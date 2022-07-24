 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Sports Record for July 24

  • Updated
  • 0

GOLF

Local

BATTLE CREEK

TGA 4-ball Stroke Play Championship

A Flight: 1. Jason Gulley and Todd Raffensperger 68-64—132; T2. Ken MacLeod and Scott McGhee 68-64—132; T2. Steve Hughes and Lee Inman 67-65—132; 4. Don Daniels and Bob Meyers 67-66—133; 5. Jerry Nick and Billy Ray Young 67-67—134; 6. John and Larry Shackelford 67-68—135; 7. Jared Strathe and Freddie Wilson 68-68—136; 8. Warren Murray and Orville Stephens 69-69—138; 9. Ron Kise and Pat Trowbridge 69-71—140; 10. John and Mike Blackmon 68-74—142; 11. Bryan and Larry Lunger 70-75—145.

B Flight: 1. Don Jernigan and Danny Mosier 75-64—141; 2. Eddie Hathcoat and Shawn Pumphrey 73-74—147; 3. Wayne Driggers and Steve Stacy 75-75—150; 4. Chuck Clark and David Eaves 79-72—151; 5. Cody and Scott Rossman 76-77—153; T6. Bobby Biskup and Joe Gho 78-78—156; T6. David Latta and Chris Lowther 82-74—156.

People are also reading…

MEADOWBROOK

Senior Men's Club Championship

50-59 Years

Gross: 1. Brian Cook, 137. Net: 1. Kyle Brierly, 139; T2. Nick Framel, 145; T2. Derrick Scott, 145.

60-69 Years

Gross: 1. Greg Anderson, 144. Net: T1. Randy Allison, 141; T1. Bruce Lisooey, 141; 34 John Halligan, 142.

70-79 Years

Gross: 1. Charlie Crouse, 156. Net: 1. Ron Herwig, 145; T2. Jim DeWinter, 146; T2. Max Daniel, 146.

80+ Years

Gross: 1. Jim Heath, 176. Net: 1. Adrian Hale, 149.

TULSA COUNTRY CLUB

Couples Sunday Scramble

Flight A: 1. Charles Jackson, Tamara Rains, Russ Taruscio, Patricia Taruscio.

Flight B: 1. Cassie Barkett, Mike Barkett, Tommy Sullivan, Katie Brooks.

Hole in one

LAFORTUNE PARK (PAR-3): Iggy Ortiz, No. 2, 145 yards, 8-iron.

Shoots age or better

SHANGRI-LA: Jack Moore, 87, shot 80.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Open Champion Cameron Smith refuses to rule LIV golf series switch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert