Sports Record for March 23

GOLF
Local
THE CANYONS AT BLACKJACK RIDGE
Sand Springs Boys Invitational
Teams: 1. Oklahoma City Storm Gold 350. 2. Stillwater 353. 3. Sand Springs 354. 4. Oklahoma City Storm Blue 358. 5. Lincoln Christian 372. 6. Owasso JV 374. 7. Claremore 387. 8. Rejoice Christian 393. 9. Holland Hall JV 416. 10. Union JV 423. 11. Sapulpa JV 455
Individuals: 1. Weston Lacy, Stillwater 76. 2. Cameron Cheek, NOAH 77. 3. Caden Canon, Owasso JV 81. 4. Cale Branstetter, Lincoln Christian 84. 5. Ryan Welsh, Oklahoma City Storm Gold 85. 6. Seth Benton, Sand Springs 85. 7. Drew Paden, Sand Springs 85. 8. Ethan Still, Oklahoma City Storm Blue 86. 9. Josiah Morris, Oklahoma City Storm Gold 86. 10. Bryce Cale, Oklahoma City Storm Gold 86.
Hole-in-one
CANYONS AT BLACKJACK RIDGE: Cameron Villines, No. 9, 180 yards, 7-iron.
BASEBALL
College
ROGERS STATE 13, EAST CENTRAL 12
Rogers St.;003;304;003;--;13;13;2
East Central;201;020;610;--;12;13;5
Viggio, Lasater (5), Grisham (6), Davis (7), Sanchez (7) and Escalante; Edwards, Chittey (4), Crawford (5), Pasha (6), McCoy (7), Terry (8), Midgley (9). W: Sanchez (1-0). L: Midgley (0-4). HR: RSU, Barrera (1); ECU Towsley (2).
Rogers State 15-11, East Central 1-23
High school
Sapulpa 4, Glenpool 2
BASKETBALL
High School
PINNACLE CONFERENCE
MVP: Joshua Udoumoh, Victory Christian
ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM
Holland Hall: Carter Benton, Jadon Cool, Nate Mullendore
Lincoln Christian: Cainen Mar, Noah Riemer
Metro Christian: Mario Darrington
Rejoice Christian: Jaron Foote
Victory Christian: Solomon Granderson, Jude Malhi, Luke Patton, Joshua Udoumoh
HONORABLE MENTION
Cascia Hall: Kam Burris, Hudson Darby, Matthew Gaberino, Jyson Kim, Mason Shiflet, Forest Sipes
Holland Hall: Ethan Roush, Jaden Tarver
Lincoln Christian: Zane Hampton, Logan Isbell, Derek Stokes, Jake Wilson
Metro Christian: Brady Cox, Wyatt Powell, Jackson Sowards
Regent Prep: Nate Beitel, Duvan Boshoff
Rejoice Christian: Solomon Morton, Chance Wilson
Victory Christian: Michael Doctor
SOFTBALL
College
ROGERS STATE 11-11, SOUTHWESTERN 0-3
GAME 1
Rogers State;210;035;--;11;12;0
Southwestern;000;000;--;0;4;3
Morales, Hill and Rogers; Cryer, Barkley (6) and Carmo. W: Morales (13-1). L: Cryer (2-9). HR: RSU, Bowman (1), Watson (1).
GAME 2
Rogers State;235;10;--;11;12;2
Southwestern;202;01;--;3;6;3
Hillman, Hill (4), Beasley (5) and Natera, Yellin; Friesen, Barkley (4) and Carmo. W: Hillman (6-1). L: Friesen (3-8).
Rogers State 22-2, Southwestern 5-18