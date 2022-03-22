Sports Record for March 22

GOLF
Local
Page Belcher
Christian Men's Fellowship – Match Play Tournament
Day One: Richard Tullis def. Darrell Wood; Bill French def. Frank Prentice; Don Garrison def. Mel Hayes; Bob Bell def. Duane Dunham; Gary Lee def. Mark Clemons
Sapulpa Senior Scramble
1. Ray Martin, Tom Henderson, Paul Pearcy, Bob Phillipe, 56; 2. Jim Ellis, George Mills, Frank Wright, Jerry Reed, Ken Kuge, 63; 3. Randy Rice, Mike Griffin, Lee Benest, Bob Hunt, 63; 4. Harry Bailey, Charlie Hostetter, Jerry Bennett, David Shouse, 63; 5. Johnny Baker, Dave Block, Bailey Jackson, Ken Rentz, 64
Holes in One
CHEROKEE HILLS: Roland Lewis, No. 4, 169 yards, gap wedge
OLDE PAGE: Choi Yong, No. 8, 150 yards, 6-iron – Saturday
BASEBALL
High School
Victory Christian 16, Roland 0
Bishop Kelley 14-20, Durant 4-1
Sand Springs 12, Ponca City 2
Fort Gibson 14, Muldrow 0
Cushing 8, Perkins-Tryon 0
Lincoln Christian 10, North Rock Creek 0
Union 4, Enid 3
Bartlesville 11, Tahlequah 3
Hilldale 10, Tecumseh 0
Verdigris 3, Mannford 0
Pryor 17-13, Miami 3-3
Dan Giannini Classic
At Lakeland, FL
Owasso 8, McKeel (FL) 2
SOCCER
High School: Girls
Coweta 1, Wagoner 0
Pryor 4, Grove 0
Bishop Kelley 7, Ponca City 0
Booker T. Washington 2, Fort Gibson 1
McAlester 1, Glenpool 0
Rejoice Christian 11, Keys 1
Mannford 10, Hale 0
Holland Hall 6, Collinsville 4
Claremore Sequoyah 4, Inola 1
Sapulpa 2, Tahlequah 1
Union 7, Bartlesville 2
Union;2;5;--;7
Bartlesville;1;1;--;2
Goals: U, Malham (River), Kornegay (Malham), Jiles, Malham (Jiles), Main (Jiles), Trevino (Jiles), Jiles; B, McCabe, Decker.
Goalkeepers: U, Bartmess; B, Weimer.
Metro Christian 8, Miami 0
Miami;0;0;--;0
Metro Christian;2;6;--;8
Goals: MC, Gaddis 3, Seagraves 3, Frie 2.
Saves: MI, Edmondson 6; MC, Sanders 2, Seefeldt 0.
Rogers 8, Sallisaw 0
Sallisaw;0;0;--;0
Rogers;4;4;--;8
Goals: WR, Salizar 3, Antunez 2, Serna 2, Davila.
Goalkeepers: S, Longville; WR, Shahan.
High School: Boys
Coweta 4, Wagoner 2
Pryor 3, Grove 2 (OT)
Bristow 2, Heavener 1 (OT)
Holland Hall 2, Collinsville 0
Victory Christian 10, Webster 0
SOFTBALL
College
Oklahoma 9, Kentucky 1 (6)
Oklahoma;114;102;--;9;11;2
Kentucky;000;100;--;1;5;1
Bahl and Elam; Stoddard, Sullivan (3), Harrison (4), Gayan (6) and Kowalik. W: Bahl (11-0). L: Stoddard (5-3). HR: OU, Alo, Elam, Brito; KU, Abernathy (1).
Oklahoma 26-0, Kentucky 20-6.
High School
Broken Arrow 15-19, Owasso 4-4
Haskell 21, Mounds 3
Union 9, Bartlesville 0
Union 7, Sand Springs 6