Sports record for June 14

Local
GOLF
Local
BATTLE CREEK GOLF CLUB
SMGA Stroke Play
Gross: 1. Ken Freebairn; 2. Randy Oxley; 3. Wally Cummings; Net: 1. Jim Dorney; T2. Charles Johnson; T2. Roy Roberts
CLUB AT INDIAN SPRINGS
Club Championship
Championship Flight: 1. Dylan Teeter, 66-67 — 133; 2. Brayden Strickland, 68-68 — 136; 3. Joby Dutcher, 71-71 — 142; A Flight Gross: 1. Mark Robinson, 72-72 — 144; 2. Gene Holder, 79-79 — 158; 3. James Kelley, 77-81 — 158; A Flight Net: 1. Dan Dyer, 73-68 — 141; 2. David Dotson, 76-68 — 144; 3. Jared Slade, 72-72 — 144; B Flight Gross: 1. Jess Arbuckle, 77-79 — 156; 2. Matt Robinson, 86-77 — 163; 3. Brain Rehm, 86-81 — 167; B Flight Net: 1. Jerry Triska, 69-72 — 141; 2. Steve Wilkerson, 78-65 — 143; 3. Mike Abbott, 75-70 — 145; Women’s Flight Gross: 1. Bailie Williamson, 72-70 — 142; 2. Emily Baber, 85-84 — 169; Women’s Flight Net: 1. Laurie Campbell, 69-72 — 141; 2. Connie Kelsey, 79-72 — 151; Junior Flight: 1. Peyton Coburn, 79-77 — 156
FOREST RIDGE
Women’s Golf Association
A Flight: 1. Janet Griffith; 2. Pat Richard; 3. Joanne Ames; B Flight: 1. Nancy Chrisenbery; 2. Diane Schmidt; 3. Shannon Empson
GOLF CLUB OF OKLAHOMA
Couples Invitational
1. Matt McKinney, Toni McKinney, Greg Butler, Jennifer Butler; 2. Larry Rogers, Amanda Rogers, David Chen, Lynn Chen; 3. Mike Alsup, Lien Alsup, Gordy Guest, Charlotte Guest; 4. Dean Lowe, Nuch Lowe, Jimmy Howe, Darla Howe
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men’s Fellowship
1. Ken Hayes, 63; T2. Frank Prentice, 66; T2. Charlie Webster, 66; T2. Dave Hohensee, 66; 5. Duane Dunham, 70; 6. Gilbert York, 71; 7. Ron Cagle, 72; T8. Bob Bell, 73; T8. James Young, 73; 10. David Hayes, 74 11. Don Liland, 75; 12. Hank Prideaux, 75; 13. Terry Hayes, 76; 14. Dick Tullis, 79; 15. Mel Hayes, 80
Hole in One
THE LINKS ON MEMORIAL GOLF CLUB: Tom McPherson, No. 5, 120 yards, 5-iron; Jeff Nick, No. 5, 140 yards, pitching wedge
Shoots Age or Better
BATTLE CREEK GOLF CLUB: Eugene Blake, 84, shot 77; Jim Ingram, 79, shot 71
CHEROKEE HILLS GOLF COURSE: Jack Beggs, 79, shot 79
HERITAGE HILLS GOLF COURSE: Gene Anthony, 90, shot 89
OWASSO GOLF CLUB: Bob Painter, 78, shot 76
SOUTH LAKES GOLF CLUB: Mike Nietzel, 73, shot 73
WOODBINE GOLF CLUB: Joe Reeves, 85, shot 85
Odds
Home team in CAPS.
