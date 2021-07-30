Sports record for July 30

Golf
Local
MeadowBrook Couples
Joshua and Kristi White, Luke and Amanda Yandell 29; Ken and Tita McCoy, Rod and Judy Waters 31; Greg and Becky Taylor, Alan and Lindsey Taylor 31
The Club at Indian Springs
Men's Golf Association
2-Man Guest Day Scramble
Flight 1: 1. Scott Matlock/Shawn Matlock 60, 2. Bob Hansen/Jeff Moser 62, 3. James Roberson/Alex King 63
Flight 2: 1. Brian Smith/Nick Reeves 59, 2. Bill Hobbs/Ryan Bertran 60, 3. Gil Morris/Allen Shiever, 61
Page Belcher
Christian Men's Fellowship
1. Bob Bell 67; 2. Gary Lee 68; 3. Don Liland 69; 4. Frank Prentice 70; 5. Craig Hobbs 71; 5. Mel Hayes 71; 7. Ken Hayes 73; 8. Hank Prideaux 74; 9. Charles Webster 75; 10. Dick Tullis 76; 10. Duane Dunham 76; 12. B.J. Barnhart 80; 13. James Young 82.
OJGT Kickoff Classic
Lincoln Park (East Course)
Top-15 finishers
Boys
Benton Manly, Tulsa 66-66-132 (won 8 hole playoff); Jake Hopper, Norman 68-64-132; Kolby Matthews, Edmond 68-64-132; Rhett Hughes, Edmond 66-66-132; Parker Payne, Norman 65-67-132; Grant Gudgel, Stillwater 65-68-133; Buddy Wehrli, Tulsa 66-67-133; Bryant Polhill, Edmond 69-65-134; Hunter Baumann, Edmond 70-66-136; Alex Bloxham, Broken Arrow 65-71-136; Tyler Collier, Broken Arrow 67-70-137; Kolby Legg, Cushing 67-71-138; Wyatt King, Edmond 70-69-139; Matthew Smith, Oklahoma City 68-71-139; Carson Wright, Norman 69-70-139.
Girls
Beans Factor, Ada 70-69-139; Emerie Schartz, Derby 71-71-142; Jaci Hartman, Burneyville 74-73-147; Peyton Coburn, Broken Arrow 71-76-147; Jenna Triplett, Edmond 73-76-149; Aiden Coffelt, Edmond 81-71-152; Mimi Hoang, Oklahoma City 78-75-153; Aubrey House, McAlester 77-76-153; Sophia Lefler, Jenks 82-76-158; Ramsey Gunter, Edmond 79-80-159; Spencer Holleyman, Edmond 81-79-160; Syrah Javed, Norman 76-84-160; McKenna Tatum, Edmond 82-79-161; Amber Luttrell, Edmond 83-79-162; Cara Cummins, Oklahoma City 80-83-163.
Hole in One
MeadowBrook: Scott Gentry, No. 17, 152 yards, 9-iron
Southern Hills: Tim Jurek, No. 14, 156 yards, 5-hybrid
Shoots Age or Better
South Lakes: Roger Hadicke, 83, shot 83; Fred Taylor, 80, shot 76; Ken White, 84, shot 81
Woodbine: Joe Reeves, 85, shot 81; Jack Coursey, 97, shot 95
Battle Creek: Jim Ingram, 79, shot 72
Baseball
Local
Metro Tulsa Baseball Association
Caribes 10, Wolverines 3
Biscuits 7, Green Monsters 6
Liners 12, Skippers 8
Savages 4, Wolverines 3