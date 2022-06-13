Sports Record for June 13

GOLF
Local
CHEROKEE HILLS
Jerry’s Gang Scramble
1. Don Ingram, Sid Stahl, Fred Russell, Danny McKee, Del Bustos; 2. Mike Collins, Mike McKinney, Mike Geubelle, Jeff Rogers, Jack Begg; 3. Rick King, Randy Steed, Jerry Shupe, O.U. Bob
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men’s Fellowship
1. Duane Dunham, 66; 2. Bob Bell, 68; 3. Mike Brannon, 69; T4. Darrell Wood, 71; T4. Mike Hayes ,71; T6. Dick Tullis, 75; T6. Frank Prentice, 75; T8. Mel Hayes, 76; T8. Darrell Hathcock, 76; T8. Ron Wilson, 76; 12. George Siler, 77; T13. Bill Kusleika, 78; T13. Ken Hayes, 78; 15. Steve Wilson, 79
TULSA COUNTRY CLUB
Couples’ Scramble – Sunday
A Flight: 1. Wood/Wood, Charles/Charles; 2. Horton/Horton, Johnson/Johnson; 3. Raburn/Raburn, Ayers/Woodring; B Flight: 1. Phillips/Phillips, Pruitt/Pruitt; 2. Milanowski/Milanowski, White/White; 3. Heckenkemper/Heckenkemper, Zanovich/Zanovich; Closest to Pin: 6. Russ Taruscio; 17. Brad Milanowski
People are also reading…
Holes in one
CHEROKEE HILLS: Jeff Rogers, No. 7, 178 yards, pitching wedge; Butch Underwood, No. 4, 131 yards, 56-degree wedge
PAGE BELCHER: Jason Smith, No. 5, 165 yards, 7-iron
Shoots Age or Better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 80, shot 71
LAFORTUNE PARK: Bob Nash, 83, shot 80