 1
Broken Arrow 10, Moore 2
Edmond Deer Creek 9, Jenks 1
SOCCER
High School: Girls
Victory Christian 3, Regent Prep 2
Fort Gibson 4, Bethany 0
Porter 9, Heavener 0
McAlester 5, Rogers 0
Wagoner 6, Poteau 0
Collinsville Tournament
Bartlesville 1, Durant 0
Durant 3, Mannford 0
Broken Arrow JV 3, Mannford 0
Collinsville 2, Tahlequah 0
Hilldale Tournament
Keys 3, Hale 1
Stillwater Cup
Stillwater 2, Holland Hall 1 (OT)
Enid 3, Cache 0
BIXBY 3, UNION 2 (PKs)
Bixby;1;1;0;5;--;3
Union;1;1;0;4;--;2
Goals: B, Gee (Mohler), Mohler; U, Jiles (Trevino), Malham (PK).
Goalkeepers: B, Nielson; U, Bartmess.
High School: Boys
Hale 2, Collinsville 1
Fort Gibson 2, Bethany 1
OCS Tournament
Crossings Christian 2, Bristow 0
Sapulpa Chieftain Classic
Glenpool 3, Cascia Hall 0
Coweta 2, Catoosa 1
Glenpool 3, Sapulpa 0
Sapulpa 3, Stilwell 1
Coweta 1, Memorial 0
Memorial 4, Grove 1
Deer Creek Invitational
Jenks 1, Edmond Deer Creek 1
Edmond Deer Creek 5, Westmoore 2
Westmoore 1, Jenks 1
Stillwater Cup
Holland Hall 2, Ponca City 0
Stillwater 4, Metro Christian 0
Edmond Santa Fe 3, Cache 2
SOFTBALL
College
OKLAHOMA STATE 7, TEXAS TECH 0
Texas Tech;000;000;0;--;0;0;2
Oklahoma State;001;231;x;--;7;11;0
Fritz, Hornback (5) and Grumbo; Maxwell and Cottrill. W: Maxwell (10-0). L: Fritz (11-5). HR: OSU, Naomi (4), Elish (1).
Texas Tech 17-13, Oklahoma State 22-6
TULSA 9, HOUSTON 1 (5)
Houston;000;01;--;1;3;2
Tulsa;000;6;3;--;9;8;0
Todd, Lee (4), Flores (4) and Brown; Pochop and Keith. W: Pochop (7-7). L: Todd (4-5). HR: H, Benavides (1).
Houston 16-16, Tulsa 12-17.
OKLAHOMA 9, BAYLOR 1 (5)
Baylor;100;00;--;1;2;1
Oklahoma;314;10;--;9;9;0
Orme, Judisch (3) and LaValley; Bahl and Elam. W: Bahl (11-0). L: Orme (6-7). HR: OU, Jennings, Alo (15), Elam (10).
Baylor 17-11, Oklahoma 27-0.
ROGERS STATE 3-4, PITTSBURG STATE 2-3
Game 1
Pittsburg State;001;010;00;--;2;4;0
Rogers State;000;110;01;--;3;5;3
Atkin, Morris (5), Compton (6) and Szymanski; Morales and Rogers. W: Morales (14-1). L: Compton (2-1). HR: PSU, Pellegrino (1).
Game 2
Pittsburg State;101;001;0;--;3;7;0
Rogers State;030;100;x;--;4;7;1
Harrison, Compton (2) and Sullivan; Hillman and Yellin. W: Hillman (7-1). L: Harrison (11-3). HR: None.
Pittsburg State 21-10, Rogers State 24-2.