MLB
TUESDAY
National League
FAV. LINE U-DOG LINE
WASH. -160 Pitt. +142
N.Y. METS -142 Chi.Cubs +125
MILWAUKEE -111 Cinn. +101
Miami -105 ST. LOUIS -105
San Diego -213 COLO. +193
SAN FRAN. -147 Arizona +115
L.A. DODGERS -177 Phil. +162
American League
TORONTO -118 N.Y Yankees +108
CLEVELAND -156 Balt. +141
KANSAS CITY -140 Detroit +130
Tampa -105 CHI.W.SOX -105
HOUSTON -174 Texas +156
OAKLAND -125 L.A. Angels +115
Minn. -111 SEATTLE +101
Interleague
Boston -118 ATLANTA +102
NBA
TUESDAY
FAV. LINE O/U U-DOG
Milwaukee 3 (218½) BROOKLYN
NHL
TUESDAY
FAV. LINE U-DOG LINE
TAMPA BAY -196 NY Islanders +166
baseball
Double-A Central
All Times CDT
North W L Pct. GB
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 21 14 .600 —
Wichita (Minnesota) 20 16 .556 1½
NW Arkansas (Kan. City) 16 17 .485 4
Arkansas (Seattle) 16 19 .457 5
Springfield (St. Louis) 12 23 .343 9
South W L Pct. GB
Frisco (Texas) 21 14 .600 —
San Antonio (San Diego) 20 16 .556 1½
Midland (Oakland) 18 18 .500 3½
Corpus Christi (Houston) 16 19 .457 5
Amarillo (Arizona) 16 20 .444 5½
Sunday’s results
Wichita 7, Tulsa 1
San Antonio 12, Midland at 6
Springfield 6, Arkansas 4
Frisco 8, Northwest Arkansas 4
Amarillo 7, Corpus Christi 5
Monday’s games
No Games Scheduled
Tuesday’s games
Frisco at Corpus Christi, 6:35 p.m.
Springfield at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.
NW Arkansas at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.
Midland at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Arkansas, 7:10 p.m.
Basketball
NBA Playoffs
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Saturday, June 5
Brooklyn 115, Milwaukee 107
Sunday, June 6
Atlanta 128, Philadelphia 124
Monday, June 7
Brooklyn 125, Milwaukee 86
Phoenix 122, Denver 105
Tuesday, June 8
Philadelphia 118, Atlanta 102
Utah, 112, L.A. Clippers 109
Wednesday, June 9
Phoenix 123, Denver 98
Phoenix leads series 2-0
Thursday, June 10
Milwaukee 86, Brooklyn 83
Brooklyn leads series 2-1
Utah 117, L.A. Clippers 111
Friday, June 11
Philadelphia 127, Atlanta 111
Philadelphia leads series 2-1
Phoenix 116, Denver 102
Saturday, June 12
L.A. Clippers 132, Utah 106
Utah leads series 2-1
Sunday, June 13
Milwaukee 107, Brooklyn 96
Series tied 2-2
Phoenix 125, Denver 118
Phoenix wins series 4-0
Monday, June 14
Atlanta 103, Philadelphia 100
Series tied 2-2
Utah at L.A. Clippers, (n)
Tuesday, June 15
Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 16
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9 p.m.
Thursday, June 17
Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, June 18
Philadelphia at Atlanta, TBD
x-Utah at L.A. Clippers, TBD
Saturday, June 19
x-Milwaukee at Brooklyn, TBD
Sunday, June 20
x-Atlanta at Philadelphia, TBD
x-L.A. Clippers at Utah, TBD
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 8 3 .727 —
New York 6 4 .600 1½
Atlanta 5 6 .455 3
Washington 4 6 .400 3½
Chicago 4 7 .364 4
Indiana 1 11 .083 7½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 10 2 .833 —
Las Vegas 8 3 .727 1½
Phoenix 5 6 .455 4½
Dallas 5 6 .455 4½
Minnesota 4 5 .444 4½
Los Angeles 4 5 .444 4½
Sunday’s results
Seattle 89, Connecticut 66
Atlanta 101, Washington 78
New York 85, Phoenix 83
Las Vegas 85, Dallas 78
Monday’s games
No Games scheduled.
Tuesday’s games
Seattle at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
New York at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
hockey
Stanley Cup playoffs
All series best of 7 games
x-if necessary
CONFERENCE FINALS
Sunday, June 13
N.Y. Islanders 2, Tampa Bay 1
New York leads series 1-0
Monday, June 14
Montreal at Vegas, (n)
Tuesday, June 15
N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, June 16
Montreal at Vegas, 8 p.m.
