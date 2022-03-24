Sports Record for March 24

GOLF
Local
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men's Fellowship Match Play Tournament
Day Two: Don Garrison def. Bill Kusleika; Bob Bell def. Richard Tullis.
SAPULPA
Senior Scramble
1. Harry Bailey, Mike Griffin, Frank Wright, David Shouse, 62. 2. Jon Waggoner, Mike Wehmeyer, Ron Warren, Analia Wilkerson, Bob Henshaw, 63. 3. Johnny Baker, Dave Block, Ken Kuge, Bill Cruikshank, 64. 4. Dave Henderson, Tom Henderson, Paul Pearcy, Keith Bacon, 64. 5. Jim Ellis, Ed Lortz, Bob Hunt, Bob Phillipe, 65. 6. Joe Widener, Bill Summers, Jerry Bennett, Ed Horton, 67. 7. Ken Ingram, George Mills, Millard Clowers, Jerry Reed, 67. 8. Lee Benest, Ron Taber, Paul Schreffler, Stella Zuniga, 68.
Hole-in-one
ADAMS: Kevin Bates No. 12 127 yards, 7-iron.
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 80, shot 76.
WOODBINE: Joe Reeves, 85, shot 84.
BASEBALL
High school
LONGHORN INVITATIONAL
AT INOLA
Inola 11, Locust Grove 3
Locust Grove 9, Vinita 5
Miami 10, Vinita 2
Salina 12, Miami 2
Salina 10, Inola 0
AT BERRYHILL
Berryhill 4, Wagoner 0
Wagoner 10, Tulsa Rogers 0
Catoosa 12, Tulsa Rogers 0
Metro Christian 13, Catoosa 8
Berryhill 16, Metro Christian 6
Late Wednesday
OWASSO 5, LAKELAND (FLORIDA) SANTA FE CATHOLIC 3 (10 innings)
Owasso;100;110;000;2;--;5;10;4
SF Catholic;110;000;000;0;--3;9;1
Lovell, Davis (6) and Corbin; Walsh, Crawford (7), Marcewicz (10) and Lyons. W: Davis (1-0). L: Crawford (0-1).
TENNIS
College: Men
LSU 4, TULSA 2
Singles: 1. Ronald Hohmann (LSU) def. Kody Pearson (TU) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. 2. Vlad Lobak (LSU) def. Ezequiel Santalla (TU) 6-2, 6-7 (2-7), 6-1. 3. Kent Hunter (LSU) def. Stefan Hampe (TU) 6-1, 7-5. 4. Gabriel Diaz Freire (LSU) def. Adham Gaber (TU) 6-4, 6-4. 5. Connor Di Marco (TU) def. Joao Graca (LSU) 6-1, 1-6, 7-6 (7-5). 6. Boris Kozlov (LSU) vs. Callum Gale (TU) 4-6, 6-2, 5-5, unfinished.
Doubles: 1. Connor Di Marco/Kody Pearson (TU) def. Ronald Hohmann/Vlad Lobak (LSU) 7-5. 2. Kent Hunter/Gabriel Diaz Freire (LSU) def. Daniel Siddall/Tom Thelwall-Jones (TU) 6-4. 3. Adham Gaber/Callum Gale (TU) def. Nick Watson/Boris Kozlov (LSU) 7-6 (9-7).
High school: Girls
Regent Prep Girls Invitational
Teams: 1. Holland Hall 36; 2. Riverfield 23; 3. Regent Prep 21; 4. NOAH 20; 5. Collinsville 16; 6. Victory Christian 10; Oklahoma Christian Academy 0; Tulsa Memorial 0.
No. 1 singles: Third place, Mackenzie Weygan, Collinsville, def. Jessie Hicks, NOAH, 6-4, 6-1. Championship, Faith Koontz, Holland Hall, def. Elle Kalci, Riverfield, 6-2, 6-4.
No. 2 singles: Third place, Katherine Marsh, NOAH, def. Emma Phillips, Regent Prep, 7-6, 6-1. Championship, Caroline McKee, Holland Hall, def. Taylor Jackson, Collinsville, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 1 doubles: Third place, J. Wright and Durham, Regent Prep, def. Carabello and Remy, 6-3, 6-3. Championship, Cox and Gillett, Holland Hall, def. Clary and Sellers, Riverfield, 6-2, 6-1.
No. 2 doubles: Third place, Anderson and Patterson, Riverfield, def. Lawrence and Walls, NOAH, 6-1, 6-2. Championship, L. Koontz and Parducci, Holland Hall, def. Conklin and Lim, Regent Prep, 6-2, 6-2.
High school: Boys
Regent Prep Boys Invitational
Teams: 1. (Tie) Holland Hall and NOAH 32; 3. Riverfield 22; 4. Regent 19; 5. Victory 15; 6. Oklahoma Christian Academy 12; 7.Collinsville 10; 8. Memorial 8.
No. 1 singles: Third place, L. Chesher, Riverfield, def. Nino Carabello, Victory, 6-3, 6-0. Championship, Porter Arens, Holland Hall, def. John Hillock, NOAH, 7-5, 6-3.
No. 2 singles: Third place, Alex Blackwell, Victory, def. Trey Pope, Riverfield, 6-3, 2-6 (7), Championship, Julian Aronson, Holland Hall, def. Jack Hanson, NOAH, 1-6, 6-4 (6).
No. 1 doubles: Third place, D. Boshoff and E. Boshoff, Regent Prep, def. Hale and Harper, Riverfield, 6-3, 6-1. Championship, Cheyn and Henson, NOAH, def. Knutsen and Mahan, Holland Hall, 6-4, 6-2.
No. 2 doubles: Third place, Bell and Watson, Riverfield, def. Goodman and Robinson, Regent Prep, Harrah, 6-4, 6-2. Championship, O. Hillock and Cseh, NOAH, def. Craft and Confer, Holland Hall, 6-1, 6-1.
DISC GOLF
Riverside Park
Men’s Pro: 1. Barry Henson 49. 2. Nick Roesle 50. 3. Jonathon Watters 53.
Pro women: 1. Monica Mireles 57.
Advanced: 1. Tyler Root 50.
Intermediate: 1. Joe Korb 56. 2. Ralph Lough 59. 3. Sonny Dalesandro 61.
Recreational: 1. Brian Riggione 61.