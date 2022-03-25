Sports Record for March 25

GOLF

High School: Girls

Lady Sandite Tournament

Teams: 1. Wagoner, 377; 2. Bartlesville JV, 412; 3. Inola, 438; 4. Muskogee, 446

Individuals: 1. Cierra Tunley, Union, 85; 2. Mechelle Vermillion, Wagoner, 86; 3. Calli Proctor, Bartlesville JV, 93; 4. Rylie Spaulding, Wagoner, 95; 5. Brekka Watkings, Wagoner, 95; 6. Layne Harmon, Bartlesville JV, 97; 7. Philly Hall, Wagoner, 101; 8. Keaton Ellis, Inola, 101; 9. Daphnye Shell, Broken Arrow JV, 103; 10. Gina Foster, Sand Springs, 103

Local

PAGE BELCHER

Christian Men's Fellowship

Match Play Tournament finals: Don Garrison def. Gary Lee for first place.

Low Net: Don Garrison, 68; 2. Dick Tullis, 70; 3. Darrell Wood, 71; T4. Bill French, 73; T4. Bill Kusleika, 73; T4. Mel Hayes, 73; 7. Ken Hayes, 74; T8. Gary Lee, 75; T8. Don Liland, 75; T8. Frank Prentice, 75; 11. Mark Clemons, 76; T12. B.J. Barnhart, 79; T12. Hank Prideaux, 79; 14. Larry Rader, 80; 15. Bob Bell, 82; 16. Mike Hayes, 83; 17. Tyrone Gilyard, 86.

Shoots Age or Better

BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 80, shot 72; Lew Wade, 83, shot 78

THE CANYONS AT BLACKJACK RIDGE: Jim Taur, 82, shot 78

SOUTH LAKES: John Bayliss, 79, shot 77

BASEBALL

College

OKLAHOMA STATE 4, KANSAS 2

Kansas;020;000;000;--;2;3;0

Oklahoma State;030;010;00x;--;4;5;0

Hegarty, Andrews (6), Shepherd (7), Dougan (8) and Metcalf; Campbell and Adkison. W: Campbell (3-1). L: Hegarty (2-2). HR: KU, Upshaw (3); OSU, Adkison (4).

Kansas 8-12, Oklahoma State 16-6.

CENTRAL MISSOURI 13, ROGERS STATE 5

Rogers State;010;120;010;--;5;9;1

Central Missouri;401;007;01x;--;13;11;3

Chase, McGlynn (5), Dickey (6), Blom (6) and Soto; Jones, Little (6), Peterson (7), Clark (8), Senn (9) and Pani. W: Jones (5-0). L: Chase (1-2). HR: CM, VanBreusegen (1), Prudhom (1).

Rogers State 15-12, Central Missouri 20-3.

High School

Victory Christian 14, Adair 4

Grove 7, Edison 2

Eufaula 19, Okmulgee 7

Kansas 4, Vian 3

Vian 9, Stilwell 1

Kansas 12, Jay 7

Lucky Seven Conference Tournament

Welch 18, Afton 6

Ketchum 13, Wyandotte 1

Bartlesville Bruin Classic

Bartlesville 10, Sapulpa 2

Collinsville 6, Sapulpa 5

Collinsville 8, Ponca City 4

Longhorn Invitational at Inola

Berryhill 13, Vinita 1

Salina 7, Wagoner 2

Metro Christian 10, Locust Grove 1

Miami 13, Rogers 3

Inola 8, Catoosa 0

Private School Festival

Bishop Kelley 4, OKC McGuinness 3

Holland Hall 3, OKC Mt. St. Mary 2

Choctaw Festival at Shawnee

Bixby 4, Edmond Memorial 3

Choctaw 9, Midwest City Carl Albert 4

St. Laurence (IL) 11, MWC Carl Albert 6

Piedmont 4, Oklahoma Christian 2

Shidler Tournament

Blackwell 7, Prue 6

Shidler 10, Prue 0

Shidler 9, Blackwell 0

Tiger/Zebra Classic

Booker T. Washington 7, McAlester 5

Oktaha 4, Claremore 0

Sallisaw 8, Glenpool 2

Tahlequah 3, Poteau 1

Red Oak 8, Tahlequah 2

Kiefer Trojan Classic

Bristow 12, Glenpool JV 0

Bristow 13, Jenks JV 1

Barnsdall Tournament

Hominy 3, Barnsdall 2

Okay Tournament

Mounds 8, Indianola 4

Indianola 7, Summit Christian 6 (OT)