Thursday, June 17
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Friday, June 18
Vegas at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 19
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Sunday, June 20
Vegas at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Monday, June 21
x-N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, TBA
Tuesday, June 22
x-Montreal at Vegas, TBA
Wednesday, June 23
x-Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, TBA
Thursday, June 24
x-Vegas at Montreal, TBA
Friday, June 25
x-N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, TBA
Saturday, June 26
x-Montreal at Vegas, TBA
ECHL playoffs
Sunday’s result
South Carolina 4, Florida 2
Monday’s results
South Carolina 3, Florida 2
Fort Wayne 4, Wichita 3 (OT)
soccer
USL Championship
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L T Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 6 1 0 18 13 4
Charlotte 4 2 0 12 9 7
Hartford 3 1 1 10 14 6
Miami 3 3 1 10 9 10
Pittsburgh 2 3 2 8 8 9
Charleston 1 1 2 5 4 6
New York Red Bulls II 1 5 2 5 7 19
Loudoun 1 5 0 3 6 10
Central Division
W L T Pts GF GA
Birmingham 5 2 1 16 9 6
Atlanta 2 3 2 3 12 13 9
Louisville 3 2 1 10 9 5
Indy 3 3 1 10 7 8
Tulsa 3 3 0 9 9 12
Sporting KC II 1 3 4 7 8 13
Memphis 1 2 2 5 4 7
OKC Energy 0 4 4 4 6 11
Western Conference
Mountain Division
W L T Pts GF GA
Rio Grande Valley 5 1 1 16 10 5
El Paso 3 0 3 12 6 2
New Mexico 3 2 2 11 8 5
San Antonio 2 1 4 10 11 8
Austin 2 2 2 8 5 5
Colorado Springs 1 2 2 5 7 8
Real Monarchs SLC 1 4 2 5 5 9
Pacific Division
W L T Pts GF GA
Phoenix 5 1 1 16 19 6
LA Galaxy II 3 3 2 11 16 11
Orange County 3 2 1 10 9 7
San Diego 2 4 2 8 10 15
Tacoma 2 2 1 7 5 7
Sacramento 2 4 1 7 8 11
Oakland 1 2 1 4 6 9
Las Vegas 1 4 1 4 6 16
Sunday, June 13
Charlotte 3, Hartford 2
Tuesday, June 15
Pittsburgh at Indy, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, June 16
Birmingham at Louisville, 6:30 p.m.
Sporting KC II at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.
Austin at Rio Grande Valley, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.
Tacoma at Colorado, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at New Mexico, 8:30 p.m.
Las Vegas at LA Galaxy II, 9:30 p.m.
MLS
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New England 5 1 2 17 11 7
Philadelphia 4 2 2 14 9 5
Orlando City 3 1 3 12 8 4
New York City FC 3 2 2 11 13 7
CF Montréal 3 3 2 11 10 9
Columbus 3 2 2 11 7 6
Nashville 2 0 5 11 9 6
Atlanta 2 1 4 10 9 7
New York 3 4 0 9 10 10
D.C. United 3 5 0 9 8 11
Inter Miami CF 2 4 2 8 8 13
Toronto FC 1 4 2 5 8 12
Chicago 1 5 1 4 4 11
Cincinnati 1 4 1 4 6 15
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 5 0 3 18 14 3
Sporting Kansas City 5 2 2 17 16 11
LA Galaxy 5 2 0 15 11 11
Colorado 4 2 1 13 12 8
Houston 3 3 2 11 11 12
San Jose 3 5 0 9 11 12
Portland 3 4 0 9 9 11
Real Salt Lake 2 1 3 9 9 7
Los Angeles FC 2 3 2 8 8 9
Austin FC 2 4 2 8 6 9
Vancouver 2 4 1 7 6 9
Minnesota United 2 4 1 7 6 11
FC Dallas 1 3 3 6 8 11
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, June 12
Austin FC 1, Sporting Kansas City 1, tie
Friday, June 18
Nashville at New York, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.
Saturday, June 19
Chicago at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.
Colorado at Cincinnati,6:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Toronto FC, 6:30 p.m.
New England at New York City FC, 6:30 p.m.
Miami at D.C. United, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at FC Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Austin FC, 8 p.m.
Seattle at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
Houston at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.
college BASEBALL
NCAA Tournament
SUPER REGIONALS
Best of Three
Fayetteville, Ark.
Friday: No. 1 Arkansas 21, N.C. State 2
Saturday: N.C. State 6, No. 1 Arkansas 5
Sunday: N.C. State 3, Arkansas 2
N.C. State advances
Austin, Texas
Saturday: No. 2 Texas 4. South Florida 3
Sunday: Texas 12, South Florida 4
Texas advances
Knoxville, Tenn.
Saturday: 3 Tennessee 4, LSU 2
Sunday: Tennessee 15, LSU 6
Tennessee advances
Nashville, Tenn.
Friday: No. 4 Vanderbilt 2, No. 13 East Carolina 0
Saturday: Vanderbilt 4, East Carolina 1
Vanderbilt advances
Tucson, Ariz.
