Sports Record for March 10

GOLF
College: Women
Pizza Hut Lady Thunderbird Invitational – First Round
Team Standings: 1. Seattle, 299; 4. Weber State, 308; T5. Oral Roberts, 313; T5. Utah Valley, 313
ORU Individuals: 5. Kiana Oshiro, 73; 15. Sarah Bell, 76; 41. Isabella Caamal, 80; 66. Cristina Riu, 84; 72. Megan Lee, 85
Local
Sapulpa Senior Scramble
1. Randy Rice, Craig Crowder, Bill Summers, Keith Bacon, Herman Henderson, 59; 2. Lee Benest, Jerry Bennett, Ed Horton, Bob Hunt, 63; 3. Mike Hill, Frank Wright, Hank Wright, Bob Phillipe, 63; 4. Steve Carlile, Dean Wiehl, Jim Herron, David Shouse, 63; 5. Dennis Cavenah, Paul Sheffler, Quentin Maxwell, Ken Kuge, 65; 6. Stella Zuniga, George Mills, Paul Pearcy, Jerry Reed, 65; 7. Ken Ingram, Mike Griffin, Mark Nelson, Doyle Williams, Jerry Lewis, 66; 8. John Baker, Dave Block, Mel Gilbertson, Ken Rentz, 66; 9. Dave Henderson, Tom Henderson, Dennis Morris, Bill Cruikshank, 66;
People are also reading…
Holes in One
BAILEY RANCH: Scott Hughes, No. 5, 165 yards, 7-iron
LINKS ON MEMORIAL: Paul Ellefson, No. 5, 128 yards, pitching wedge – Wednesday
Shoots Age or Better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 80, shot 75
BASEBALL
High School
Bixby 16, Jones 1
Jenks 5, Union 2
BASKETBALL
High School: Girls
Tulsa 7 Conference Awards
MVP: Bailey Layman, Cleveland; Coach of the Year: Matt Morga, Bristow
All-Conference: Camille Prichard, Bristow; Bella Pehrson, Mannford; Addi Alexander, Bristow; Gracie Alexander, Berryhill; Kylie Hewitt, Mannford; Lilly Travis, Sperry; Tristan Fields, Cleveland; Karman Jones, Perkins; Amari Echols, Bristow; Ashley Larson, Perkins; Abby Morgan, Bristow; Kelly McBroom, Cushing; Caitlin Burk, Mannford; Brooklyn McNac, Cleveland
High School: Boys
Tulsa 7 All-Conference Team
Gannon McCutcheon, Perkins; Tyler Day, Mannford; Sutton Titsworth, Bristow; Damarie Davis, Berryhill; Ethan Brown, Sperry; Kyler Kauk, Cleveland; Dylan Davidson, Perkins; Camdon Crooks, Cushing; Tyler Banfield, Mannford; Josh McEntire, Cleveland; Quincy Mouton, Perkins; Tucker Shepherd, Perkins; Trevin Ezell, Cushing; Trestin Thurman, Mannford; Grayson James, Berryhill; Coach of the Year: Dylan Parker, Perkins
SOFTBALL
College
Rogers State 6-3, Northeastern State 2-2
Oklahoma State 10, Memphis 0 (5)
Oklahoma 12, Baylor 3 (5)