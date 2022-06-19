 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports Record for June 19

GOLF

Local

Shoots age or better

MOHAWK PARK: Joe Reeves, 86, shot 81 (Woodbine).

THE PATRIOT: Terry "Tee-Mac" McDonald, 74, shot 74.

TULSA COUNTRY CLUB: David Thompson, 77, shot 76.

Notable

TULSA COUNTRY CLUB: Marna Raburn, shot 67 (7 birdies)