Friday: No. 5 Arizona 9, No. 12 Mississippi 3
Saturday: Mississippi 12, Arizona 3
Sunday: Arizona 16, Mississippi 3
Arizona advances
Columbia, S.C.
Saturday: Dallas Baptist 6, Virginia 5
Sunday: Virginia 4, DBU 0
Monday: Virginia 5, DBU 2
Virginia advances
Starkville, Miss.
Saturday: No. 7 Mississippi St. 9, No. 10 Notre Dame 8
Sunday: Notre Dame 9, Mississippi St. 1
Monday: Mississippi St. 11, Notre Dame 7
Mississippi State advances
Lubbock, Texas
Friday: No. 9 Stanford 15, No. 8 Texas Tech 3
Saturday: Stanford 9, Texas Tech 0
Stanford advances
COLLEGE WORLD SERIES
June 19-30, TD Ameritrade Park
Omaha, Neb.
Bracket 1 | Saturday’s games
Stanford (38-15) vs. NC State (35-18),
Noon, ESPN
Vanderbilt (45-15) vs. No. 5 Arizona (45-16), 5 p.m., ESPN
Bracket 2 | Sunday’s games
Tennessee (50-16) vs. Virginia (35-25),
Noon, ESPN2
Texas (47-15) vs. Mississippi State (44-16),
5 p.m., ESPN2
Golf
US Open exempt players
SAN DIEGO — The 156-man field for the 121st U.S. Open, which starts Thursday at Torrey Pines Golf Course. Players listed only in the first category for which they are elegible:
U.S. OPEN CHAMPIONS: Bryson DeChambeau, Gary Woodland, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Martin Kaymer, Justin Rose, Webb Simpson, Rory McIlroy.
TOP 10 AND TIES FROM 2020 U.S. OPEN: Matthew Wolff, Louis Oosthuizen, Harris English, Xander Schauffele, Will Zalatoris, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas, Zach Johnson.
U.S. AMATEUR CHAMPION AND RUNNER-UP: Tyler Strafaci, a-Charles Osborne.
MASTERS CHAMPIONS: Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia.
PGA CHAMPIONS: Phil Mickelson, Collin Morikawa, Jimmy Walker.
BRITISH OPEN CHAMPIONS: Shane Lowry, Francesco Molinari, Henrik Stenson.
BMW PGA CHAMPION: Tyrrell Hatton.
2020 TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP FIELD: Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Sebastian Munoz, Sungjae Im, Mackenzie Hughes, Daniel Berger, Abraham Ancer, Lanto Griffin, Viktor Hovland, Brendon Todd, Kevin Kisner, Cameron Champ, Cameron Smith, Ryan Palmer, Kevin Na, Joaquin Niemann, Marc Leishman, Billy Horschel.
MULTIPLE WINNERS OF FULL PGA TOUR EVENTS FROM JUNE 28, 2020 THROUGH JUNE 13, 2021: Stewart Cink.
BRITISH AMATEUR CHAMPION: a-Joe Long.
TOP 60 IN THE WORLD RANKING ON MAY 24: Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick, Paul Casey, Lee Westwood, Tommy Fleetwood, Victor Perez, Jason Kokrak, Corey Conners, Sam Burns, Adam Scott, Max Homa, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Robert MacIntyre, Brian Harman, Si Woo Kim, Matt Kuchar, Garrick Higgo, Matt Wallace, Matt Jones, Carlos Ortiz, Kevin Streelman, Bubba Watson, Russell Henley, K.H. Lee.
TOP 60 IN THE WORLD RANKING ON JUNE 7: Bernd Wiesberger, Ian Poulter, Charley Hoffman.
ASIAN TOUR ORDER OF MERIT: Wade Ormsby.
PGA TOUR OF AUSTRALASIAN ORDER OF MERIT: Brad Kennedy.
SUNSHINE TOUR ORDER OF MERIT: Wilco Nienaber.
FINAL QUALIFYING-JAPAN: Ryo Ishikawa, Yosuke Asaji.
TOP 10 AGGREGATE EARNERS FROM BRITISH MASTERS, MADE IN HIMMERLAND AND EUROPEAN OPEN: Richard Bland, Guido Migliozzi, Marcus Armitage, Jordan Smith, Adrian Meronk, Edoardo Molinari, Dave Coupland, Thomas Detry, Matthew Southgate.
