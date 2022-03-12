Sports Record for March 12

GOLF

College: Women

Pizza Hut Lady Thunderbird Invitational – Final Round

Team Standings: 1. Arkansas State, 302-295-292-889; 2. Seattle, 299-297-294-890; 3. Oral Roberts, 313-297-294-904

ORU Individuals: 2. Kiana Oshiro, 73-71-74-218; 20. Sarah Bell, 76-76-77-229; 23. Isabella Caamal, 80-76-74-230; 33. Megan Lee, 85-74-74-233; 51. Cristian Riu, 84-81-72-237

BASEBALL

College

Oklahoma State 8, BYU 5

Oklahoma State;020;400;101;--;8;9;2

BYU;110;102;000;--;5;9;2

Stone, Phansalkar (3), Root (5), Bogusz (7), Davis (8), Martin (9) and Adkison, Daugherty; Dahle, Brady (4), McKeehan (7), McLaughlin (9) and Reuter. W: Phansalkar (3-2). L: Dahle (0-3). S: Martin (4). HR: BYU, Leatham (2).

Oklahoma State 9-6, BYU 8-5.

Rogers State 11, Fort Hays State 0

Fort Hays State;000;000;0;--;0;1;3

Rogers State;230;204;x;--;11;12;1

Sanchez, Donaldson (6) and Felton, Stephens; Ewig and Soto. W: Ewig (3-2). L: Sanchez (2-2). HR: None.

Fort Hays State 2-17, Rogers State 8-11.

Oklahoma State 3, BYU 0 – Friday

Oklahoma State;000;000;030;--;3;4;0

BYU;000;000;000;--;0;2;3

Campbell, Davis (7), Martin (9) and Adkison; Keisel, Mabeus (6), Smith (6), Reiser (7), Callahan (9) and Reuter. W: Davis (1-1). L: Reiser (1-1). S: Martin (3). HR: None.

Oklahoma State 8-6, BYU 8-4.

SOFTBALL

College

Oklahoma 9, Hawaii 0 (5)

Oklahoma;030;60;--;9;10;1

Hawaii;000;00;--;0;0;1

May, Bahl (4) and Nugent; Borges and Martinez, Bush. W: May (7-0). L: Borges (3-3). HR: OU, Lyons, Elam, Snow, Nugent.

Oklahoma 20-0, Hawaii 5-9.

Tulsa 8, Texas A&M Corpus Christi 3

TAMU CC;002;001;2;--;3;5;4

Tulsa;220;112;x;--;8;8;1

Smith, Gilbert (5) and Torres, Camen; Pochop and Keith. W: Pochop (4-5). L: Smith (2-3). HR: TU, Keith (2).

Texas A&M Corpus Christi 10-13, Tulsa 7-12.

Oklahoma 8, California 0 (5) – Friday

California;000;00;--;0;3;0

Oklahoma;125;0x;--;8;8;0

Archer, Teperson (3) and Smith; Bahl and Elam. W: Bahl (8-0). L: Archer (6-4). HR: OU, Lyons.

California 18-7, Oklahoma 18-0.

Oklahoma 11, Hawaii 0 (6) – Friday

Oklahoma;104;006;--;11;9;0

Hawaii;000;000;--;0;2;2

Trautwein and Elam; Murphy, Lopez (6) and Martinez. W: Trautwein (5-0). L: Murphy (0-2). HR: OU, Alo, Elam.

Oklahoma 19-0, Hawaii 5-8.

TENNIS

College: Women

SMU 5, Tulsa 2

Singles: 1. Lexi Keberle, SMU, def. Laia Conde Monfort, TU, 6-4, 6-1; 2. Hadley Doyle, SMU, def. Shura Poppe, TU, 6-0, 6-1; 3. Jackie Nylander, SMU, def. Maria Berlanga, TU, 6-7 (4-7), 6-2, 6-1; 4. Valeryia Rozenkova, TU, def. Claudia Bartolome, SMU, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1; 5. Lana Mavor, SMU, def. Lily Hutchings, TU, 6-3, 6-3; 6. Nicole Petchey, SMU, def. Lian Benedejcic, TU, 6-1, 4-6, 6-4

Doubles: 1. Nylander and Doyle, SMU, def. Berlanga and Rozenkova,TU, 6-4; 2. Poppe and Conde Monfort, TU, def. Mavor and Keberle, SMU, 6-4; 3. Ana Naranjo Martinez and Hutchings, TU, def. Bartolome and Winslow Huth, SMU, 6-3

Oral Roberts 6, St. Thomas 1

Singles: 1. Oleksandra Nahurska, ORU, def. Olivia Paradise, ST, 6-1, 7-5; 2. Jannah El Nemr, ST, def. Reagan Miley, ORU, 6-1, 0-6, 6-2; 3. Arina Sorokina, ORU, def. TentuShrichandrakala, ST, 6-3, 6-2; 4. Luna Morini, ORU, def. Nicole Snezhko, ST, 6-0, 6-1; 5. Zere Iskakova, ORU, def. Brooke Hapuku, ST, 6-0, 6-4; 6. Flavia Gutierrez, ORU, def. Monterey Knewtson, ST, 6-2, 6-1

Doubles: 1. Nahurksa and Miley, ORU, def. Abigail Bremel and Hapuku, ST, 6-2; 2. Morini and Sorokina, ORU vs. Knewtson and TentuShrichandrakala, ST, 5-2 (unfinished); 3. Iskakova and Gutierrez, ORU, def. El Nemr and Snezhko, ST, 6-1

College: Men

Oklahoma State 6, SMU 1

Singles: 1. Tyler Zink, OSU, def. Adam Neff, SMU, 6-4, 6-4; 2. Alex Garcia, OSU, def. Caleb Chakravarthi, SMU, 7-5, 0-6, 6-3; 3. Liam Krall, SMU, def. Sebastian Nothhaft, OSU, 6-3, 6-1; 4. Maxim Verboven, OSU, def. Pranav Kumar, SMU, 6-4, 6-7, 7-6; 5. Leighton Allen, OSU, def. Ivan Thamma, SMU, 7-6, 7-5; 6. Francisco Pini, OSU, def. Julian Steinhausen, SMU, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4

Doubles: 1. Zink and Nothhaft, OSU, def. Neff and Thamma, SMU, 6-3; 2. Garcia and Verboven, OSU, def. Kumar and Krall, SMU, 7-6; 3. Stienhausen and Huntley Allen, SMU, def. Allen and Pini, OSU, 6-3