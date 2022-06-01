 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Sports Record for June 1

  • Updated
  • 0

SOFTBALL

College

NAIA WORLD SERIES

Final

No. 2 OKLAHOMA CITY 3, No. 1 MOBILE (ALA.) 0

OCU;200;100;0;--;3;12;1

MU;000;000;0;--;0;6;0

Cornelson and Crabaugh; Butts and Sheffield. W: Cornelson (37-3). L: Butts (25-2). 

GOLF

Local

FOREST RIDGE

WGA Play Day

Flight A

Gross: 1. Pat Richard, 2. Susan Byrd.

Net: 1. Kaye Hansen, 2. Joanne Ames.

Flight B

Gross: 1. Leslee Elzo, 2. Kitty Nicholson.

Net: 1. Karen Eudaley, 2. Marilyn DallaRosa.

MEADOWBROOK

Memorial Day Horse Races

1st Flight

Win: Matt Ramage/Bill Bunting; Place; Preston Wilkins/Derrick Scott; Show: Stephen Siegenthaler/Bruce Lisooey.

2nd Flight

Win: Steve Hatch/Kristi White; Place: Joeseph Truesdell/Kathy Whiteis; Show: Ben Bangs/Bill Cross.

Memorial Day Skins: Tita McCoy, Gross No. 11, Net No. 11; Richard Crews, Gross No. 2, Net No. 2; Darrell Dyson Gross, No. 1, Net No. 1; Corinne Bangs, Net No. 14; Matt Gleeson, Net No. 6; Randy Allison, Gross No. 4; Brady Richardson, Gross No. 10; Preston Wilkins, Gross No. 5.

PAGE BELCHER

Christian Men's Fellowship: 1. Mel Hayes, 67; 2. Bill Kusleika, 70; 3. Frank Prentice, 73; 4. Dick Tullis, 76; 5. Hank Prideaux, 77.

Holes-in-one

BAILEY RANCH: Mark Byers, No. 17, 162 yards, 6-iron.

CANYONS AT BLACKJACK RIDGE: Kye Marks, No. 14, 150 yards, 8-iron.

FOREST RIDGE: Roy Brockmeier, No. 7, 177 yards, 5-hybrid; Danny Limes, No. 13, 129 yards, 9-iron.

Shoots age or better

BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 80, shot 74, 76; Lew Wade, 83, shot 77; Ray White, 86, shot 81.

CEDAR RIDGE: Bob Acklin, 83, shot 81.

LAFORTUNE PARK: Bob Nash, 83, shot 77.

MEADOWBROOK: Ron Roberts, 80, shot 80.

