 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports record for June 14
0 Comments
agate

Sports record for June 14

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Local

GOLF

Local

BATTLE CREEK GOLF CLUB

SMGA Stroke Play

Gross: 1. Ken Freebairn; 2. Randy Oxley; 3. Wally Cummings; Net: 1. Jim Dorney; T2. Charles Johnson; T2. Roy Roberts

CLUB AT INDIAN SPRINGS

Club Championship

Championship Flight: 1. Dylan Teeter, 66-67 — 133; 2. Brayden Strickland, 68-68 — 136; 3. Joby Dutcher, 71-71 — 142; A Flight Gross: 1. Mark Robinson, 72-72 — 144; 2. Gene Holder, 79-79 — 158; 3. James Kelley, 77-81 — 158; A Flight Net: 1. Dan Dyer, 73-68 — 141; 2. David Dotson, 76-68 — 144; 3. Jared Slade, 72-72 — 144; B Flight Gross: 1. Jess Arbuckle, 77-79 — 156; 2. Matt Robinson, 86-77 — 163; 3. Brain Rehm, 86-81 — 167; B Flight Net: 1. Jerry Triska, 69-72 — 141; 2. Steve Wilkerson, 78-65 — 143; 3. Mike Abbott, 75-70 — 145; Women’s Flight Gross: 1. Bailie Williamson, 72-70 — 142; 2. Emily Baber, 85-84 — 169; Women’s Flight Net: 1. Laurie Campbell, 69-72 — 141; 2. Connie Kelsey, 79-72 — 151; Junior Flight: 1. Peyton Coburn, 79-77 — 156

FOREST RIDGE

Women’s Golf Association

A Flight: 1. Janet Griffith; 2. Pat Richard; 3. Joanne Ames; B Flight: 1. Nancy Chrisenbery; 2. Diane Schmidt; 3. Shannon Empson

GOLF CLUB OF OKLAHOMA

Couples Invitational

1. Matt McKinney, Toni McKinney, Greg Butler, Jennifer Butler; 2. Larry Rogers, Amanda Rogers, David Chen, Lynn Chen; 3. Mike Alsup, Lien Alsup, Gordy Guest, Charlotte Guest; 4. Dean Lowe, Nuch Lowe, Jimmy Howe, Darla Howe

PAGE BELCHER

Christian Men’s Fellowship

1. Ken Hayes, 63; T2. Frank Prentice, 66; T2. Charlie Webster, 66; T2. Dave Hohensee, 66; 5. Duane Dunham, 70; 6. Gilbert York, 71; 7. Ron Cagle, 72; T8. Bob Bell, 73; T8. James Young, 73; 10. David Hayes, 74 11. Don Liland, 75; 12. Hank Prideaux, 75; 13. Terry Hayes, 76; 14. Dick Tullis, 79; 15. Mel Hayes, 80

Hole in One

THE LINKS ON MEMORIAL GOLF CLUB: Tom McPherson, No. 5, 120 yards, 5-iron; Jeff Nick, No. 5, 140 yards, pitching wedge

Shoots Age or Better

BATTLE CREEK GOLF CLUB: Eugene Blake, 84, shot 77; Jim Ingram, 79, shot 71

CHEROKEE HILLS GOLF COURSE: Jack Beggs, 79, shot 79

HERITAGE HILLS GOLF COURSE: Gene Anthony, 90, shot 89

OWASSO GOLF CLUB: Bob Painter, 78, shot 76

SOUTH LAKES GOLF CLUB: Mike Nietzel, 73, shot 73

WOODBINE GOLF CLUB: Joe Reeves, 85, shot 85

Odds

Fanduel.com

Home team in CAPS.