Warner 6, Okay 0

Summit Christian 10, Hulbert 1

Beggs Festival

Bixby JV 8, Morris 0

Alva 9, Checotah 8

Beggs 4, Alva 3

Broken Arrow/Jenks Festival

Union 14, Lincoln Christian 1

Broken Arrow 10, Moore 2

Edmond Deer Creek 9, Jenks 1

SOCCER

High School: Girls

Victory Christian 3, Regent Prep 2

Fort Gibson 4, Bethany 0

Porter 9, Heavener 0

McAlester 5, Rogers 0

Wagoner 6, Poteau 0

Collinsville Tournament

Bartlesville 1, Durant 0

Durant 3, Mannford 0

Broken Arrow JV 3, Mannford 0

Collinsville 2, Tahlequah 0

Hilldale Tournament

Keys 3, Hale 1

Stillwater Cup

Stillwater 2, Holland Hall 1 (OT)

Enid 3, Cache 0

BIXBY 3, UNION 2 (PKs)

Bixby;1;1;0;5;--;3

Union;1;1;0;4;--;2

Goals: B, Gee (Mohler), Mohler; U, Jiles (Trevino), Malham (PK).

Goalkeepers: B, Nielson; U, Bartmess.

High School: Boys

Hale 2, Collinsville 1

Fort Gibson 2, Bethany 1

OCS Tournament

Crossings Christian 2, Bristow 0

Sapulpa Chieftain Classic

Glenpool 3, Cascia Hall 0

Coweta 2, Catoosa 1

Glenpool 3, Sapulpa 0

Sapulpa 3, Stilwell 1

Coweta 1, Memorial 0

Memorial 4, Grove 1

Deer Creek Invitational

Jenks 1, Edmond Deer Creek 1

Edmond Deer Creek 5, Westmoore 2

Westmoore 1, Jenks 1

Stillwater Cup

Holland Hall 2, Ponca City 0

Stillwater 4, Metro Christian 0

Edmond Santa Fe 3, Cache 2

SOFTBALL

College

OKLAHOMA STATE 7, TEXAS TECH 0

Texas Tech;000;000;0;--;0;0;2

Oklahoma State;001;231;x;--;7;11;0

Fritz, Hornback (5) and Grumbo; Maxwell and Cottrill. W: Maxwell (10-0). L: Fritz (11-5). HR: OSU, Naomi (4), Elish (1).

Texas Tech 17-13, Oklahoma State 22-6

TULSA 9, HOUSTON 1 (5)

Houston;000;01;--;1;3;2

Tulsa;000;6;3;--;9;8;0

Todd, Lee (4), Flores (4) and Brown; Pochop and Keith. W: Pochop (7-7). L: Todd (4-5). HR: H, Benavides (1).

Houston 16-16, Tulsa 12-17.

OKLAHOMA 9, BAYLOR 1 (5)

Baylor;100;00;--;1;2;1

Oklahoma;314;10;--;9;9;0

Orme, Judisch (3) and LaValley; Bahl and Elam. W: Bahl (11-0). L: Orme (6-7). HR: OU, Jennings, Alo (15), Elam (10).

Baylor 17-11, Oklahoma 27-0.

ROGERS STATE 3-4, PITTSBURG STATE 2-3

Game 1

Pittsburg State;001;010;00;--;2;4;0

Rogers State;000;110;01;--;3;5;3

Atkin, Morris (5), Compton (6) and Szymanski; Morales and Rogers. W: Morales (14-1). L: Compton (2-1). HR: PSU, Pellegrino (1).

Game 2

Pittsburg State;101;001;0;--;3;7;0

Rogers State;030;100;x;--;4;7;1

Harrison, Compton (2) and Sullivan; Hillman and Yellin. W: Hillman (7-1). L: Harrison (11-3). HR: None.

Pittsburg State 21-10, Rogers State 24-2.