High School
Wyandotte 14, Afton 13
Fairland 11, Afton 1
Owasso 7, Edmond Deer Creek 2
Union 10, Edmond Deer Creek 2
Union 5, Owasso 4
Vian 8, Eufaula 6
Fairland 10, Ketchum 1
Fairland 14, Wyandotte 5
Wyandotte 6, Ketchum 4
Muldrow 11, Keota 9
Blackwell Tournament
Enid 7, Bartlesville 4
Hominy 4, Enid 2
Woodland 5, Hominy 1
Woodland 10, Bartlesville 4
Broken Arrow Festival
Broken Arrow 11, Bristow 0
Broken Arrow 30, Jenks 10
Jenks 14, Bristow 1
Jenks 8, Tahlequah 7
Tahlequah 18, Bristow 7
Broken Arrow 15, Tahlequah 14
Henryetta Creek Classic
Henryetta 11, Preston 1
Coalgate 14, Cushing 7
Henryetta 10, Coalgate 9
Okmulgee Tournament
Morris 10, Gore 7
Stilwell 5, Morris 0
Morris 15, Seminole 6
Gore 17, Beggs 0
Dewar 15, Sperry 0
Morris 7, Okmulgee 1
Weleetka Tournament
Depew 8, Mason 4
Oilton 1, Midway 0
Moss 22, Porum 0
Moss 10, Wetumka 1
Wetumka 8, Weleetka 7
TENNIS
College: Women
CREIGHTON 6, ORAL ROBERTS 1
Singles: 1. Oleksandra Nahurska, ORU, def. Kate Krueger, CU, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2; 2. Valerie Negin, CU, def. Aliksandra Lebedeva, ORU, 2-6, 7-5, 6-1; 3. Sarah Wilcox, CU, def. Reagan Miley, ORU, 6-2, 7-5; 4. Malvika Shukla, CU, def. Arina Sorokina, ORU, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2; 5. Meredith Benson, CU, def. Luna Morini, ORU, 6-2, 6-4; 6. Allison Wilcox, CU, def. Zere Iskakova, ORU, 7-5, 6-4
Doubles: 1. Krueger and S. Wilcox, CU, vs. Lebedeva and Miley, ORU, 4-4, unfinished; 2. Negin and Shukla, CU, def. Sorokina and Morini, ORU, 6-3; 3. Benson and Gabby O’Connor, CU, def. Nahurska and Iskakova, ORU, 6-3
College: Men
TULANE 4, TULSA 2
Singles: 1. Kody Pearson, TU, def. Luc Hoeijmans, Tulane, 6-2, 7-5; 2. Fynn Kuenkler, Tulane, def. Ezequiel Santalla, TU, 7-6 (7-6), 6-1; 3. Luka Petrovic, Tulane, def. Adham Gaber, TU, 7-5, 1-6, 6-2; 4. Rafael de Alba, Tulane, vs. Connor DiMarco, TU, 6-4, 4-6, 1-2, unfinished; 5. Alex Bancila, Tulane, def. Callum Gale, TU, 6-4, 6-3; 6. Charlie Barry, Tulane, def. Daniel Siddal, TU, 6-4, 7-5
Doubles: 1. DiMarco and Pearson, TU, def. Kuenkler and Hoeijmans, Tulane, 6-2; 2. Barry and Benji Jacobson, Tulane, vs. Siddall and Tom Thelwall-Jones, TU, 6-6, unfinished; 3. Gaber and Gale, TU, def. Bancila and Petrovic, Tulane, 7-6 (7-0)
DRAKE 5, ORAL ROBERTS 2
Singles: 1. Volodymyr Zakharov, ORU, def. Jeremy Schifris, Drake, 7-5, 6-4; 2. Matija Matic, Drake, def. Ezequiel Monferrer, ORU, 6-4, 6-2; 3. Ignacio Vinas, ORU, def. Oliver Johansson, Drake, 4-6, 6-4, 10-7; 4. Evan Fragistas, Drake, def. Jonathan Evans, ORU, 6-1, 6-1; 5. Reid Jarvis, Drake, def. Kevin Leuenberger, ORU, 6-1, 6-1; 6. Markus Bolin, Drake, def. Aaron Brewer, ORU, 6-2, 6-4
Doubles: 1. Schifris and Johansson, Drake, vs. Monferrer and Vinas, ORU, unfinished; 2. Matic and Fragistas, Drake, def. Brewer and Zakharov, ORU, 6-2; 3. Jarvis and Matt Clegg, Drake, def. Evans and Leuenberger, ORU, 6-1
TRACK AND FIELD
College: Women
Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays
Oklahoma State individuals:
High Jump, Section B: 9. Saara Hakanen, 1.72 m/7.72”
100 Meter Hurdles U/C Timed Final: 32. Olivija Vaitaityte, 14.61
100 Meter U/C Time Final: 26. Brooke Givens, 11.96
4x400 Meter Relay: 6. Kalaya Ali, Nicolette Dixon, Christina Ollison, Tori Ortiz, 3.32.72
College: Men
Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays
Oklahoma State individuals:
4x400 Meter Relay: 6. Elijah Berry, Koryee Wyatt, Cash Mertuka, DeJuana McArthur, 3:06.59