Sports record for June 14

BOSTON RED SOX — Acquired RHP Yacksel Rios from Seattle in exchange for cash considerations. Designated RHP Ryan Weber for assignment. Recalled 2B Michael Chavis from Worcester (Triple-A East).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled LHP Kyle Nelson from Columbus (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Shane Bieber on the 10-day IL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Reinstated RHP Michael Fulmer from the 10-day IL. Optioned 2B Isaac Paredes to Toledo (Triple-A East).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed LF Andrew Benintendi on the 10-day IL. Recalled CF Edward Olivares from Omaha (Triple-A East).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated 2B Luis Arraez and RHP Kenta Maeda from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Michael Pineda and CF Rob Refsnyder on the 10-day IL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Traded SS Andres Mesa to Texas. Optioned RHP Yohan Ramirez to Tacoma (Triple-A West). Recalled C Luis Torrens from Tacoma.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned 2B Mike Brosseau to Durham (Triple-A East). Reinstated 1B Ji-Man Choi from the 10-day IL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired SS Andres Mesa from Seattle as the player to be named later in the December 15, 2020 trade involving RHP Rafael Montero.

National League