MLB

TUESDAY

National League

FAV. LINE U-DOG LINE

WASH. -160 Pitt. +142

N.Y. METS -142 Chi.Cubs +125

MILWAUKEE -111 Cinn. +101

Miami -105 ST. LOUIS -105

San Diego -213 COLO. +193

SAN FRAN. -147 Arizona +115

L.A. DODGERS -177 Phil. +162

American League

TORONTO -118 N.Y Yankees +108

CLEVELAND -156 Balt. +141

KANSAS CITY -140 Detroit +130

Tampa -105 CHI.W.SOX -105

HOUSTON -174 Texas +156

OAKLAND -125 L.A. Angels +115

Minn. -111 SEATTLE +101

Interleague

Boston -118 ATLANTA +102

NBA

TUESDAY

FAV. LINE O/U U-DOG

Milwaukee 3 (218½) BROOKLYN

NHL

TUESDAY

FAV. LINE U-DOG LINE

TAMPA BAY -196 NY Islanders +166

baseball

Double-A Central

All Times CDT

North W L Pct. GB

Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 21 14 .600 —

Wichita (Minnesota) 20 16 .556 1½

NW Arkansas (Kan. City) 16 17 .485 4

Arkansas (Seattle) 16 19 .457 5

Springfield (St. Louis) 12 23 .343 9

South W L Pct. GB

Frisco (Texas) 21 14 .600 —

San Antonio (San Diego) 20 16 .556 1½

Midland (Oakland) 18 18 .500 3½

Corpus Christi (Houston) 16 19 .457 5

Amarillo (Arizona) 16 20 .444 5½

Sunday’s results

Wichita 7, Tulsa 1

San Antonio 12, Midland at 6

Springfield 6, Arkansas 4

Frisco 8, Northwest Arkansas 4

Amarillo 7, Corpus Christi 5

Monday’s games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s games

Frisco at Corpus Christi, 6:35 p.m.

Springfield at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

NW Arkansas at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.

Midland at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Arkansas, 7:10 p.m.

Basketball

NBA Playoffs

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Saturday, June 5

Brooklyn 115, Milwaukee 107

Sunday, June 6

Atlanta 128, Philadelphia 124

Monday, June 7

Brooklyn 125, Milwaukee 86

Phoenix 122, Denver 105

Tuesday, June 8

Philadelphia 118, Atlanta 102

Utah, 112, L.A. Clippers 109

Wednesday, June 9

Phoenix 123, Denver 98

Phoenix leads series 2-0

Thursday, June 10

Milwaukee 86, Brooklyn 83

Brooklyn leads series 2-1

Utah 117, L.A. Clippers 111

Friday, June 11

Philadelphia 127, Atlanta 111

Philadelphia leads series 2-1

Phoenix 116, Denver 102

Saturday, June 12

L.A. Clippers 132, Utah 106

Utah leads series 2-1

Sunday, June 13

Milwaukee 107, Brooklyn 96

Series tied 2-2

Phoenix 125, Denver 118

Phoenix wins series 4-0

Monday, June 14

Atlanta 103, Philadelphia 100

Series tied 2-2

Utah at L.A. Clippers, (n)

Tuesday, June 15

Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 16

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9 p.m.

Thursday, June 17

Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, June 18

Philadelphia at Atlanta, TBD

x-Utah at L.A. Clippers, TBD

Saturday, June 19

x-Milwaukee at Brooklyn, TBD

Sunday, June 20

x-Atlanta at Philadelphia, TBD

x-L.A. Clippers at Utah, TBD

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Connecticut 8 3 .727 —

New York 6 4 .600 1½

Atlanta 5 6 .455 3

Washington 4 6 .400 3½

Chicago 4 7 .364 4

Indiana 1 11 .083 7½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Seattle 10 2 .833 —

Las Vegas 8 3 .727 1½

Phoenix 5 6 .455 4½

Dallas 5 6 .455 4½

Minnesota 4 5 .444 4½

Los Angeles 4 5 .444 4½

Sunday’s results

Seattle 89, Connecticut 66

Atlanta 101, Washington 78

New York 85, Phoenix 83

Las Vegas 85, Dallas 78

Monday’s games

No Games scheduled.

Tuesday’s games

Seattle at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New York at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

hockey

Stanley Cup playoffs

All series best of 7 games

x-if necessary

CONFERENCE FINALS

Sunday, June 13

N.Y. Islanders 2, Tampa Bay 1

New York leads series 1-0

Monday, June 14

Montreal at Vegas, (n)

Tuesday, June 15

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 16

Montreal at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Thursday, June 17

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Friday, June 18

Vegas at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 19

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 20

Vegas at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Monday, June 21

x-N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, TBA

Tuesday, June 22

x-Montreal at Vegas, TBA

Wednesday, June 23

x-Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, TBA

Thursday, June 24

x-Vegas at Montreal, TBA

Friday, June 25

x-N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, TBA

Saturday, June 26

x-Montreal at Vegas, TBA

ECHL playoffs

Sunday’s result

South Carolina 4, Florida 2

Monday’s results

South Carolina 3, Florida 2

Fort Wayne 4, Wichita 3 (OT)

soccer

USL Championship

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L T Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 6 1 0 18 13 4

