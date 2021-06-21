Sports Record for June 21

BOXING
Local
Saturday
At Neosho, Mo.
David Perez, Tulsa, def. Luis Galaviz, Fayetteville, Ark., unanimous decision
GOLF
Local
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men’s Fellowship
1. Don Liland, 63; 2. Bill Kusleika, 65; T3. Bob Bell, 68; T3. Dick Tullis, 68; T3. Ken Hayes, 68; 6. B.J. Barnhart, 71; T7. Hank Prideaux, 74; T7. Frank Prentice, 74; T7. Mike Hayes, 74; T7. Terry Hayes, 74; T11. Mel Hayes, 75; T11. Dave Hohensee, 75
Hole in One
Payne's Valley: Dwight Rhodes, No. 19, 91 yards, pitching wedge
Shoots Age or Better
Page Belcher: Ken Hayes, 88, shot 86; Bill Kusleika, 79, shot 78; Don Liland, 73, shot 71; Dick Tullis, 80, shot 79
Woodbine: Joe Reeves, 85, shot 83
