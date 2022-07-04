 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Tulsa World is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Grigsby's Carpet, Tile & Hardwood
agate

Sports Record for July 4

  • Updated
  • 0

GOLF

Local

CHEROKEE HILLS

Jerry's Gang Scramble: 1. Mike McKinney. Rick King, Jeff Rogers, Jack Beggs; 2. Dan McKee, Bill Harper, Stan Stanfield, Jerry Benefield; 3. O U Bob, Fred Russell, Mike Geubelle, Mike Collins, Jerry Shupe; 4. Randy Steed, Del Bustos, Joe Martin, Don Ingram

Hole-in-one

GOLF CLUB OF OKLAHOMA: Bill Baswell, No. 17, 151 yards, 6-iron.

Shoots age or better

BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 80, shot 71.

GOLF CLUB OF OKLAHOMA: Ed Heffern, 80, shot 76.

INDIAN SPRINGS: Ron Edlin, 79, shot 78 (7/4), 79 (7/3).

LAFORTUNE PARK: Jess Mitchell, 83, shot 81.

People are also reading…

MEADOWBROOK: Roy Riggs, 70, shot 70.

OWASSO GOLF & ATHLETIC CLUB: Gary Upton, 82, shot 76.

SOUTH LAKES: Gene Frie, 80, shot 79; Steve Mancino, 78, shot 71.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sports talk: We'll all adjust eventually, but right now it's hard to digest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert