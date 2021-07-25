Sports record for July 25, 2021

Golf
Hole in One
The Patriot: Dave Bryan, No. 6, 133 yards, 9-iron
Southern Hills: Ryan Overland, No. 11, 138 yards, 9-iron
Shoots Age or Better
Battle Creek: Charles Johnson, 78, shot 78
Shangri-La: Jack Moore, 86, shot 86
Cherokee Hills: Jack Beggs, 79, shot 79
Southern Hills: Dr. Jerry Greer, 72, shot 70
Soccer
Local
National Premier Soccer League
South Region Championship
Tulsa Athletic 2, Southern States Soccer Club 1
Tulsa goals: Munashe Raranje (8th minute), Riolan Mello (119th minute)
