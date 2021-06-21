 Skip to main content
Sports Record for June 21
agate

Sports Record for June 21

BOXING

Local

Saturday

At Neosho, Mo.

David Perez, Tulsa, def. Luis Galaviz, Fayetteville, Ark., unanimous decision

GOLF

Local

PAGE BELCHER

Christian Men’s Fellowship

1. Don Liland, 63; 2. Bill Kusleika, 65; T3. Bob Bell, 68; T3. Dick Tullis, 68; T3. Ken Hayes, 68; 6. B.J. Barnhart, 71; T7. Hank Prideaux, 74; T7. Frank Prentice, 74; T7. Mike Hayes, 74; T7. Terry Hayes, 74; T11. Mel Hayes, 75; T11. Dave Hohensee, 75

Hole in One

Payne's Valley: Dwight Rhodes, No. 19, 91 yards, pitching wedge

Shoots Age or Better

Page Belcher: Ken Hayes, 88, shot 86; Bill Kusleika, 79, shot 78; Don Liland, 73, shot 71; Dick Tullis, 80, shot 79

Woodbine: Joe Reeves, 85, shot 83

