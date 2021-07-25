 Skip to main content
Sports record for July 25, 2021
Sports record for July 25, 2021

Golf

Hole in One

The Patriot: Dave Bryan, No. 6, 133 yards, 9-iron

Southern Hills: Ryan Overland, No. 11, 138 yards, 9-iron

Shoots Age or Better

Battle Creek: Charles Johnson, 78, shot 78

Shangri-La: Jack Moore, 86, shot 86

Cherokee Hills: Jack Beggs, 79, shot 79

Southern Hills: Dr. Jerry Greer, 72, shot 70

Soccer

Local

National Premier Soccer League

South Region Championship

Tulsa Athletic 2, Southern States Soccer Club 1

Tulsa goals: Munashe Raranje (8th minute), Riolan Mello (119th minute)