High School

Wyandotte 14, Afton 13

Fairland 11, Afton 1

Owasso 7, Edmond Deer Creek 2

Union 10, Edmond Deer Creek 2

Union 5, Owasso 4

Vian 8, Eufaula 6

Fairland 10, Ketchum 1

Fairland 14, Wyandotte 5

Wyandotte 6, Ketchum 4

Muldrow 11, Keota 9

Blackwell Tournament

Enid 7, Bartlesville 4

Hominy 4, Enid 2

Woodland 5, Hominy 1

Woodland 10, Bartlesville 4

Broken Arrow Festival

Broken Arrow 11, Bristow 0

Broken Arrow 30, Jenks 10

Jenks 14, Bristow 1

Jenks 8, Tahlequah 7

Tahlequah 18, Bristow 7

Broken Arrow 15, Tahlequah 14

Henryetta Creek Classic

Henryetta 11, Preston 1

Coalgate 14, Cushing 7

Henryetta 10, Coalgate 9

Okmulgee Tournament

Morris 10, Gore 7

Stilwell 5, Morris 0

Morris 15, Seminole 6

Gore 17, Beggs 0

Dewar 15, Sperry 0

Morris 7, Okmulgee 1

Weleetka Tournament

Depew 8, Mason 4

Oilton 1, Midway 0

Moss 22, Porum 0

Moss 10, Wetumka 1

Wetumka 8, Weleetka 7

TENNIS

College: Women

CREIGHTON 6, ORAL ROBERTS 1

Singles: 1. Oleksandra Nahurska, ORU, def. Kate Krueger, CU, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2; 2. Valerie Negin, CU, def. Aliksandra Lebedeva, ORU, 2-6, 7-5, 6-1; 3. Sarah Wilcox, CU, def. Reagan Miley, ORU, 6-2, 7-5; 4. Malvika Shukla, CU, def. Arina Sorokina, ORU, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2; 5. Meredith Benson, CU, def. Luna Morini, ORU, 6-2, 6-4; 6. Allison Wilcox, CU, def. Zere Iskakova, ORU, 7-5, 6-4

Doubles: 1. Krueger and S. Wilcox, CU, vs. Lebedeva and Miley, ORU, 4-4, unfinished; 2. Negin and Shukla, CU, def. Sorokina and Morini, ORU, 6-3; 3. Benson and Gabby O’Connor, CU, def. Nahurska and Iskakova, ORU, 6-3

College: Men

TULANE 4, TULSA 2

Singles: 1. Kody Pearson, TU, def. Luc Hoeijmans, Tulane, 6-2, 7-5; 2. Fynn Kuenkler, Tulane, def. Ezequiel Santalla, TU, 7-6 (7-6), 6-1; 3. Luka Petrovic, Tulane, def. Adham Gaber, TU, 7-5, 1-6, 6-2; 4. Rafael de Alba, Tulane, vs. Connor DiMarco, TU, 6-4, 4-6, 1-2, unfinished; 5. Alex Bancila, Tulane, def. Callum Gale, TU, 6-4, 6-3; 6. Charlie Barry, Tulane, def. Daniel Siddal, TU, 6-4, 7-5

Doubles: 1. DiMarco and Pearson, TU, def. Kuenkler and Hoeijmans, Tulane, 6-2; 2. Barry and Benji Jacobson, Tulane, vs. Siddall and Tom Thelwall-Jones, TU, 6-6, unfinished; 3. Gaber and Gale, TU, def. Bancila and Petrovic, Tulane, 7-6 (7-0)

DRAKE 5, ORAL ROBERTS 2

Singles: 1. Volodymyr Zakharov, ORU, def. Jeremy Schifris, Drake, 7-5, 6-4; 2. Matija Matic, Drake, def. Ezequiel Monferrer, ORU, 6-4, 6-2; 3. Ignacio Vinas, ORU, def. Oliver Johansson, Drake, 4-6, 6-4, 10-7; 4. Evan Fragistas, Drake, def. Jonathan Evans, ORU, 6-1, 6-1; 5. Reid Jarvis, Drake, def. Kevin Leuenberger, ORU, 6-1, 6-1; 6. Markus Bolin, Drake, def. Aaron Brewer, ORU, 6-2, 6-4

Doubles: 1. Schifris and Johansson, Drake, vs. Monferrer and Vinas, ORU, unfinished; 2. Matic and Fragistas, Drake, def. Brewer and Zakharov, ORU, 6-2; 3. Jarvis and Matt Clegg, Drake, def. Evans and Leuenberger, ORU, 6-1

TRACK AND FIELD

College: Women

Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays

Oklahoma State individuals:

High Jump, Section B: 9. Saara Hakanen, 1.72 m/7.72”

100 Meter Hurdles U/C Timed Final: 32. Olivija Vaitaityte, 14.61

100 Meter U/C Time Final: 26. Brooke Givens, 11.96

4x400 Meter Relay: 6. Kalaya Ali, Nicolette Dixon, Christina Ollison, Tori Ortiz, 3.32.72

College: Men

Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays

Oklahoma State individuals:

4x400 Meter Relay: 6. Elijah Berry, Koryee Wyatt, Cash Mertuka, DeJuana McArthur, 3:06.59