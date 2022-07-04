Sports Record for July 4

GOLF
Local
CHEROKEE HILLS
Jerry's Gang Scramble: 1. Mike McKinney. Rick King, Jeff Rogers, Jack Beggs; 2. Dan McKee, Bill Harper, Stan Stanfield, Jerry Benefield; 3. O U Bob, Fred Russell, Mike Geubelle, Mike Collins, Jerry Shupe; 4. Randy Steed, Del Bustos, Joe Martin, Don Ingram
Hole-in-one
GOLF CLUB OF OKLAHOMA: Bill Baswell, No. 17, 151 yards, 6-iron.
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 80, shot 71.
GOLF CLUB OF OKLAHOMA: Ed Heffern, 80, shot 76.
INDIAN SPRINGS: Ron Edlin, 79, shot 78 (7/4), 79 (7/3).
LAFORTUNE PARK: Jess Mitchell, 83, shot 81.
MEADOWBROOK: Roy Riggs, 70, shot 70.
OWASSO GOLF & ATHLETIC CLUB: Gary Upton, 82, shot 76.
SOUTH LAKES: Gene Frie, 80, shot 79; Steve Mancino, 78, shot 71.