Charlotte 4 2 0 12 9 7

Hartford 3 1 1 10 14 6

Miami 3 3 1 10 9 10

Pittsburgh 2 3 2 8 8 9

Charleston 1 1 2 5 4 6

New York Red Bulls II 1 5 2 5 7 19

Loudoun 1 5 0 3 6 10

Central Division

W L T Pts GF GA

Birmingham 5 2 1 16 9 6

Atlanta 2 3 2 3 12 13 9

Louisville 3 2 1 10 9 5

Indy 3 3 1 10 7 8

Tulsa 3 3 0 9 9 12

Sporting KC II 1 3 4 7 8 13

Memphis 1 2 2 5 4 7

OKC Energy 0 4 4 4 6 11

Western Conference

Mountain Division

W L T Pts GF GA

Rio Grande Valley 5 1 1 16 10 5

El Paso 3 0 3 12 6 2

New Mexico 3 2 2 11 8 5

San Antonio 2 1 4 10 11 8

Austin 2 2 2 8 5 5

Colorado Springs 1 2 2 5 7 8

Real Monarchs SLC 1 4 2 5 5 9

Pacific Division

W L T Pts GF GA

Phoenix 5 1 1 16 19 6

LA Galaxy II 3 3 2 11 16 11

Orange County 3 2 1 10 9 7

San Diego 2 4 2 8 10 15

Tacoma 2 2 1 7 5 7

Sacramento 2 4 1 7 8 11

Oakland 1 2 1 4 6 9

Las Vegas 1 4 1 4 6 16

Sunday, June 13

Charlotte 3, Hartford 2

Tuesday, June 15

Pittsburgh at Indy, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 16

Birmingham at Louisville, 6:30 p.m.

Sporting KC II at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.

Austin at Rio Grande Valley, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

Tacoma at Colorado, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at New Mexico, 8:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at LA Galaxy II, 9:30 p.m.

MLS

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

New England 5 1 2 17 11 7

Philadelphia 4 2 2 14 9 5

Orlando City 3 1 3 12 8 4

New York City FC 3 2 2 11 13 7

CF Montréal 3 3 2 11 10 9

Columbus 3 2 2 11 7 6

Nashville 2 0 5 11 9 6

Atlanta 2 1 4 10 9 7

New York 3 4 0 9 10 10

D.C. United 3 5 0 9 8 11

Inter Miami CF 2 4 2 8 8 13

Toronto FC 1 4 2 5 8 12

Chicago 1 5 1 4 4 11

Cincinnati 1 4 1 4 6 15

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Seattle 5 0 3 18 14 3

Sporting Kansas City 5 2 2 17 16 11

LA Galaxy 5 2 0 15 11 11

Colorado 4 2 1 13 12 8

Houston 3 3 2 11 11 12

San Jose 3 5 0 9 11 12

Portland 3 4 0 9 9 11

Real Salt Lake 2 1 3 9 9 7

Los Angeles FC 2 3 2 8 8 9

Austin FC 2 4 2 8 6 9

Vancouver 2 4 1 7 6 9

Minnesota United 2 4 1 7 6 11

FC Dallas 1 3 3 6 8 11

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, June 12

Austin FC 1, Sporting Kansas City 1, tie

Friday, June 18

Nashville at New York, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.

Saturday, June 19

Chicago at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati,6:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Toronto FC, 6:30 p.m.

New England at New York City FC, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at FC Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Austin FC, 8 p.m.

Seattle at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

college BASEBALL

NCAA Tournament

SUPER REGIONALS

Best of Three

Fayetteville, Ark.

Friday: No. 1 Arkansas 21, N.C. State 2

Saturday: N.C. State 6, No. 1 Arkansas 5

Sunday: N.C. State 3, Arkansas 2

N.C. State advances

Austin, Texas

Saturday: No. 2 Texas 4. South Florida 3

Sunday: Texas 12, South Florida 4

Texas advances

Knoxville, Tenn.

Saturday: 3 Tennessee 4, LSU 2

Sunday: Tennessee 15, LSU 6

Tennessee advances

Nashville, Tenn.

Friday: No. 4 Vanderbilt 2, No. 13 East Carolina 0

Saturday: Vanderbilt 4, East Carolina 1

Vanderbilt advances

Tucson, Ariz.

Friday: No. 5 Arizona 9, No. 12 Mississippi 3

Saturday: Mississippi 12, Arizona 3

Sunday: Arizona 16, Mississippi 3

Arizona advances

Columbia, S.C.

Saturday: Dallas Baptist 6, Virginia 5

Sunday: Virginia 4, DBU 0

Monday: Virginia 5, DBU 2

Virginia advances

Starkville, Miss.

Saturday: No. 7 Mississippi St. 9, No. 10 Notre Dame 8

Sunday: Notre Dame 9, Mississippi St. 1

Monday: Mississippi St. 11, Notre Dame 7

Mississippi State advances

Lubbock, Texas

Friday: No. 9 Stanford 15, No. 8 Texas Tech 3

Saturday: Stanford 9, Texas Tech 0

Stanford advances

COLLEGE WORLD SERIES

June 19-30, TD Ameritrade Park

Omaha, Neb.

Bracket 1 | Saturday’s games

Stanford (38-15) vs. NC State (35-18),

Noon, ESPN

Vanderbilt (45-15) vs. No. 5 Arizona (45-16), 5 p.m., ESPN

Bracket 2 | Sunday’s games

Tennessee (50-16) vs. Virginia (35-25),

Noon, ESPN2

Texas (47-15) vs. Mississippi State (44-16),

5 p.m., ESPN2

Golf

US Open exempt players

SAN DIEGO — The 156-man field for the 121st U.S. Open, which starts Thursday at Torrey Pines Golf Course. Players listed only in the first category for which they are elegible:

U.S. OPEN CHAMPIONS: Bryson DeChambeau, Gary Woodland, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Martin Kaymer, Justin Rose, Webb Simpson, Rory McIlroy.

TOP 10 AND TIES FROM 2020 U.S. OPEN: Matthew Wolff, Louis Oosthuizen, Harris English, Xander Schauffele, Will Zalatoris, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas, Zach Johnson.

U.S. AMATEUR CHAMPION AND RUNNER-UP: Tyler Strafaci, a-Charles Osborne.

MASTERS CHAMPIONS: Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia.

PGA CHAMPIONS: Phil Mickelson, Collin Morikawa, Jimmy Walker.

BRITISH OPEN CHAMPIONS: Shane Lowry, Francesco Molinari, Henrik Stenson.

BMW PGA CHAMPION: Tyrrell Hatton.

2020 TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP FIELD: Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Sebastian Munoz, Sungjae Im, Mackenzie Hughes, Daniel Berger, Abraham Ancer, Lanto Griffin, Viktor Hovland, Brendon Todd, Kevin Kisner, Cameron Champ, Cameron Smith, Ryan Palmer, Kevin Na, Joaquin Niemann, Marc Leishman, Billy Horschel.

MULTIPLE WINNERS OF FULL PGA TOUR EVENTS FROM JUNE 28, 2020 THROUGH JUNE 13, 2021: Stewart Cink.

BRITISH AMATEUR CHAMPION: a-Joe Long.

TOP 60 IN THE WORLD RANKING ON MAY 24: Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick, Paul Casey, Lee Westwood, Tommy Fleetwood, Victor Perez, Jason Kokrak, Corey Conners, Sam Burns, Adam Scott, Max Homa, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Robert MacIntyre, Brian Harman, Si Woo Kim, Matt Kuchar, Garrick Higgo, Matt Wallace, Matt Jones, Carlos Ortiz, Kevin Streelman, Bubba Watson, Russell Henley, K.H. Lee.

TOP 60 IN THE WORLD RANKING ON JUNE 7: Bernd Wiesberger, Ian Poulter, Charley Hoffman.

ASIAN TOUR ORDER OF MERIT: Wade Ormsby.

PGA TOUR OF AUSTRALASIAN ORDER OF MERIT: Brad Kennedy.

SUNSHINE TOUR ORDER OF MERIT: Wilco Nienaber.

FINAL QUALIFYING-JAPAN: Ryo Ishikawa, Yosuke Asaji.

TOP 10 AGGREGATE EARNERS FROM BRITISH MASTERS, MADE IN HIMMERLAND AND EUROPEAN OPEN: Richard Bland, Guido Migliozzi, Marcus Armitage, Jordan Smith, Adrian Meronk, Edoardo Molinari, Dave Coupland, Thomas Detry, Matthew Southgate.

