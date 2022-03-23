 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Sports Record for March 23

  • Updated
  • 0

GOLF

Local

THE CANYONS AT BLACKJACK RIDGE

Sand Springs Boys Invitational

Teams: 1. Oklahoma City Storm Gold 350. 2. Stillwater 353. 3. Sand Springs 354. 4. Oklahoma City Storm Blue 358. 5. Lincoln Christian 372. 6. Owasso JV 374. 7. Claremore 387. 8. Rejoice Christian 393. 9. Holland Hall JV 416. 10. Union JV 423. 11. Sapulpa JV 455

Individuals: 1. Weston Lacy, Stillwater 76. 2. Cameron Cheek, NOAH 77. 3. Caden Canon, Owasso JV 81. 4. Cale Branstetter, Lincoln Christian 84. 5. Ryan Welsh, Oklahoma City Storm Gold 85. 6. Seth Benton, Sand Springs 85. 7. Drew Paden, Sand Springs 85. 8. Ethan Still, Oklahoma City Storm Blue 86. 9. Josiah Morris, Oklahoma City Storm Gold 86. 10. Bryce Cale, Oklahoma City Storm Gold 86.

Hole-in-one

CANYONS AT BLACKJACK RIDGE: Cameron Villines, No. 9, 180 yards, 7-iron.

BASEBALL

College

ROGERS STATE 13, EAST CENTRAL 12

Rogers St.;003;304;003;--;13;13;2

East Central;201;020;610;--;12;13;5

Viggio, Lasater (5), Grisham (6), Davis (7), Sanchez (7) and Escalante; Edwards, Chittey (4), Crawford (5), Pasha (6), McCoy (7), Terry (8), Midgley (9). W: Sanchez (1-0). L: Midgley (0-4). HR: RSU, Barrera (1); ECU Towsley (2).

Rogers State 15-11, East Central 1-23 

High school

Sapulpa 4, Glenpool 2

BASKETBALL

High School

PINNACLE CONFERENCE

MVP: Joshua Udoumoh, Victory Christian

ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM

Holland Hall: Carter Benton, Jadon Cool, Nate Mullendore

Lincoln Christian: Cainen Mar, Noah Riemer

Metro Christian: Mario Darrington

Rejoice Christian: Jaron Foote

Victory Christian: Solomon Granderson, Jude Malhi, Luke Patton, Joshua Udoumoh

HONORABLE MENTION

Cascia Hall: Kam Burris, Hudson Darby, Matthew Gaberino, Jyson Kim, Mason Shiflet, Forest Sipes

Holland Hall: Ethan Roush, Jaden Tarver

Lincoln Christian: Zane Hampton, Logan Isbell, Derek Stokes, Jake Wilson

Metro Christian: Brady Cox, Wyatt Powell, Jackson Sowards

Regent Prep: Nate Beitel, Duvan Boshoff

Rejoice Christian: Solomon Morton, Chance Wilson

Victory Christian: Michael Doctor

SOFTBALL

College

ROGERS STATE 11-11, SOUTHWESTERN 0-3

GAME 1

Rogers State;210;035;--;11;12;0

Southwestern;000;000;--;0;4;3

Morales, Hill and Rogers; Cryer, Barkley (6) and Carmo. W: Morales (13-1). L: Cryer (2-9). HR: RSU, Bowman (1), Watson (1).

GAME 2

Rogers State;235;10;--;11;12;2

Southwestern;202;01;--;3;6;3

Hillman, Hill (4), Beasley (5) and Natera, Yellin; Friesen, Barkley (4) and Carmo. W: Hillman (6-1). L: Friesen (3-8).

Rogers State 22-2, Southwestern 5-18

