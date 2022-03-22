 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Sports Record for March 22

GOLF

Local

Page Belcher

Christian Men's Fellowship – Match Play Tournament

Day One: Richard Tullis def. Darrell Wood; Bill French def. Frank Prentice; Don Garrison def. Mel Hayes; Bob Bell def. Duane Dunham; Gary Lee def. Mark Clemons

Sapulpa Senior Scramble

1. Ray Martin, Tom Henderson, Paul Pearcy, Bob Phillipe, 56; 2. Jim Ellis, George Mills, Frank Wright, Jerry Reed, Ken Kuge, 63; 3. Randy Rice, Mike Griffin, Lee Benest, Bob Hunt, 63; 4. Harry Bailey, Charlie Hostetter, Jerry Bennett, David Shouse, 63; 5. Johnny Baker, Dave Block, Bailey Jackson, Ken Rentz, 64

Holes in One

CHEROKEE HILLS: Roland Lewis, No. 4, 169 yards, gap wedge

OLDE PAGE: Choi Yong, No. 8, 150 yards, 6-iron – Saturday

BASEBALL

High School

Victory Christian 16, Roland 0

Bishop Kelley 14-20, Durant 4-1

Sand Springs 12, Ponca City 2

Fort Gibson 14, Muldrow 0

Cushing 8, Perkins-Tryon 0

Lincoln Christian 10, North Rock Creek 0

Union 4, Enid 3

Bartlesville 11, Tahlequah 3

Hilldale 10, Tecumseh 0

Verdigris 3, Mannford 0

Pryor 17-13, Miami 3-3

Dan Giannini Classic

At Lakeland, FL

Owasso 8, McKeel (FL) 2

SOCCER

High School: Girls

Coweta 1, Wagoner 0

Pryor 4, Grove 0

Bishop Kelley 7, Ponca City 0

Booker T. Washington 2, Fort Gibson 1

McAlester 1, Glenpool 0

Rejoice Christian 11, Keys 1

Mannford 10, Hale 0

Holland Hall 6, Collinsville 4

Claremore Sequoyah 4, Inola 1

Sapulpa 2, Tahlequah 1

Union 7, Bartlesville 2

Union;2;5;--;7

Bartlesville;1;1;--;2

Goals: U, Malham (River), Kornegay (Malham), Jiles, Malham (Jiles), Main (Jiles), Trevino (Jiles), Jiles; B, McCabe, Decker.

Goalkeepers: U, Bartmess; B, Weimer.

Metro Christian 8, Miami 0

Miami;0;0;--;0

Metro Christian;2;6;--;8

Goals: MC, Gaddis 3, Seagraves 3, Frie 2.

Saves: MI, Edmondson 6; MC, Sanders 2, Seefeldt 0.

Rogers 8, Sallisaw 0

Sallisaw;0;0;--;0

Rogers;4;4;--;8

Goals: WR, Salizar 3, Antunez 2, Serna 2, Davila.

Goalkeepers: S, Longville; WR, Shahan.

High School: Boys

Coweta 4, Wagoner 2

Pryor 3, Grove 2 (OT)

Bristow 2, Heavener 1 (OT)

Holland Hall 2, Collinsville 0

Victory Christian 10, Webster 0

SOFTBALL

College

Oklahoma 9, Kentucky 1 (6)

Oklahoma;114;102;--;9;11;2

Kentucky;000;100;--;1;5;1

Bahl and Elam; Stoddard, Sullivan (3), Harrison (4), Gayan (6) and Kowalik. W: Bahl (11-0). L: Stoddard (5-3). HR: OU, Alo, Elam, Brito; KU, Abernathy (1).

Oklahoma 26-0, Kentucky 20-6.

High School

Broken Arrow 15-19, Owasso 4-4

Haskell 21, Mounds 3

Union 9, Bartlesville 0

Union 7, Sand Springs 6