FINAL QUALIFYING-AMERICA: a-Matthias Schmid, a-Matthew Sharpstene, Mario Cormona, Johannes Veerman, Alvaro Ortiz, Paul Barjon, Patrick Rodgers, Fabian Gomez, Thomas Aiken, Branden Grace, Greyson Sigg, a-Spencer Ralston, Rick Lamb, John Huh, Sam Ryder, J.J. Spaun, Akshay Bhatia, Taylor Pendrith, Dylan Wu, Chris Baker, Cameron Young, Andy Pope, Robby Shelton, Bo Hoag, Brian Stuard, Troy Merritt, Chez Reavie, Erik van Rooyen, Wyndham Clark, J.T. Poston, Martin Laird, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Dylan Frittelli, Brendan Steele, Sung Kang, Adam Hadwin, Charl Schwartzel, Peter Malnati, Pierceson Coody, Tom Hoge, Jhonattan Vegas, Chan Kim, Rikuya Hoshino, Taylor Montgomery, Justin Suh, a-Cole Hammer, Zack Sucher.

LOCAL AND FINAL QUALIFYING: Eric Cole, Kyle Westmoreland, Hayden Springer, Luis Fernando Barco, a-Andrew Kozan, Luis Gagne, Davis Shore, Hayden Buckley, Wilson Furr, Christopher Crawford, James Hervol, Zach Zaback, Carson Schaake, Sahith Theegala, a-Joe Highsmith, Dylan Meyer, Steve Allan, Michael Johnson, Roy Cootes.

———

ELIGLBLE BUT WITHDRAWN: Tiger Woods, Mikko Korhonen.

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Travis Lakins Sr. to Norfolk (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Dean Kremer from Norfolk.

BOSTON RED SOX — Acquired RHP Yacksel Rios from Seattle in exchange for cash considerations. Designated RHP Ryan Weber for assignment. Recalled 2B Michael Chavis from Worcester (Triple-A East).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled LHP Kyle Nelson from Columbus (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Shane Bieber on the 10-day IL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Reinstated RHP Michael Fulmer from the 10-day IL. Optioned 2B Isaac Paredes to Toledo (Triple-A East).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed LF Andrew Benintendi on the 10-day IL. Recalled CF Edward Olivares from Omaha (Triple-A East).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated 2B Luis Arraez and RHP Kenta Maeda from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Michael Pineda and CF Rob Refsnyder on the 10-day IL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Traded SS Andres Mesa to Texas. Optioned RHP Yohan Ramirez to Tacoma (Triple-A West). Recalled C Luis Torrens from Tacoma.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned 2B Mike Brosseau to Durham (Triple-A East). Reinstated 1B Ji-Man Choi from the 10-day IL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired SS Andres Mesa from Seattle as the player to be named later in the December 15, 2020 trade involving RHP Rafael Montero.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHP Corbin Martin from Reno (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Jon Cuplantier to Reno.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Sent 2B Chris Owings to Albuquerque (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Selected the contract of RHP Luis Madero from Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Placed SS Jose Devers on the 10-day IL. Transferred 2B Brian Anderson from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHP Patrick Weigel to Nashville (Triple-A East). Added RHP Hunter Strickland to the active roster.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Sean-Reid Foley from Syracuse (Triple-A East). Designated RHP Jacob Barnes for assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled LHP Bailey Falter from Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Enyel De Los Santos to Lehigh Valley.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Pual Schwendel on a minor league contract.

Minor League Baseball

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Released RHP Anthony Arias.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Traded C Gian Martellini to New York (Frontier League).

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived TE Dorian Clark.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Cleared WR Stephen Guidry off waivers and placed on IR.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed LS Mitchell Fraboni.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed OT Wyatt Miller.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed LB Jerome Baker to a three-year contract extension. Signed OL Jermaine Eluemunor. Waived OT Timon Parris.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed QB Nick Mullens.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Cleared OT Justine Skule off waivers and placed on IR.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed CB Will Sunderland. Waived S Ladarius Wiley.

HOCKEY

Minor League Hockey

East Coast Hockey League

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated F John McCarron from reserve. Placed D Cody Sol on reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated Fs Oliver Cooper and Alan Lyszczarczyk from reserve. Placed Fs Shawn Szydlowski and Zach Pochiro on reserve.

WICHITA THUNDER — Activated D Sean Allen from reserve. Placed D Dean Stewart on reserve.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Signed F Facundo Quignon to a two-and-a-half-year contract, pending receipt of his P1 visa and international transfer certificate.

COLLEGE

EAST CAROLINA — Named Tamoria Holmes assistant women’s basketball coach.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NBA Finals: What is the best result for the books?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News