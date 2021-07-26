 Skip to main content
Sports record for July 26, 2021
Sports record for July 26, 2021

Golf

Local

Page Belcher

Christian Men's Fellowship

1. Gary Lee 68; 2. Charles Webster 69; 2. Mel Hayes 69; Dave Hohensee 69; 5. Mark Clemons 71; 6. Dick Tullis 72; 7. Bob Bell 73; 7. George Siler 73;; 9. Don Liland 74; 10. Johnny Sawer 76; 11. Duane Dunham 77; 12. Don Garrison 78; 13. Frank Prentice 81.

Hole in One

Lit'l Links Golf Club: Aaron Replogea, No. 4, 130 yards, 9-iron

Owasso: Doug Lumm, No. 5, 208 yards, 2-hybrid

Shoots Age or Better

Battle Creek: Eugene Blake, 84, shot 76

Page Belcher: Gary Lee, 74, shot 73; Dick Tullis, 80, shot 80

South Lakes: Jim Beavers, 96, shot 94; Ken White, 84, shot 81

Cimarron Trails: Jim Ingram, 79, shot 69; Ray White, 85, shot 79

Baseball

Local

Metro Tulsa Baseball Association

Liners 5, Braves 3

Caribes 20, Skippers 8

Biscuits 18, Oilers 2

