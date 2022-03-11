Sports Record for March 11

GOLF
College: Women
Pizza Hut Lady Thunderbird Invitational – 2nd Round
Team Standings: 1. Seattle, 299-297-596; 4. South Dakota State, 302-306-608; 5. Oral Roberts, 313-297-610
ORU Individuals: 1. Kiana Oshiro, 73-71-144; 15. Sarah Bell, 76-76-152; 31. Isabella Caamal, 80-76-156; 44. Megan Lee, 85-74-159; 68. Cristina Riu, 84-81-165
College: Men
The Legacy Invitational – Final Round
Team Standings: 1. Northeastern State, 305-299-604
NSU Individuals: 1. Carlos Gomez, 72-68-140; 16. Gabe Replogle, 78-76-154; 19. Brayden Strickland, 78-77-155; 28. Brett Wilcoxen, 77-81-158; 33. Kaden Armstrong, 81-78-159
BASEBALL
College
Ole Miss 16, Oral Roberts 2
People are also reading…
Oral Roberts;010;100;000;--;2;9;1
Ole Miss;300;470;20x;--;16;13;0
Coffey, Weber (5), Davis (5), Widener (6), Rainwater (7) and Jones, Lindsly; Gaddis, Nichols (6), Mallitz (8) and Dunhurst. W: Gaddis (2-0). L: Coffey (2-2). HR: OM, Elko (1).
Oral Roberts 9-4, Ole Miss 12-1.
BYU 8, Oklahoma State 6 – Thursday
Oklahoma State;002;030;010;--;6;12;1
BYU;300;005;00x;--;8;5;1
Mederos, Phansalkar (7) and Daugherty, Adkison; Sterner, Nielson (5), Robison (5), McKeehan (7), McLaughlin (8) and Reuter. W: Robison (2-0). L: Mederos (0-1). S: McLaughlin (5). HR: OSU, Riggio (2); BYU, Gambill (3), Reuter (2), Sepede (1).
Oklahoma State 7-6, BYU 8-3.
SOFTBALL
College
Oklahoma State 14, Central Arkansas 1 (5)
Oklahoma State;208;3;1;--;14;14;0
Central Arkansas;100;00;--;1;5;2
Elish and Cottrill, Tuck; Beaver, Chartrand (3), Engelkes (4) and Vernon, Sampson. W: Elish (5-4). L: Beaver (8-2). HR: OSU, Evans, Factor, Wynne, Busby.
Oklahoma State 16-5, Central Arkansas 14-8.
Oklahoma 12, Baylor 3 (5) – Thursday
Oklahoma;080;31;--;12;8;0
Baylor;003;00;--;3;3;1
May, Trautwein (4) and Elam, Nugent; Orme, Binford (2), West (5) and LaValley. W: May (6-0). L: Orme (3-5). HR: OU, Jennings.
Oklahoma 17-0, Baylor 12-8.
TRACK AND FIELD
College: Women
NCAA Indoor Championships
Pentathlon: 15. Maddie Meiner, 3863
800 Meter Run: 9. Gabija Galvydyte, 2:04.40
Pole Vault: 10. Ariadni Adamopoulou, 4.26 m/13’ 11.72”
College: Men
NCAA Indoor Championships
Distance Medley Relay: 5. Fouad Messaoudi, D.J. McArthur, Juan Diego Casto, Ryan Schoppe, 9:28.11
5000 Meter Run: 16. Alex Maier, 14:02.71