FINAL QUALIFYING-AMERICA: a-Matthias Schmid, a-Matthew Sharpstene, Mario Cormona, Johannes Veerman, Alvaro Ortiz, Paul Barjon, Patrick Rodgers, Fabian Gomez, Thomas Aiken, Branden Grace, Greyson Sigg, a-Spencer Ralston, Rick Lamb, John Huh, Sam Ryder, J.J. Spaun, Akshay Bhatia, Taylor Pendrith, Dylan Wu, Chris Baker, Cameron Young, Andy Pope, Robby Shelton, Bo Hoag, Brian Stuard, Troy Merritt, Chez Reavie, Erik van Rooyen, Wyndham Clark, J.T. Poston, Martin Laird, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Dylan Frittelli, Brendan Steele, Sung Kang, Adam Hadwin, Charl Schwartzel, Peter Malnati, Pierceson Coody, Tom Hoge, Jhonattan Vegas, Chan Kim, Rikuya Hoshino, Taylor Montgomery, Justin Suh, a-Cole Hammer, Zack Sucher.
LOCAL AND FINAL QUALIFYING: Eric Cole, Kyle Westmoreland, Hayden Springer, Luis Fernando Barco, a-Andrew Kozan, Luis Gagne, Davis Shore, Hayden Buckley, Wilson Furr, Christopher Crawford, James Hervol, Zach Zaback, Carson Schaake, Sahith Theegala, a-Joe Highsmith, Dylan Meyer, Steve Allan, Michael Johnson, Roy Cootes.
———
ELIGLBLE BUT WITHDRAWN: Tiger Woods, Mikko Korhonen.
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Travis Lakins Sr. to Norfolk (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Dean Kremer from Norfolk.
BOSTON RED SOX — Acquired RHP Yacksel Rios from Seattle in exchange for cash considerations. Designated RHP Ryan Weber for assignment. Recalled 2B Michael Chavis from Worcester (Triple-A East).
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled LHP Kyle Nelson from Columbus (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Shane Bieber on the 10-day IL.
DETROIT TIGERS — Reinstated RHP Michael Fulmer from the 10-day IL. Optioned 2B Isaac Paredes to Toledo (Triple-A East).
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed LF Andrew Benintendi on the 10-day IL. Recalled CF Edward Olivares from Omaha (Triple-A East).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated 2B Luis Arraez and RHP Kenta Maeda from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Michael Pineda and CF Rob Refsnyder on the 10-day IL.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Traded SS Andres Mesa to Texas. Optioned RHP Yohan Ramirez to Tacoma (Triple-A West). Recalled C Luis Torrens from Tacoma.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned 2B Mike Brosseau to Durham (Triple-A East). Reinstated 1B Ji-Man Choi from the 10-day IL.
TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired SS Andres Mesa from Seattle as the player to be named later in the December 15, 2020 trade involving RHP Rafael Montero.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHP Corbin Martin from Reno (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Jon Cuplantier to Reno.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Sent 2B Chris Owings to Albuquerque (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment.
MIAMI MARLINS — Selected the contract of RHP Luis Madero from Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Placed SS Jose Devers on the 10-day IL. Transferred 2B Brian Anderson from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHP Patrick Weigel to Nashville (Triple-A East). Added RHP Hunter Strickland to the active roster.
NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Sean-Reid Foley from Syracuse (Triple-A East). Designated RHP Jacob Barnes for assignment.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled LHP Bailey Falter from Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Enyel De Los Santos to Lehigh Valley.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Pual Schwendel on a minor league contract.
Minor League Baseball
Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Released RHP Anthony Arias.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Traded C Gian Martellini to New York (Frontier League).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Waived TE Dorian Clark.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Cleared WR Stephen Guidry off waivers and placed on IR.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed LS Mitchell Fraboni.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed OT Wyatt Miller.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed LB Jerome Baker to a three-year contract extension. Signed OL Jermaine Eluemunor. Waived OT Timon Parris.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed QB Nick Mullens.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Cleared OT Justine Skule off waivers and placed on IR.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed CB Will Sunderland. Waived S Ladarius Wiley.
HOCKEY
Minor League Hockey
East Coast Hockey League
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated F John McCarron from reserve. Placed D Cody Sol on reserve.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated Fs Oliver Cooper and Alan Lyszczarczyk from reserve. Placed Fs Shawn Szydlowski and Zach Pochiro on reserve.
WICHITA THUNDER — Activated D Sean Allen from reserve. Placed D Dean Stewart on reserve.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
FC DALLAS — Signed F Facundo Quignon to a two-and-a-half-year contract, pending receipt of his P1 visa and international transfer certificate.