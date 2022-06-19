Sports Record for June 19

GOLF
Local
Shoots age or better
MOHAWK PARK: Joe Reeves, 86, shot 81 (Woodbine).
THE PATRIOT: Terry "Tee-Mac" McDonald, 74, shot 74.
TULSA COUNTRY CLUB: David Thompson, 77, shot 76.
Notable
TULSA COUNTRY CLUB: Marna Raburn, shot 67 (7 birdies)
