Sports record for July 26, 2021

Golf
Local
Page Belcher
Christian Men's Fellowship
1. Gary Lee 68; 2. Charles Webster 69; 2. Mel Hayes 69; Dave Hohensee 69; 5. Mark Clemons 71; 6. Dick Tullis 72; 7. Bob Bell 73; 7. George Siler 73;; 9. Don Liland 74; 10. Johnny Sawer 76; 11. Duane Dunham 77; 12. Don Garrison 78; 13. Frank Prentice 81.
Hole in One
Lit'l Links Golf Club: Aaron Replogea, No. 4, 130 yards, 9-iron
Owasso: Doug Lumm, No. 5, 208 yards, 2-hybrid
Shoots Age or Better
Battle Creek: Eugene Blake, 84, shot 76
Page Belcher: Gary Lee, 74, shot 73; Dick Tullis, 80, shot 80
South Lakes: Jim Beavers, 96, shot 94; Ken White, 84, shot 81
Cimarron Trails: Jim Ingram, 79, shot 69; Ray White, 85, shot 79
Baseball
Local
Metro Tulsa Baseball Association
Liners 5, Braves 3