agate

Sports Record for June 13

  • Updated
  • 0

GOLF

Local

CHEROKEE HILLS

Jerry’s Gang Scramble

1. Don Ingram, Sid Stahl, Fred Russell, Danny McKee, Del Bustos; 2. Mike Collins, Mike McKinney, Mike Geubelle, Jeff Rogers, Jack Begg; 3. Rick King, Randy Steed, Jerry Shupe, O.U. Bob

PAGE BELCHER

Christian Men’s Fellowship

1. Duane Dunham, 66; 2. Bob Bell, 68; 3. Mike Brannon, 69; T4. Darrell Wood, 71; T4. Mike Hayes ,71; T6. Dick Tullis, 75; T6. Frank Prentice, 75; T8. Mel Hayes, 76; T8. Darrell Hathcock, 76; T8. Ron Wilson, 76; 12. George Siler, 77; T13. Bill Kusleika, 78; T13. Ken Hayes, 78; 15. Steve Wilson, 79

TULSA COUNTRY CLUB

Couples’ Scramble – Sunday

A Flight: 1. Wood/Wood, Charles/Charles; 2. Horton/Horton, Johnson/Johnson; 3. Raburn/Raburn, Ayers/Woodring; B Flight: 1. Phillips/Phillips, Pruitt/Pruitt; 2. Milanowski/Milanowski, White/White; 3. Heckenkemper/Heckenkemper, Zanovich/Zanovich; Closest to Pin: 6. Russ Taruscio; 17. Brad Milanowski

Holes in one

CHEROKEE HILLS: Jeff Rogers, No. 7, 178 yards, pitching wedge; Butch Underwood, No. 4, 131 yards, 56-degree wedge

PAGE BELCHER: Jason Smith, No. 5, 165 yards, 7-iron

Shoots Age or Better

BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 80, shot 71

LAFORTUNE PARK: Bob Nash, 83, shot 80

