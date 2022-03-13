Sports record for March 13

Baseball
College
No. 2 Mississippi 6, ORU 2
ORU;000;020;0;--;2;6;0
Miss;031;002;x;--;6;7;3
ORU 8, No. 2 Mississippi 4
ORU;004;103;x;--;8;10;0
Miss;004;000;0;--;4;6;0
Records: ORU 10-5, Mississippi 13-2
Note: The win in Sunday's nightcap was Oral Roberts' first over a top-two-ranked team. Alec Jones gave the Golden Eagles a 5-4 lead with a solo home run in the fourth inning.
Northeastern State 24, Washburn 23 (10 innings)
Washburn;340;200;632;3;--;23;20;6
NSU;530;023;520;4;--;24;19;5
Records: NSU 15-6, 5-3 MIAA; Washburn 15-6, 6-2
People are also reading…
Saturday
Oklahoma 10, UTSA 5
Tennis
College: Men
No. 34 Tulsa 6, No. 35 Oklahoma 1
Singles: 1. #43 Kody Pearson (TLS) def. #68 Alex Martinez (OU) 6-3, 6-0; 2. Ezequiel Santalla (TLS) def. #45 Mason Beiler (OU) 6-3, 7-5; 3. Stefan Hampe (TLS) def. Jordan Hasson (OU) 6-1, 2-6, 6-2; 4. Adham Gaber (TLS) def. #64 Mark Mandlik (OU) 6-4, 3-6, 6-4; 5. Connor Di Marco (TLS) def. Justin Schlageter (OU) 6-3, 4-6, 6-4; 6. Callum Gale (TLS) def. Nathan Han (OU) 6-4, 6-3
Doubles: 1. #69 Alex Martinez/Welsh Hotard (OU) def. Connor Di Marco/Kody Pearson (TLS) 6-1; 3. Nathan Han/Mason Beiler (OU) def. Stefan Hampe/Ezequiel Santalla (TLS) 7-5
Track and Field
College: Women
Saturday
NCAA Indoor Championships
Birmingham, Ala.
3,000-meter run: 1. Taylor Roe, Oklahoma State