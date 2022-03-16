Sports Record for March 16

GOLF
Local
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men's Fellowship
1. Mel Hayes 66; 2. Bob Bell 67; 3. Gilbert York 72; 3. Bill French 72; 5. Don Garrison 73; T6. Dick Tullis, Mark Clemons 74; T8. Bill Kusleika, 8. George Siler 76; 10. B J Barnhart 79; 11. Frank Prentice 80; 12. Hank Prideaux 82.
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 80, shot 75; Lew Wade, 82, shot 75; Ray White, 86, shot 78.
OWASSO: Chet Blair, 84, shot 78; Jim Brock, 83, shot 80.
SOUTH LAKES: John Gadd, 85, shot 79.
TULSA COUNTRY CLUB: David Thompson, 77, shot 77.
BASEBALL
College
OKLAHOMA 8, AIR FORCE 7
Air Force;000;200;302;--;7;12;1
Oklahoma;050;101;01X;--;8;12;1
Hawks, Stohr (2), Dornak (5), Argo (7), Gehring (8) and Altorfer; Ramos, Calhoun (4), Sundloff (5), Abrahm(7), Allen (8), Godman (9) and Crooks. W: Ramos (1-0). L: Hawks (0-1). S: Godman (1). HR: AF, Tamiya (1); OU, Nicklaus (3), Graham (3), Horton (1), Brown (1).
Air Force 6-9, Oklahoma 11-5
OKLAHOMA 10, AIR FORCE 4
Tuesday
Air Force;100;100;020;--;4;7;2
Oklahoma;100;011;43X;--;10;13;3
Shuger, Sansing (2), Benge (5), Moats (6), Rogers (7) and Altorfer; Carmichael, Atwood (4), Michael (8) and Crooks. W: Atwood (2-1). L: Benge (0-2). HR: AF, Zimmerman (1).
Air Force 6-8, Oklahoma 10-5
ORAL ROBERTS 18, LITTLE ROCK 3
Oral Roberts;601;407;0;--;18;10;0
Little Rock;200;001;0;--;3;5;2
Roach, Ronan (5), Foster (7) and Jones, Gibson; Vaught, Davis (1), Smith (3), Vanek (4), Davis (5), Hunt (5), DeHaas (6), Lansville (7) and Wright, Stroth. W: Ronan (1-0). L: Vaught (0-1). HR: ORU, Denny (1), Archambo (2); LR, Dickerson (1), Soto (1).
Oral Roberts 12-5, Little Rock 10-5
ORAL ROBERTS 7, CENT. ARKANSAS 5
Tuesday
Oral Roberts;101;220;010;--;7;9;0
Cent. Arkansas;001;010;300;--;5;9;3
Brooks, Hall (5), McCullough (7), Denton (9) and Jones, Gibson; Fenton, Hailey (4), Gregson (5), Navarro (6), Laufman (8) and Argenta. W: Hall (1-0). L: Fenton (0-1).
Oral Roberts 11-5, Central Arkansas 5-10
SOFTBALL
College
UT ARLINGTON 3, OKLAHOMA STATE 1
Oklahoma State;001;000;0;--;1;4;1
UT Arlington;020;100;X;--;3;2;1
Day, Elish (5) and Tuck; Adams and Rios. W: Adams (6-7). L: Day (4-2). HR: OSU, Evans; UTA, Smith (3).
Oklahoma State 17-6, UT-Arlington 8-11