Sports Record for July 24

GOLF
Local
BATTLE CREEK
TGA 4-ball Stroke Play Championship
A Flight: 1. Jason Gulley and Todd Raffensperger 68-64—132; T2. Ken MacLeod and Scott McGhee 68-64—132; T2. Steve Hughes and Lee Inman 67-65—132; 4. Don Daniels and Bob Meyers 67-66—133; 5. Jerry Nick and Billy Ray Young 67-67—134; 6. John and Larry Shackelford 67-68—135; 7. Jared Strathe and Freddie Wilson 68-68—136; 8. Warren Murray and Orville Stephens 69-69—138; 9. Ron Kise and Pat Trowbridge 69-71—140; 10. John and Mike Blackmon 68-74—142; 11. Bryan and Larry Lunger 70-75—145.
B Flight: 1. Don Jernigan and Danny Mosier 75-64—141; 2. Eddie Hathcoat and Shawn Pumphrey 73-74—147; 3. Wayne Driggers and Steve Stacy 75-75—150; 4. Chuck Clark and David Eaves 79-72—151; 5. Cody and Scott Rossman 76-77—153; T6. Bobby Biskup and Joe Gho 78-78—156; T6. David Latta and Chris Lowther 82-74—156.
MEADOWBROOK
Senior Men's Club Championship
50-59 Years
Gross: 1. Brian Cook, 137. Net: 1. Kyle Brierly, 139; T2. Nick Framel, 145; T2. Derrick Scott, 145.
60-69 Years
Gross: 1. Greg Anderson, 144. Net: T1. Randy Allison, 141; T1. Bruce Lisooey, 141; 34 John Halligan, 142.
70-79 Years
Gross: 1. Charlie Crouse, 156. Net: 1. Ron Herwig, 145; T2. Jim DeWinter, 146; T2. Max Daniel, 146.
80+ Years
Gross: 1. Jim Heath, 176. Net: 1. Adrian Hale, 149.
TULSA COUNTRY CLUB
Couples Sunday Scramble
Flight A: 1. Charles Jackson, Tamara Rains, Russ Taruscio, Patricia Taruscio.
Flight B: 1. Cassie Barkett, Mike Barkett, Tommy Sullivan, Katie Brooks.
Hole in one
LAFORTUNE PARK (PAR-3): Iggy Ortiz, No. 2, 145 yards, 8-iron.
Shoots age or better
SHANGRI-LA: Jack Moore, 87, shot 80.